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Easter is celebrated differently by Christians around the world than it is among some people in Australia, Europe and especially the USA.

See Diane Sare’s message about Easter below the pictures.

Will America ever return to celebrating Easter the way these people celebrate it?

I was happy to celebrate Easter Sunrise and the first service with my grandson, Jason.

Diane Sare is a special friend in New York who appreciates the classical music of Christianity. She also is an exceptionally qualified independent candidate for the White House in 2028,

Tehran, Iran

Sepuh Sargsyan, the archbishop and prelate of the Armenian Apostolic diocese of Tehran, blesses a child after Easter mass at Saint Sarkis CathedralPhotograph: Francisco Seco/AP

Kramatorsk, Ukraine

The Catholic community of Kramatorsk attend the Easter Mass held in a small church in the cityPhotograph: Jose Colon/Anadolu/Getty Images

Jerusalem

Pizzaballa leads the Easter Sunday mass at the church. The usually lively alleyways of Jerusalem’s Old City were mainly silent on Sunday, with the Easter holiday overshadowed by war and restrictions on access to the church, where Christians commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of JesusPhotograph: Nicolawos Hazboun/Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem/AFP/Getty Images

Gaza City

Father Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest at Holy Family church, leads prayers during the Easter Sunday massPhotograph: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP/Getty Images

Cospicua, Malta

Worshippers carry a statue of Christ after the resurrection during a processionPhotograph: Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

At the Monday White House press briefing, a reporter had the temerity to ask Karoline Leavitt what Trump thought about what Pope Leo XIV said in his Palm Sunday message; That Jesus “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them, saying, ‘Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen. Your hands are full of blood.’” The ever-deft Leavitt twisted the question around, claiming that the troops appreciate that the commander in chief prays for them. She chose not to address the satanic prayers of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who calls himself the “Secretary of War” and prays for violence and no mercy.

Mohamed Safa, who just resigned from his post as executive director of the PVA at the United Nations because “some UN seniors are serving a powerful lobby and not the UN warned, “I don’t think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran….I gave up my diplomatic career to leak this information. I suspended my duties so as not to be part of or a witness to this crime against humanity, in an attempt to prevent a nuclear winter before it is too late.”

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson posted a letter from a Marine commander asking his troops, “Is your gear packed and ready to go? Are your family affairs in order?” Johnson wrote, “A letter like this can only mean one of two things: 1) It is an elaborate deception campaign to convince Iran that the US is going to attack in hopes that Iran will back down, or 2) He understands that he is sending a portion of the Corps he commands into the valley of death. I am hoping it is the former, but I fear it is the latter.”

For his part, the delirious President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, made another insane post on Truth Social, which reads in part,”Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business, we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched.’”

According to Pope Leo XIV’s Palm Sunday message, if President Trump prays for success in this mission, which is a violation of international law and an intent to commit war crimes, God will not hear him.

Meanwhile, on Monday NASA teams arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to begin the countdown for man’s first orbit around the moon in over 50 years.The first time human beings orbited the moon was Christmas of 1968, a difficult year for Americans and world citizens in which both Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy had been assassinated. The NASA astronauts on that flight, Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders chose to read the first ten verses of Genesis because “The first ten verses of Genesis is the foundation of many of the world’s religions, not just the Christian religion,” said Lovell. “There are more people in other religions than the Christian religion around the world, and so this would be appropriate to that and so that’s how it came to pass.” They closed their reading of Genesis with the message: “May God bless all of you on the good earth.”

There is a phenomenon known as the “overview effect,” which is the singular emotion that strikes those who view the earth for the first time as a whole from outer space. It is described as a sense of wonder, of unity, of the smallness of the earth and the vulnerability of it, accompanied by a passionate commitment to care for it and humanity.

God will probably welcome a prayer that our astronauts arrive in moon orbit soon enough to share those images of the Earth with everyone here in time to prevent us from plunging over the abyss into nuclear war.

Short of putting everybody on the nearest spaceship, LaRouche organizers are planning a series of street deployments and street theatre over the coming week leading into Easter Sunday. One wonders if an exorcism were to be performed on Paula White, would there be anything left?

In discussions with associates today, Helga Zepp-LaRouche urged that her open letter to Pope Leo be circulated at houses of worship throughout the week and weekend, particularly at churches on Easter Sunday. The letter can be found here.

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