Source: Stand Up America US Foundation <ray@standupamericaus.org>

Excerpt:

For the past 30 years, the conversation about globalism has taken hold, often forcing it into the mainstream narrative. It has been sold as an answer to the world’s problems. But what is the reality?

Because of globalism, Europe, as we have known it, is dissolving. Great Britain is great no longer. France is near third-world status. The globalists have diluted Western culture to a point of disintegration. People are being arrested and jailed for speech, written or oral, even for peacefully protesting. Carry an anti-abortion placard a block away from an abortion clinic and you will be in jail. Holding your head down and praying is even worse.

Political parties don’t team up to solve problems. They create political chaos, solving nothing.

Here in the United States, our two-party system is in danger. The party out of power vies to regain power by creating dissatisfaction where there isn’t any, utilizing hypocrisy to the fullest extent. Opposition politics has created more confusion than stability.

The WOKE-DEI movement was a top down, Mao-style cultural revolution effort to divide, enrich, and empower the elite. Globalism is its big brother.

Advocates say that technology makes globalism unavoidable. They assert that it brings about economic growth, market expansion, and cultural and technological exchange.

For whom?

42 people in the world hold the wealth of the bottom 50%. These ‘elites’ are all for globalism. They are the people who arrive in private jets to attend meetings about controlling the earth’s carbon footprint and other nonsensical concerns. Their goal is to instigate issues, seize control of the world, and claim it as their own.

Being rich is not the problem. But when oligarchs band together to eliminate competition (the middle class), the government should intervene, not join in.

Globalists and the related Climate Change crazes made so many stupid false predictions that it has become a standing joke. The Arctic summer ice didn’t disappear, the polar ice caps are not ice-free, Glacier National Park still has glaciers, Kilimanjaro still has snow, we didn’t run out of crude oil, and New York City is not underwater. A week ago, we saw temperatures in Miami in the 30s.

It’s a game of spread fear, get money and power. Academics support this because it means funding for their research, no matter how bizarre. Researchers are putting shrimp on tiny treadmills, studying the emotional states of chickens, studying the physics of ketchup flow, and investigating the effect of music on cheese flavor.

Politicians love it, especially Democrats that are on a constant quest for more influence.

One of the more favored globalist narratives is the conclusion that too many people on our planet will produce too much CO₂, hence the argument that we need to reduce the planet’s population. The World Economic Forum has cautioned that we need to reduce the population by several billion. Any volunteers? They insist that human and animal CO₂ emissions will raise the global temperature.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, CO₂ levels have consistently increased, despite a 20% decrease in CO₂ emissions.

CO₂ is essential for life on this planet. Surprisingly to many, it helps to regulate Earth’s temperature. Making it an enemy is not helping. The breathing of people and animals is not the problem.

Is climate change a problem?...maybe. Some deserts used to be oceans. Some deserts used to be forests. Climate change has been part of the Earth’s process since its creation. Either we adapt, or we die.

The proponents of globalization act like it is a new phenomenon. It is not. Napoleon tried it, Nazi Germany tried it, but in the old-fashioned way...war.

Nations have traded successfully with one another for thousands of years.

We are currently observing a more sinister paradox, hidden yet undeniable.

Scripture warns of globalization. “Now the whole world had one language and one speech” (Gen 11:1). With their unity and pride, they sought to achieve prominence on their terms, mocking God. “Come, let us build ourselves a city and a tower…lest we be scattered over the face of all the earth.” They built the Tower of Babel, which God destroyed, and confused the people with different languages, hence the creation of nations.

Yes, nations and borders are of God.

Many ancient traditions retell the story of the Tower of Babel.

It is stunning the parallel we have seen in the elite class and their World Economic Forum. With their technocratic god they pursue the destruction of nations, the end of natural law, freedom, our Constitution, the creation of a universal religion. Imagine a Muslim nation ordered to give-up Islam.

Globalization has created deep division inside the United States. We are now curing the disease, albeit sometimes painfully, while Europe is still struggling with recognizing the symptoms. Eastern Europe has found it easier to recognize the autocratic nature of what globalism offers.

The Board of Peace has convened its inaugural session to do what the United Nations could never or would never do: solve world conflicts. President Trump is showing how the world can unite while still maintaining our sovereignty, autonomy, and cultures. Iran will soon learn that we will not tolerate their hatred for the majority of the non-Islamic world.

Oligarchs and the political Left believe they now possess the technology and the self-confidence, however misplaced, to establish a technocratic one-world government. They exclude God, disregard natural law, and eliminate the freedom to pursue happiness. Globalism is a Leftist scheme to destroy the middle class and take what they have. It will and is failing.