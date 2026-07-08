John Shanahan's Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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Ballynally
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All good points. I take issue with only one thing: temperature is always.. local. You can indeed not add/ stack it but even if you average it it is meaningless. The average global temperature is a nonsense term and the number is meaningless.

The whole issue w atmospheric science lies in the fact that there is no 0 point of departure. The SB equation or Planck implies a steady state so are nor applicable to Earth or its atmosphere. And radiation or energy 'budget' are ways of coping with the high uncertainties inherent in the system, its underlying assumptions and assertions.

In short: you cannot calculate your way out of this. I'm perfectly fine with this and do not condemn people for trying. I just wish more ('climate') scientists would admit the speculative nature of what they are doing..

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