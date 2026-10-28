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In the last few days, the titles of YouTube videos about Europe have tended toward the exceedingly agitated: “They’re Destroying France” (October 6); “France Has Collapsed” (Rubin Report, October 8); “We’re Watching France’s End” (October 9); “France Is on Fire” (Triggernometry, October 9); “The Siege of London” (Bill O’Reilly, October 8); “Germany’s Crisis: Why Living Here Is Impossible Now” (October 3).

What a fascinating moment it is in Western European history. Not a happy moment, not a promising moment, but certainly fascinating. Not so very long ago, Germany, France, and Britain were world powers; now all three of them are basket cases, undergoing parallel crises, at the mercy of immigrants from the worst places on the planet. And the mainstream media, in these countries as well as in the U.S., are doing their best to avoid covering these crises, leaving it to YouTubers and other online news reporters and commentators to fill in the gap.

The basic story of the past few decades is simple enough: Western Europe’s political leaders – motivated by a combination of multicultural ideology, contempt for their own countries’ ordinary citizens, and a heady mix of stupidity and cowardice – have pursued policies that have made their countries less Western, less democratic, and less safe. They’ve seemed to care far more about Muslim immigrants, legal or not, whom they’ve lavished with welfare benefits ad infinitum than about hard-working natives who’ve been at once overtaxed and underserved.

Tony Blair was frank about his desire to change the face of Britain. Angela Merkel later confessed that she opened Germany’s floodgates in 2015 in order to drown her political competition in the votes of newly arrived foreigners. For years, while prime ministers of both major parties have come and gone, British voters have made clear their wish to keep Britain British; yet both parties have deliberately kept the illegals pouring in, much as the Biden Administration did, as part of a mischievous program of radical social metamorphosis. While the people have clamored for jobs and housing, for law and order, and for an end to open borders, their rulers have prayed at the altars of climate ideology and transgender ideology, have punished speech in a way no one could have imagined a generation ago, and have treated Islam as a boon and not a bane.

For me, the quintessential symbol of the impotence of the British state is the longtime Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. Mind you, he’s far from being Britain’s worst politician. Indeed he drives me up a wall because he’s patently intelligent, knowledgeable, eloquent, and, I think, honest and well-meaning. In a recent online debate he wiped the floor with Tucker Carlson. But he’s a maddening figure precisely because he never seems to lose his cool, never acts as if things are as bad as they really are, never displays an iota of passion for the welfare of the British people. He’s chronically unflappable, a “cool, cool, considerate man” (to quote the song from 1776) who perfectly embodies the phlegmatic manner of the classic Victorian public servant, making his way to work every day to keep the world’s greatest empire afloat, confident that in the fullness of time he will pass it along, as powerful as ever, to his sons. What is he, nuts?

Britain’s neighbors, of course, have their own living symbols of political inertia – Sarkozy and Hollande in France, Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Germany. The trouble in all three of these countries – and I’m singling them only because they’re the big boys on the block – has been clear for some time, as has the growing impatience of their natives with the political elites. Support for the Alternative for Germany, for France’s National Front, and for Restore Britain has risen steadily, and more and more people have been daring to speak of returning problematic immigrants to the places they came from.

The example of Donald Trump in the U.S. has obviously played a major role in all this. In a recent speech, Robert Lowe, head of Restore Britain, vowed to “drill, baby, drill,” to “make Javier Milei look like a socialist puppet,” and to “make Britain great again.” His entire text was a battle cry: “We will reverse the Islamification of our country.” “Immigration into Britain from the Third World will end entirely.” “There will be no more Pakistani immigration into Britain.” “We will restore the connection between being a British citizen and being British in any meaningful sense.” He even described the boat people crossing the English channel as “scumbags,” but he pronounced it with such English elegance that it hardly sounded vulgar.

Lowe’s audience gave him a standing ovation. I’d cheer him, too, if I could be sure that his promises are capable of being realized. Alas, he’s up against a public sector packed with Labourites; a national police that has not been trained in the noble tradition of Robert Peel but has rather been taught to arrest truth-tellers and safeguard Islamic agitators; cities with Muslim mayors and administrators; and a governing system dominated by far-left quangos (“quasi-autonomous non-governmental organizations”) that, while not answerable to the electorate, have full control over an immense number of the country’s leading institutions. It’s a Deep State that makes the D.C. swamp look like Lake Tahoe.

