Read the original document here.

On Saturday evening on Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran. He wrote: “If Iran doesn’t fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours … The United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first!”

If President Trump delivers on his threat, he will have become the instrument through which the remnants of the bankrupt British Empire, epitomized by the billionaire Epstein class, bring on a collapse of the world economy and perhaps a nuclear war. This will not lead to the second coming of Jesus Christ, as Trump’s spiritual advisor Paula White or Pete Hegseth may have promised him, but will definitely lead to Hell on Earth and tens of millions or perhaps billions of dead human beings.

In 2006, American statesman and former presidential candidate Lyndon LaRouche wrote:

The significance of Iran as a targeted locality within the broader, global scheme, is principally two-fold: to trigger a collapse of the present world economy, by creating a devastating, global petroleum crisis within the general region of Southwest Asia, while spreading the forces of chaos, through the Caucasus and Central Asia and Ukraine, to wreck that current revival of Russia’s influence with which the government of President Putin is currently associated. Hence, the efforts by Russia’s government, to stabilize the situation in and around Iran, are the target of desperate energies currently being deployed globally by the forces of chaos, the Blair government and its accomplices in the U.S. Bush-Cheney government. While former Prime Minister Tony Blair is no longer in office, he and his associate Jonathan Powell have inserted themselves in the middle of the Jared Kushner-Steve Witkoff negotiating team to ensure that diplomacy fails and genocidal chaos reigns.

Serious analysts like Lt. Col. (ret.) Danny Davis have mooted that such statements as this latest ultimatum from President Trump are indicative of a declining mental state, qualifying him for removal under the 25th Amendment, but unless the authors of this policy were also removed, it is likely that the insanity would continue. Now would be a good time for Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping, both of whom Trump respects, to reach out to the American President with a suggestion for an alternative solution to this crisis.

The Oman Proposal

The Russians have welcomed a proposal for a regional non-aggression treaty put forward by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who was in the midst of mediating U.S.-Iranian negotiations when the United States and Israel launched their military assault against Iran. His proposal is based on an agreement on developing nuclear energy as a pathway out of the ongoing unwinnable war. His proposal takes on added weight, as it comes from a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and he makes it as “a friend of the United States.” Albusaidi outlined his proposal in an opinion piece published in London’s weekly The Economist on March 18, under the title ‘America’s Friends Must Help Extricate It from an Unlawful War.

Americans need to understand that there is no possibility of an agreement on a bilateral basis between the United States and Iran after the United States and Israel twice violated international law by striking Iran while the United States pretended to be engaged in negotiations. Therefore, only a regional agreement will work.

I agree with Schiller Institute founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche, who welcomed the Omani proposal. She emphasized that one must consider ‘regional’ to include the area from India to the Nile River to the Caucasus. A regional solution would not only include the right of nations to nuclear technology for energy and water desalination but also high-speed rail connections between major cities and industrial and manufacturing centers. (See the Schiller Institute Report for detailed maps of such proposals.)

Since the majority of your neighbors, and perhaps half of Congress, would be unable to locate Iran on a map, it is unlikely that they recognize the grave danger they are in, although many of them are concerned about the cost of gasoline and the losing prospects of a ground invasion in the Middle East. A new war powers resolution to block $200 billion of additional funding for this war could be voted on this week. Call your representatives and demand that they pass the War Powers Resolution this week, (202) 224-3121

Humanity is at a crossroads. The global majority of the human race resides in nations which have rejected the British imperialistic view of man. The nations of the BRICS-Plus and the Global South in general will not be bludgeoned into returning to a colonial system. If the United States were to work with these nations on great projects of economic development, we could put the era of war and misery behind us and embark on a new paradigm of mutual prosperity.

The opposition to the liberation of the majority of the world’s people is the satanic Epstein class, typified by Palantir’s Peter Thiel, who is touring Italy, giving lectures on the antichrist.

The American War of Independence was fought 250 years ago against that degraded view of man. In celebration of our victory against the British Empire, let us make 2026 the year that the leading nations of the world come together to establish a new security and development architecture based on the universal principles expressed in the American Declaration of Independence: that every human being on Earth is born equal, with an equal right to live in freedom, peace, and prosperity. As unlikely as this may appear now, if enough people recognize the danger of the current trajectory, it will be as likely as the Treaty of Westphalia, which ended a century of religious warfare in 1648.

To support Diane Sare for President in 2028, CLICK HERE.

Leave a comment