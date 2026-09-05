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False man-made global warming alarmism for over fifty years. Trust those leaders in Europe and the USA. Carbon dioxide makes all life. It is not a pollutant.

Colorado, USA

In February 2020, 52 percent of Americans told Pew Research Center that dealing with climate change should be a top priority for the president and Congress. By January 2023 it dropped to 37 percent, near the bottom of twenty-one issues tested.[1][2] In Europe the fall was steeper: 26 percent named environment and climate among the two most important issues facing the EU in the winter of 2021–22; by spring 2025, 10 percent, ninth place.[3] Ipsos now ranks climate eleventh among immediate worries across thirty countries.[4]

All of this happened during the loudest, best-funded stretch of climate communication in history. More alarm produced less urgency.

The comfortable explanation is denial. The uncomfortable one is that for twenty years the public was told things about the present that were not true and eventually they worked it out.

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What they were told

In December 2020, Yale researchers asked Americans a clean, global question: have wildfires increased around the world as a result of global warming? Sixty-five percent agreed.[5]

Global burned area declined by roughly a quarter between 1998 and 2015, a finding established in Science and confirmed since.[6] It has kept declining. Figure 1 tracks the record week by week across the past fifteen fire seasons: the largest totals belong to the earliest years on the chart, 2025 is the lowest complete year, and 2026 is running below even that.

Figure 1. Cumulative area burnt by wildfires by week, world, 2012–2026. Source: Global Wildfire Information System (2026), via Our World in Data.*[7]

Two-thirds of a country believed the opposite of what the satellites recorded. Not because anyone hid the satellites, but because for two decades every fire season arrived pre-attributed and no one with standing said otherwise.

What the science actually said

The scientific community was not confused about any of this. It measured the real signal carefully, documented it and graded it. Some of what it found is strong. Hot extremes have grown more frequent and more intense across most land regions since the 1950s — virtually certain, the IPCC’s highest calibration.[8] Ice is going: Greenland and Antarctica losing mass, glaciers retreating, sea level rising and accelerating (to 3.7mm/yr). Those findings are solid and they justify serious action.

Almost everything else that was sold to the public is not there.

Hurricane frequency. IPCC: low confidence in multi-decadal trends. Two peer-reviewed reconstructions find global decline, one of roughly 23 percent after 1950.[8][9][10] Told: more storms every year.

Hurricane intensity. IPCC Chapter 11: low confidence in most long-term intensity metrics.[11] Told: every storm stronger than the last.

Tornado frequency and intensity. IPCC: trends not robustly detected.[11] Told: record outbreaks, year on year.

Flood frequency and intensity. IPCC, verbatim: low confidence in the human influence on changes in high river flows at the global scale.[11] Rainfall extremes are rising and floods are not following — the question a 2018 *Water Resources Research* paper posed in its title.[12] Told: hundred-year floods every year.

Drought. Vicente-Serrano and colleagues, in the Royal Society’s proceedings, found meteorological drought showing no substantial global change across at least 120 years of precipitation records.[13] Figure 2 shows the shorter record, and it says something stronger than absence: across two independent global datasets and all three severity bands, the share of world land area in drought has *fallen* since 1950. Six trends, all negative, all significant. Told: the world is drying out.

Figure 2. Share of global land area under mild, moderate and severe drought, 12-month Standardized Precipitation Index, 1951–2021. CRU data above, GPCC below. All six trends negative, all significant at p < 0.05. Source: Vicente-Serrano et al.,* Phil. Trans. R. Soc. A *(2022).*[13]

Wildfire. AR6 assigns medium confidence to increases in fire weather in some regions — then defines fire weather in its own glossary as expressly distinct from wildfire occurrence and area burned.[14] Told: acres on fire.

The real impacts are a small fraction of the advertised ones. Both numbers were available the entire time, in the same documents, written by the same people.

The silence and what filled it

The field created and adopted highly calibrated language. It wrote virtually certain and low confidence into its own reports for the express purpose of preventing what happened next. Then it watched that language stripped out in public, season after season, for twenty years, and issued no correction that any ordinary person would ever have encountered.

Where the conventional science could not produce a headline, a new line of inquiry was opened that could. Extreme event attribution developed in part because the IPCC’s formal detection-and-attribution framework had failed to reach high confidence for most impactful extreme events — hurricanes, floods, drought, tornadoes, etc. Attribution supplied what the assessment reports would not: a number, within days, while the event still led in the news.

