Read the original article here.

Republican state Sen. Ileana Garcia of Florida sponsored a new law promoting coastal protection with natural features such as mangroves and oyster reefs. Garcia's measure passed the Florida Legislature unanimously and was recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Lynne Sladky/AP

A new Florida law aims to make it easier to install natural features such as mangroves and oyster reefs along the state’s vast coastline to protect against erosion and flood damage.

The law, approved unanimously by the Florida Legislature, could help transform the nation’s second-longest coastline behind Alaska, which has sustained massive damage from storm surge.

It also could boost nationwide efforts led by environmental groups to encourage adding “nature-based” features for storm protection instead of building structures such as seawalls and levees.

Comment by John Shanahan

Is this better for the economy and environment than mandating wind and solar energy, electric vehicles, and carbon capture and sequestration?