Meanwhile, in Paris and other cities across France, massive street protests by teenage students who started off by calling for improvements in education have developed quickly into day after day of violent pro-left and pro-Palestinian rioting. Scores of teachers have been physically attacked, dozens of schools set on fire, thousands of rioters arrested, and countless Palestinian, Algerian, and Moroccan flags hoisted proudly by eminently deportable rogues who’ve repeatedly shouted to the skies about their love for Allah, their hatred for France, and their readiness to kill every infidel in sight.

Cynics might shrug that in melee-prone France this kind of discord is called merdi. Or is it merde? Last week the British commentator Winston Marshall lamented that there are already “two Frances.” Other observers have suggested that this mayhem all but guarantees that the next elections will be won by either Marine Le Pen or Jordan Bardella – whichever turns out to be the National Rally candidate. About time: Le Pen has been on deck for decades, waiting to straighten things out, while one member after another of France’s hopeless political class has blithely presided over the conversion of a civilized nation into a dominion of savages.

Last week, one of the French street protesters, a privileged, photogenic, but rather psychopathic-looking Parisian high-school kid named Elwan Benoit – clad, naturally, in a Palestinian scarf – shot to instant fame by spouting a litany of ragged left-wing clichés into a journalist’s microphone for a solid three minutes; he was later filmed kissing socialist politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the current face of the French left.

Mélenchon, incidentally, is known for cheering – and is cheered for cheering – what he calls the “créolisation” of France. What he’s talking about is the “grand rémplacement” of Frenchmen by Muslims, largely from the Maghreb. You’ll get shouted down, of course, if you warn sophisticated Frenchmen about a great replacement – the very concept, they’ll tell you, is racist – but if you celebrate creolization, which is precisely the same thing, they’ll raise their glasses to you.

It’s not just in France that leading figures on the left have shifted quietly from denying the reality of Islamic replacement to accepting and even applauding it – although under another name. Speaking recently at a panel discussion, Timothy Stanley of the Telegraph – purportedly a conservative paper, mind you – expressed delight that the Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, is British-Nigerian. “it’s happened,” he pronounced, “and it ain’t going back!” Does he have any qualms about Britain’s demographic direction? Not at all: it makes him “proud,” he said, to know that Badenoch, “a generational transitional figure,” is the face of a “change in ethnicity” in Britain and its government.

But back to Benoit, the pale face of the black French suburbs. The online comments about him were interesting. Leftists applauded him as a wonderful new political star. Others saw him as a “textbook case” of an “utterly bourgeois” lad who’s “perfectly learned to regurgitate communist dialectics”; as “the perfect prototype of the champagne socialist” whose parents are “well-placed in the deep state” and who “plays at being the moralizing lecturer”; and as a “spoiled little brat” awash in “certainty and moral superiority.”

Yes, that about sums it up. If France weren’t being quickly “creolized,” this jejune jeune homme would probably have a splendid political career ahead of him. Or maybe not: on the evening of October 7, Benoit appeared on a TV debate program and didn’t exactly cover himself in glory, leading some to wonder whether he’d already polished off his fifteen minutes of fame. Nonetheless, all of this hoopla over various budding Robespierres does raise an interesting question: when the Muslims do take control, what will they do with erstwhile allies like him?

Meanwhile, in Germany, the political establishment is in a panic over Alternative for Germany (AfD), which looks as if it’ll soon be in a position to form state governments, if not a federal government. One of the Germans who are troubled is Feli, a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed young German YouTuber whom I’ve watched from time to time. For several years she posted cheerful, lightweight videos about her life as an expat in Cincinnati. She loves Cincinnati, loves Ohio, loves America. But a year ago she returned to her hometown of Munich with her American husband, and although she’s rarely touched on political matters, in early October she released a video intended to instruct her American viewers about AfD.