What attribution produces is conditional and probabilistic. It does not find that warming caused a flood; it estimates how much warming shifted the odds of one. Then the instrument kept expanding — not individually peer reviewed as a rule, and carried from weather to impacts and from impacts to losses and damages, from what the atmosphere did to what it cost and whom it killed. In July 2026 a National Academies committee reviewing the field urged rapid-attribution groups to routinely submit their analyses for peer review, which is a formal way of noting that they had not been.[15]

Conditional findings were handed to the public as certain climate verdicts.

Who had the standing and chose otherwise

The scientific community was passive. Environmental organizations were not. These had everything required to be straight with the public: the assessment reports, the science staff to read them, the platform and a founding mission premised on telling people the truth about the natural world. They chose the other description. Every fire season unprecedented, every hurricane a climate disaster, every drought a sure confirmation of climate change.

They also knew the approach did not work. In 2009, Saffron O’Neill and Sophie Nicholson-Cole published two empirical studies in Science Communication, working out of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research. Fearful, catastrophic representations of climate change reliably capture attention, they found and just as reliably produce disengagement, helplessness, and the very barriers to action — denial among them — that the campaigns existed to dissolve. The title said it in three words: Fear Won’t Do It.[16]

Regardless, the campaign ran fifteen more years.

The habit shows in their own flagship numbers. WWF’s Living Planet Index has reported catastrophic global vertebrate decline across successive editions, and each edition circles the world. In 2020, Leung and colleagues showed in Nature that the headline decline of more than 50 percent since 1970 was driven by fewer than 3 percent of the populations in the dataset. Remove those outliers and the global trend reverses to an increase; the remaining 98.6 percent showed no mean global trend at all.[17]

A statistic that inverts when 3 percent of its inputs are removed was never a description of the world. It was a fundraising instrument. The exaggeration was not a failure of understanding on the part of people who could not have known better. It was continued by people who could, because catastrophe served the mission and the mission needed money.

People can tell

Publics are slower than advocates but considerably better at pattern recognition than either side credits. Told for twenty years that the catastrophe is here now — this storm, this fire, this season — people compared the claim against the weather outside their own windows, against their own memories, and drew the obvious conclusion.

Trust is fragile: built slowly through many confirmations, destroyed rapidly by few disconfirmations.

Paul Slovic, whose work founded modern risk-perception research, described the mechanism in Risk Analysis in 1993. Trust is fragile: built slowly through many confirmations, destroyed rapidly by few disconfirmations. A single false alarm stands out against years of accurate ones. Once lost, trust may take a very long time to rebuild and sometimes never returns. His conclusion, written thirty-three years ago about entirely different controversies, reads now as a diagnosis filed in advance — where trust is lacking, no form or process of communication will be satisfactory.[18]

Twenty-five years of crying wolf failed

While the hyperbole escalated global fossil fuel consumption reached an all-time high of 518 exajoules in 2025 — 86 percent of world energy supply, with oil, coal and natural gas each setting individual records.[19] Roughly eleven trillion dollars has gone into wind and solar, which together supply about 3 percent of global primary energy. The EU installed less solar in 2025 than in 2024, its first annual decline since 2016.[20]

Urgency was the entire theory of change. There was no second mechanism.

What should have happened

No communications strategy on earth was going to persuade a billion people to accept less energy, or costlier energy. That option never existed, and building a movement on it was the founding error from which the rest followed. Two things were available instead.

The first was honesty — telling people plainly what is happening now and what may happen later and keeping the two apart. The near-term claims were the weak ones and the long-term case is the strong one. Twenty years were spent spending down the strong case to dramatize the weak one.

The second was to put the effort into a technology abundant and cheap enough that choosing it required no persuasion at all. France demonstrated this before climate was a public issue. On 6 March 1974, four months after the oil embargo, Pierre Messmer announced that France would replace its imported-oil electricity with nuclear power. Fifty-six reactors followed in fifteen years, built from standardized designs across twelve sites in roughly six years each. Nuclear went from 8 percent of French electricity to about 80 percent. Andersson and Finnegan, examining the program in the Journal of the European Economic Association, put its carbon abatement cost at approximately negative twenty dollars per tonne.[21][22]

France did not run a campaign. It did not attribute a single storm to anything, did not ask its public to be afraid and did not ask anyone to use less. It built, and the cleanest grid in the developed world arrived as a byproduct.

