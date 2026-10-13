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Today we publish exclusive extracts from Chris Morrison’s explosive new book that will send shock waves through both the ‘settled’ climate science community and the hard-Left promoters of the wicked Net Zero lunacy:

IMPLAUSIBLE: How scientists, activist politicians and journalists invented a climate crisis, weaponised junk computer model findings and claimed a fake consensus to promote the collectivist Net Zero fantasy

Foreword by Toby Young, Editor-in-Chief, Daily Sceptic

If there’s a theme running through Chris’s work it is that the climate agenda is a thinly disguised power grab by the lanyard classes, determined to assert control over the unruly masses who are proving stubbornly reluctant to give up their sentimental attachment to freedom. You want to choose what car to buy and what speed to drive it? No way, you knuckle-dragging petrol-head. You’ll buy an over-priced, doesn’t-retain-its-value EV and go no faster than 20mph. Enjoy steak and chips? Sorry, mush, it’s a plant-based diet for you from now on. Unwilling to give up your gas boiler? Tough. You’ll be forced to install a ‘heat’ pump that costs £25,000 and doesn’t actually heat your house. …

Chris’s work is needed more than ever – and this book is a fantastic introduction to it. Reading it will make you angry – and you should be angry, very angry. But you’ll also be very entertained.

Introduction

April 7th 2026 was the day the great climate crisis invention backing the political Net Zero fantasy finally hit the hard rocks of reality. That was the day a group of scientists working on a new assessment report for the United Nations-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) admitted that a set of computer model assumptions commonly known as RCP8.5 were “implausible”. The official admission sent shock waves through the elite worlds of climate scientists and collectivist politicians as well as heaping lasting shame on all the helpful messengers in mainstream media. The RCP8.5 assumptions have been a key computer input ‘pathway’ promoting the evidence-lite climate crisis since 2011. Almost every climate Armageddon story whether it be less tasty beer in future (yes, the BBC wrote that one), disappearing polar ice (take a bow, Sir David Attenborough, King Charles and the late Pope Francis) or increasing air turbulence has the fingerprints of RCP8.5 all over it.

The April 7th bombshell meant they were all officially junk.

This book shows that almost everything you have read or heard over the last 15 years in mainstream science, politics and media about future fireball Earth is little more than fake pseudoscientific drivel designed to drive populations to accept all the horrendous collectivist restrictions imposed by an insane, wicked rush to remove hydrocarbons from modern and developing industrial economies. …

RCP8.5 started life as a high-emissions worst case scenario, but its ability to throw off click-bait tales of climate doom led to it becoming a ‘business-as-usual’ pathway. When science grants need organising, green subsidies need collecting and politicians require their virtue to be signalled, who cared that children were sent to bed crying with tales of temperatures rising 5°C or more from a 1850–1900 baseline. Gulf stream shutting down by 2025 (yes, another BBC classic ‘scientists say’ nonsense story), millions of homes being flooded by metres of rising sea levels, sixth mass extinction well on its way – all justified junk to keep the Net Zero money rolling in.

The fact that life without multi-use hydrocarbons would be unimaginably bad, in fact fatal to billions of people, was ignored. Who cared to note that without hydrocarbon-produced fertiliser, half the world’s population would slowly die of starvation leading to endemic warfare as survivors fought for limited resources. In 2024, a newly elected, hard-Left Labour Government packed with Net Zero zealots stopped new drilling for oil and gas in the still plentiful North Sea. Concrete was poured down holes already drilled on land to help release the potentially vast supplies of valuable natural gas that lie beneath the ground in impoverished and deindustrialised areas of England. At the beginning of 2025, 200 members of the British Parliament were prepared to vote for a private member’s bill that would have cut all hydrocarbon use in the UK to just 10% within a decade, barely enough to sustain emergency services.

Such is the level of stupidity and ignorance, these legislating lunatics probably assumed that if their horror-show of a bill became law, they would still be able to pick up their soy lattes on their way to shop for organic hummus in Waitrose.

Chapter 1: Hydrocarbons

In the developing world, hydrocarbons promise an end to endemic hunger, healthier populations and longer and more prosperous lifespans. There is no better word than wicked to describe shutting the door on all these civilising benefits.

