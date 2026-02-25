Source: email

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a technology designed to mitigate climate change by capturing emissions from industrial sources or the atmosphere and storing them permanently underground, typically in deep geological formations. Key visual elements include industrial facilities, pipelines, and storage tanks, with projects operating globally in the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Dear Ms. Smith

Premier of Alberta.



Prime Minister Carney is trying to force you to create a huge carbon capture and storage (CCS) project before he will authorize a pipeline. This is a fool’s errand.



Carbon dioxide is the gas of life. Plants use it to manufacture all of our food and oxygen.



Hiding CO2 so it is not available to plants harms everyone on Earth by threatening food security.



If this CCS project goes through, President Trump might punish Canada for threatening U.S. food production, which is vital for the world.



In two hours, the Sun sends as much energy to Earth as people consume in one year. A robust cooling mechanism driven by the water cycle keeps Earth cool enough for life to flourish. The warming effect of carbon dioxide is completely overwhelmed by the cooling cycle and is negligible.



Mark Carney does not understand any of the above.



Attached is a handout of a PowerPoint presentation that describes the situation, with slides and the words that go with them. Please be sure to read slides 20-27.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact me.

Best regards,

H. Douglas Lightfoot, MBA

#305 678 Surrey

Baie-D’Urfe, QC, H9X 3S1

Canada

Email: hdouglaslightfoot@gmail.com

