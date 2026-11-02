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Snowshoeing on a bitter cold day in the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains.

Does 0.014% additional carbon dioxide cause catastrophic global warming?

What kind of organizations and people make claims of catastrophic man-made global warming for fifty years?

NOTE: Thanks to geologist, Terry Donze for his decades of documentation that all the additional atmospheric carbon dioxide in the last 200 years is good for humanity and the climate. Terry’s article below helps us marvel at the wonders of nature.

Other people are convinced the UN IPCC, Al Gore, John Holdren, John Kerry and their presidents are right in claiming that the additional carbon dioxide from the use of fossil fuels is a catastrophic climate change pollutant.

Some jet around the world once or twice a year taking holidays in Dubai, one of the world’s centers of oil and gas production. Others want policies to prevent the world from “depleting” natural resources. The only alternative being to leave them in the ground!

[John Shanahan, retired civil engineer]

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I confess, I did not know this.

Is gold a better conductor of electricity than copper?

Despite its premium reputation in electronics, gold is roughly 31% less conductive than copper. Upgrading a standard copper wire to solid gold would actually degrade the signal.

In reality, silver is the most conductive metal on Earth. Copper sits right behind it, offering roughly 95% of silver’s electrical performance at a fraction of the cost, while gold ranks third.

The reason gold is heavily featured on computer processors, audio cables, and circuit boards has nothing to do with conductivity. It is about chemical stability.

A computer processor features rows of gold-plated pins designed to maintain pristine electrical contact when inserted into a motherboard socket. Photo by Emilian Robert Vicol is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Metals like silver and copper are highly reactive. When exposed to oxygen and moisture in the air, copper oxidizes, forming a dull, greenish layer known as a patina. Silver reacts with sulfur to create a dark tarnish. These chemical layers are electrical insulators. If the pins on a computer chip or the contacts in a switch were bare copper, they would quickly develop a microscopic oxide layer. This layer increases resistance, corrupts delicate data signals, and can eventually break the connection entirely.

Gold is a noble metal, meaning it does not react with oxygen or moisture. A gold-plated connector remains entirely free of tarnish or corrosion indefinitely. When two gold surfaces are pressed together, they create a reliable electrical path with no insulating barrier in the way. Furthermore, gold is highly ductile. When connectors mate, the soft gold deforms slightly under pressure to fill microscopic surface gaps, sealing the contact patch tightly.

Because of its high cost and lower conductivity, gold is almost never used as a bulk wire. Instead, manufacturers use copper to handle the heavy lifting of carrying the current, and electroplate an ultra-thin layer of gold strictly over the connection points. This engineering compromise provides the superior conductivity of copper through the length of the wire, while relying on gold to guarantee an eternal, non-oxidizing connection at the junction.

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What happened immediately after the dinosaurs went extinct?

Within hours of the asteroid impact, the Earth’s sky turned into a red-hot broiler. Any large animal unable to seek deep shelter was roasted alive on the very first day.

The immediate aftermath of the Chicxulub strike 66 million years ago was defined by a literal rain of fire. The impact blasted trillions of tons of pulverized rock and seawater into the upper atmosphere and beyond into space. As this debris began re-entering the atmosphere, it glowed from friction, raising ground temperatures worldwide to hundreds of degrees and igniting global wildfires.

A geologic cross-section showing the distinct, dark K-Pg boundary layer. This thin band of rock, rich in iridium and soot, records the literal settling of global fallout immediately after the asteroid impact. Photo by Mike Beauregard is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Once the sky stopped raining fire, it went completely dark. The soot from the burning forests combined with massive amounts of sulfur aerosols vaporized from the impact site, creating a shroud around the globe. For months—perhaps up to a few years—sunlight could not reach the Earth’s surface. Photosynthesis ground to a halt. The marine food web collapsed as phytoplankton died off, taking the large marine reptiles and ammonites with them. On land, the lack of sunlight plunged the planet into a sudden, deep freeze known as an “impact winter.”

The creatures that inherited the Earth were those adapted to the apocalypse. With green plants dead, the food chain was temporarily based entirely on detritus—dead plant and animal matter. Fungi thrived. The animals that survived the immediate aftermath were small, generalist scavengers capable of burrowing or hiding in the water. Early mammals and ground-dwelling birds subsisted on seeds, insects, and carcasses. Because these creatures were tiny, their caloric needs were low, allowing them to endure the lean years of darkness until the skies finally cleared and the first fern spores began to repopulate the charred landscape.

An artist’s reconstruction of Purgatorius, an early Paleocene mammal from North America. Small, adaptable creatures like this were able to survive the global catastrophe and inherit the Earth. Photo by Nobu Tamura is licensed under CC BY 3.0.