Almost all the proposed energy replacements are little short of risible. Implausible, no less. A modern economy cannot run on the breezes and beams since the power is intermittent. There is no viable solution to solving the on/off problem, something that the Net Zero zealots will never admit. Battery backup will only ever be measured in minutes when required at scale, hydrogen is expensive to produce and dangerous with it while tidal power is often horrendously expensive. Nuclear power is useful base load but fails the football half-time kettle boiling test when electricity demand suddenly spikes.

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Only gas and oil can currently run a modern electricity grid if security, safety and price are given the highest priority. As we have seen in many countries around the world over the last 20 years including the UK and Germany, wind and solar are little more than expensive add-ons that have led to soaring electricity costs and subsequent job-destroying deindustrialisation. Activists often stress that wind and solar are ‘free’, a concept so stupid and lacking in economic insight that despair in human intelligence is the only response. Hydrocarbons offer enormous kinetic power that harnessed over the last 300 years has transformed human societies in ways our ancestors would have found almost impossible to believe.

At the start of the 18th Century, most people barely moved outside the village they were born in. Now they can travel relatively cheaply to almost any part of the world that takes their fancy. Despite the emotional strictures of Messrs Windsor, Packham, Attenborough and Monbiot, are they really going to give that up, along with proper heat, food, sanitation and medicine when the desperate truth about Net Zero is finally understood?

We cannot do without hydrocarbons whether it be the energy they provide or the countless uses made of petrochemicals. They will be around for a very long time; many might argue they have a glittering future.

Chapter 2: Climate Science

Not to put too fine a point on it, humanity owes a great deal to the beneficence that nature bestows in the form of plentiful hydrocarbons, as the last chapter showed. But wait, some hold the opinion that using them will cause Earth to be cast into eternal ecological damnation, possibly the day after tomorrow. If this is true, none can disagree and we must embrace starvation, hard manual labour, outdoor composted lavvies, reduced populations and misery all round by leaving the stuff in the ground.

The sins of the Industrial Revolution will be purged and Gaia will be saved.

All we need is conclusive proof that humans control the climate thermostat by slapping steak on the BBQ (coal fired, of course) and flying to Fuengirola. But regrettably, all we get is a tissue of lies, misinformation, cherry-picking and political shenanigans, all bound up in a preposterous statement that 97% of scientists believe most recent warming is caused by humans.

Like the Roman Pontiffs of old, the science is declared ex cathedra to be settled. Some activists like wind grifter Dale Vince and climate comedy turn Jim Dale (more in ‘Climate Clots and Comedians’) argue that it should be a criminal offence to debate the matter. As we shall see, the entire ‘settled’ science con, embraced by mainstream media, politicians and activist scientists, does little more than reveal the deep and depressing depths to which scientific integrity has fallen. …

The long-time climate sceptic and geological scientist Dr Ian Plimer is fond of noting that there is not a single science paper that proves conclusively the current opinions around anthropogenic global warming. If there was, you would not hear the last of it, he adds. It is a true and at the same time an easy statement to make. The atmosphere of the Earth and its reactions with the land and the oceans is chaotic and non-linear. In parts it is little understood and thus unmeasurable for all important climatic intents and purposes.

The more we look, the more we learn about the complex ways that uneven amounts of heat are transferred from the tropics to the poles by currents of every kind. This is the primary cause of weather. With the knowledge we have, it is impossible to attribute human cause to individual weather events or long-term climate change given the huge variations produced by natural forces. It just is, and anyone who tells you otherwise should consider a new career renting space in Mystic Meg’s tent at the local fairground.

So, activists use computer models to provide their so-called evidence, but these, as their dismal record over 40 years shows, give us little real guidance. As the growing scandal of the implausible RCP8.5 pathway reveals, they are often worse than useless. Models tell us nothing, but observations provide vital information about what has actually happened.

To that end, Dr Plimer notes that the number of geologists who believe in anthropogenic global warming can be counted on the fingers of a sawmill worker’s hand. In their studies, geologists can see the past, notably how the Earth has changed over the 600 million years back to when life as we know it today started to form.

Looking at the record of CO 2 and temperatures going back to the Cambrian epoch, we see little connection over the 600 million years. Sometimes they rise and fall together; often they do not. There is no evidence in the record that suggests a strong, unbreakable connection – something that the current opinion on human-caused global warming surely demands.