International students preparing for a degree in nuclear engineering at a university in China. Florencia de Los Angeles in the center of the back row is from Mexico. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from Mexico, a Master’s Degree in Nuclear Engineering from South Korea, and a Doctorate in Nuclear Engineering from China. The world is much more integrated than what certain, one-culture, “superior” isolationist leaders think.

Getting to know people outside your circle of friends, speaking their language, and learning the history and literature of their country can be rewarding.

John Shanahan (right) from Denver, Colorado, USA

with friends in Cochabamba, Bolivia

Studying languages in an academic setting alone often does not lead to success. Years studying for questionable progress. Speaking one-on-one with native speakers about topics that are of interest to you and them can be more successful.

My wife and I learned German by living in Germany and Switzerland for six years each and me working with Germans and German speaking Swiss. We wanted to be with these people and made an effort to learn their language. This led to friendships that lasted 60 years.

Some Americans living outside the United States, don’t make a real effort to get to know people well and become fluent in their language. They refer to people as “locals” instead of citizens of a particular country. Unfortunate.

Today, I started conversational Spanish lessons with two sisters from Chihuahua, Mexico, who are a little younger than our children. They came to the U.S. in 1995 when Mexico had a severe economic crisis. They made a life here, established a successful business, have friendly personalities and beautiful smiles. They were surprised to see that an Irish-American older than their parents spoke Spanish and knew about Mexican history of the 1800s and 1900s. These new acquaintances may become friends and be a rich learning experience for me.

Photos of their home state, Chihuahua, Mexico

Autonomous University of Chihuahua - Mosaicos Venecianos

University of Texas, El Paso, UTEP, Renews Scholarships Agreement with Univesity Autanimous of Chihuahua, UACH

Meeting of the Rector of UACH and President of UTEP

These photos suggest that American politicians should work for better relations with Mexico and Latin America than the bombastic, self-righteous bravado of some that don’t differentiate between good people and criminals.