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What are the weak spots in a hippo’s defense system?

A full-grown hippo wears two-inch-thick armor and can snap a crocodile in half. But strand this living tank in the sun too long, and its greatest defense literally cracks open.

A hippo’s skin lacks true sweat and sebaceous glands. To cope, they secrete a reddish fluid—hipposudoric acid, often called “blood sweat”—that acts as a natural sunscreen and antibacterial ointment. This is only a temporary fix. If a hippo is caught on land under the baking African sun for too long without access to water or mud, its skin rapidly dehydrates, cracks, and splits. These deep fissures leave the animal highly susceptible to fatal infections and hyperthermia.

On land, hippos also suffer from poor endurance and a dangerous rear blind spot. In the water, they are agile and untouchable. On dry ground, while they can sprint at speeds up to 19 mph in short bursts, they lack stamina and turning mobility. When apex predators like prides of lions hunt a full-grown hippo, they use this lack of maneuverability against it. The lions will attack exclusively on land, swarming the hippo from behind. The hippo’s primary weapon is its enormous mouth, which has a limited range of motion to the rear. By targeting the hippo’s hindquarters and staying out of the bite zone, a coordinated pride can exhaust the animal through a war of attrition, inflicting hundreds of small bites until it collapses from blood loss.

Ironically, the biggest weakness in a hippo’s defense system is its susceptibility to the weapons of other hippos. Bull hippos are fiercely territorial, and their fights are brutal. The 20-inch lower canine teeth of a rival male are perfectly designed to puncture hippo skin. Many adult hippos carry deep, festering wounds from these intraspecific battles, which weaken them enough to be finished off by predators or disease.

A hippopotamus yawning in a dam in Mpumalanga, South Africa, displaying its large canine teeth. Photo by Martie Swart is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

14 Added to “Nature” but could actually be placed in “weird facts” or memes.

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In 1973, the hot springs of Gharm-Chashma, in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province of the Tajik SSR, were one of those places where nature seemed to be reminding humanity of its primordial power

Nestled between steep mountains and remote valleys, the hot waters gushed from rocky crevices with an intensity that contrasted with the region’s near-absolute isolation. To reach them, one had to traverse winding roads, scattered villages, and landscapes alternating between profound silence and sudden glimpses of pastoral life—a journey that was an experience in itself.

The springs were considered not only a geological phenomenon, but also a place of healing and encounter. Local populations attributed beneficial properties to the waters, and it was not uncommon to see people from distant villages soaking in the natural pools, surrounded by steam that rose like billowing veils. For visitors from other Soviet republics, Gharm-Chashma represented an almost mythical corner of the Pamirs, a place where Soviet science and mountain traditions coexisted without clashing.

In the 1970s, when the region was still little explored and difficult to access, these springs appeared like an unexpected oasis, a place where time seemed to slow down. Photographs from the era show a landscape that combines the ruggedness of the mountains with the delicacy of the mineral deposits that form around the pools, creating natural terraces of iridescent colors. Gharm-Chashma was, and remains, one of those places where geography becomes a narrative, and where the encounter between man and nature takes on an almost ritual character.

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Which prehistoric predators of humans were the most terrifying?

Prehistoric eagles

It is believed that some giant prehistoric eagles devoured humans, mainly children, just as some eagle species do with monkeys today.

The famous skull of the Taung child shows signs that this hominid was devoured by some type of eagle.

There are Maori legends that say the Haast’s eagle of New Zealand (which weighed up to 18 kg and had a wingspan of 3 meters) was capable of hunting humans. This eagle became extinct only 1,400 years ago.

2. Giant lizards

In Australia, there was a species of giant lizard that could reach up to 7 meters in length and weigh 600 kg: Varanus priscus. It is believed that this species became extinct 30,000 years ago, that is, after the first Aboriginal people arrived in Australia and therefore coexisted with them. The Aboriginal people there also have legends that speak of giant lizards that hunted humans.

They also lived alongside a species of crocodile that inhabited the mainland.

On Flores Island there was also a species of giant Komodo dragon, which coexisted with the small Homo floresiensis.

3. Marsupial Lion

The Australian marsupial lion may also have been a fearsome predator for the early Australian Aborigines, as some Aboriginal legends mention terrifying beasts that perfectly match the description of this marsupial.

This species of marsupial was only 75 cm tall and 1.5 meters long. It became extinct about 20,000 years ago, when its prey, such as a species of giant kangaroo, also became extinct.

4. Giant Hyenas

Hyena species now attack and devour humans from time to time. Well, there was a much larger species of hyena: the Pachycrocuta brevirostris.