Nobody has ever had to be frightened into accepting cheaper, better energy. They had to be frightened into accepting worse energy and it did not work and now fewer will even listen.

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References

[1] Pew Research Center, February 13, 2020. https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2020/02/13/as-economic-concerns-recede-environmental-protection-rises-on-the-publics-policy-agenda/

[2] Pew Research Center, policy priorities, January 2023 wave. https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2024/02/29/americans-top-policy-priority-for-2024-strengthening-the-economy/

[3] Standard Eurobarometer 103, Spring 2025. https://www.cleanenergywire.org/factsheets/polls-reveal-citizens-support-energiewende

[4] Ipsos, *People and Climate Change Report 2026*; Ipsos/AXA *Future Risks Report 2025*. https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/people-and-climate-change-2026

[5] Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, *Climate Change in the American Mind: December 2020*, §8.2. https://climatecommunication.yale.edu/publications/climate-change-in-the-american-mind-december-2020/toc/9

[6] N. Andela et al., “A human-driven decline in global burned area,” *Science* 356, 1356–1362 (2017). https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.aal4108

[7] Global Wildfire Information System (2026), via Our World in Data. https://ourworldindata.org/wildfires

[8] IPCC AR6 WGI, *Summary for Policymakers*, A.3.1, A.3.4. https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/chapter/summary-for-policymakers/

[9] P. J. Klotzbach et al., “Trends in Global Tropical Cyclone Activity: 1990–2021,” *Geophysical Research Letters* 49 (2022). https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1029/2021GL095774

[10] S. S. Chand et al., “Declining tropical cyclone frequency under global warming,” *Nature Climate Change* 12, 655–661 (2022). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-022-01388-4

[11] IPCC AR6 WGI, Chapter 11. https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/chapter/chapter-11/

[12] A. Sharma, C. Wasko and D. P. Lettenmaier, “If Precipitation Extremes Are Increasing, Why Aren’t Floods?”, *Water Resources Research* 54 (2018). https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2018WR023749

[13] S. M. Vicente-Serrano et al., “Global drought trends and future projections,” *Phil. Trans. R. Soc. A* 380(2238), 20210285 (2022). https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsta.2021.0285

[14] IPCC AR6 WGI, Chapter 12, incl. glossary definition of fire weather. https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/chapter/chapter-12/

[15] Carbon Brief, “Q&A: The evolving science of ‘extreme weather attribution’,” November 2024, https://www.carbonbrief.org/qa-the-evolving-science-of-extreme-weather-attribution ; *Science* (AAAS), “Climate scientists sharpen tools for linking global warming to extreme weather,” July 2026, https://www.science.org/content/article/climate-scientists-sharpen-tools-linking-global-warming-extreme-weather

[16] S. J. O’Neill and S. Nicholson-Cole, “’Fear Won’t Do It’,” *Science Communication* 30(3), 355–379 (2009). https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1075547008329201

[17] B. Leung et al., “Clustered versus catastrophic global vertebrate declines,” *Nature* 588, 267–271 (2020). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2920-6

[18] P. Slovic, “Perceived Risk, Trust, and Democracy,” *Risk Analysis* 13(6), 675–682 (1993). https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1539-6924.1993.tb01329.x

[19] Energy Institute, *Statistical Review of World Energy 2026*. https://www.energyinst.org/statistical-review

[20] SolarPower Europe, *EU Market Outlook for Solar Power 2025–2029*. https://www.solarpowereurope.org/press-releases/new-report-eu-hits-2025-solar-target-but-market-contraction-puts-2030-goal-at-risk

[21] J. Andersson and J. Finnegan, “Industrial Policy and Decarbonization: The Case of Nuclear Energy in France,” *Journal of the European Economic Association*. https://www.juliusandersson.com/Industrial_Policy_and_Decarbonization_JEEA_RevisedVersion.pdf

[22] A. Chalmers, “Liberté, égalité, radioactivité,” *Works in Progress*. https://worksinprogress.co/issue/liberte-egalite-radioactivite/

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After 25 years leading technology companies, I’m focused on dismantling false narratives preventing real progress on climate and energy. No ideological talking points—data and fact over narrative and anecdote.

Penly Nuclear Power Station, France

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