This type of hyena weighed up to 200 kg and was similar in size to a modern lioness.

Remains of Homo erectus were found alongside hyenas and showed signs of having been devoured by them.

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What are some facts about orca whales?

The “killer whale” is so lethal it hunts great white sharks just to surgically extract their livers. Yet these apex predators are guided entirely by the memories of their grandmothers.

First, they are not actually whales. Orcas (Orcinus orca) are the largest members of the dolphin family. The misnomer likely originated with ancient sailors who observed them hunting in groups to take down larger marine mammals. They dubbed them “whale killers,” a phrase that was eventually flipped in translation.

Their hunting prowess is unmatched, making them the true apex predators of the ocean. There is no animal in the sea that an orca cannot kill. Beyond dissecting great whites, different pods coordinate to drown blue whale calves or flip stingrays upside down to induce a state of paralysis known as tonic immobility.

This hyper-specialized hunting is tied to their distinct cultures. Orcas are divided into different ecotypes that have unique diets, behaviors, and languages. In the Pacific Northwest, for example, “resident” orcas eat strictly fish, primarily salmon, and live in large, stable, multi-generational pods. “Transient” orcas in the exact same waters hunt marine mammals like seals and porpoises in smaller, stealthier groups. Even though they share the same ocean space, these groups do not interbreed, do not interact, and communicate using entirely different vocal dialects.

Their social structure relies heavily on elder females, making orcas one of the few species on Earth—alongside humans and a handful of other toothed whales—known to go through menopause. Female orcas stop reproducing in their 30s or 40s but can live well into their 90s. These post-reproductive grandmothers act as the primary leaders of their pods. Decades of observation reveal that older females direct the group’s movements, especially during years when salmon runs are low, relying on decades of ecological memory to guide their families to alternative hunting grounds.

An orca breaches the surface in the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary off the coast of Washington state. Source: Wikimedia Commons.

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Are there any natural resources or simply different matter type that used to exist before, but now is scarce or nonexistent? Like how fossil fuels are projected to be nonrenewable in the future?

Long before fossil fuels began to dwindle, Earth permanently lost several incredible resources—including a unique state of matter that once fueled spontaneous underground nuclear reactors.

The most striking geological example is cryolite, a white, icy-looking mineral once known as “Greenland spar.” For over a century, it was the essential ingredient in the Hall-Héroult process for extracting aluminum from bauxite ore. Because of its unique ability to dissolve aluminum oxide at lower temperatures, cryolite transformed aluminum from a metal more valuable than gold into a cheap, everyday material. But there was a catch: cryolite only existed in one commercially viable deposit on Earth, located in Ivigtut, Greenland. By 1987, the deposit was entirely depleted. Today, natural cryolite is effectively extinct as a commercial resource, and all modern aluminum production relies on synthetically manufactured alternatives.

Biological resources frequently go extinct, but few took an entire economy with them like silphium. This wild giant fennel was the most valuable commodity in the ancient Greek city-state of Cyrene in modern-day Libya. The Romans prized it as a culinary seasoning, a perfume, and, famously, as an early contraceptive. Its seed, stamped onto Cyrenian coins, is widely believed to be the historical origin of the modern heart symbol.

An ancient silver coin from the Greek city-state of Cyrene depicting the seed or fruit of the silphium plant, which closely resembles the modern heart symbol. Source: Wikimedia Commons.

Despite immense demand, silphium only grew on a narrow strip of North African coast and resisted all human attempts at cultivation. By the first century CE, overharvesting and grazing had wiped it out entirely. Pliny the Elder wrote that the last known stalk of silphium was presented to Emperor Nero as a curiosity.

The most fascinating “vanished” resource is not a specific object, but a physical state of matter: highly enriched natural uranium. Today, natural uranium consists of 99.28% U-238 and only 0.72% U-235. To fuel a modern light-water nuclear reactor, engineers must artificially enrich that U-235 concentration to around 3% to 5%.

However, U-235 decays faster than U-238. Two billion years ago, the natural concentration of U-235 in the Earth’s crust was about 3.6%—the exact enrichment level used in modern power plants. When groundwater seeped into rich uranium deposits in places like Oklo, Gabon, it moderated the escaping neutrons and triggered spontaneous, natural nuclear fission. These underground geological reactors operated stably for hundreds of thousands of years. Today, because the primordial U-235 has decayed, this specific configuration of matter is permanently gone, making natural nuclear reactors impossible anywhere in the solar system.

A sample of cryolite from the Ivigtut deposit in Greenland, which contained the only commercially viable accumulation of the mineral on Earth before it was entirely depleted. Source: Wikimedia Commons.

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