I was disappointed – though hardly astonished – by her dutiful parroting of the establishment’s party line. According to the postwar German constitution, she told us, the members of AfD count as “right-wing extremists” because they consider “certain groups” to be “superior to others.” Got that? If you consider a tyrannical religion that sanctions honor killings and child rape to be inferior to secular Western democracy, you’re a right-wing extremist. Moreover, Feli quoted the Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz (Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution) to the effect that sending any immigrants back to where they came from is “incompatible with the German constitution.” Remigration? She showed us a clip in which Merz himself condemned remigration as “ethnic cleansing.” (How remarkable it is that certain people simply can’t grasp that it’s they themselves who are being “cleansed”!)

Not until 21 minutes into her video did Feliuse the word “Islam,” but not really: she didn’t say “Islam” but “Islamophobia,” because in her book it’s the latter, not the former, that’s the real problem. Why, she asked, do so many people, especially in what used to be East Germany, support AfD and rant about Islam? Her answer: because it’s the “party of outrage and frustration,” telling people with economic and housing problems, people who “feel left behind” by the former West Germany, that the political establishment is out of touch with them and that their problems are largely the fault of newcomers, who, as soon as they’re handed a passport, are considered to be every bit as German as you are.

Repeatedly in her video, Feli told us that AfD “has many people in Germany worried.” Well, judging by the votes it’s getting, it also has many people in Germany feeling at least a bit hopeful for the first time in years. What a shame to see that this chipper young YouTuber is yet another German who doesn’t grasp that her country’s current equivalent to the Nazis isn’t AfD – it’s Islam. And I’ll add this: if I were German, what would have me worried isn’t that while AfD is winning elections in the former East Germany; it’s that, in the wake of a September election, Berlin, like London and New York before it, is about to fall into the hands of the pro-Islam, anti-Israel far left, this time in the form of the party Die Linke.

Oh, well. Some of us saw a quarter of a century ago that Western Europe was headed for Islamization and that it would lead to something very big and very bad. We knew that Islam spreads its tentacles into non-Islamic spaces not so that its adherents can acquire human rights or find better living conditions, but rather for the purpose of exploitation and, ultimately, conquest. Yet we weren’t sure exactly what form the changes would take. To what extent would outright appeasement render the takeover frighteningly easy, as in Michel Houellebecq’s 2015 masterpiece Submission? Would the shift happen country by country, or would it involve a relatively pacific patchwork-quilt period, with, for example, a sharia-run Bradford or Marseille or Saxony-Anhalt surrounded for a time by still-democratic regions? Would there be fighting in the streets?

In any event, here we are, and it’s happening. And not just in Britain, France, and Germany. Unrest over Muslim immigration is destabilizing countries that I once thought might actually escape this fate – Ireland, Iceland, Finland. Alas, Finnish politician Sebastian Tynkkynen said the other day that in his hometown, Vantaa, “almost 50% of the social funds already go to migrants,” and some areas are already under the control of Muslim leaders. Early October saw the release of YouTubes entitled “Bedlam in Belgium” and “Belgian Student Protests Hit Boiling Point,” and “Brussels Burns.” During the last few days alone there have been riots in Barcelona, Glasgow, Liège, and other places. On Sunday, Geert Wilders tweeted a picture of a pro-Hamas rally in Amsterdam. “The Jew-haters,” he wrote, “rule this land.”

The pretexts for the strife differ from place to place and even from one day to the next – housing, education, unemployment. But they’re all part of the same unholy mess, all rooted in the profound existential transformations that have been imposed on the countries of Western Europe without anybody ever asking the voters what they thought. More and more ordinary Europeans are waking up to it all – and they don’t like it. Their political eminences, they now realize, are cowards, while long-demonized figures like Tommy Robinson, Geert Wilders, and Marine Le Pen are heroes. As a result of their awakening, established parties are dwindling and relatively new, Islam-critical parties are thriving. In short, long apathetic citizens are recognizing that dramatic action needs to be taken in order to save their children and grandchildren from slavery. Yes, slavery. Twenty years ago – or ten, or even five – to use such a word in this context would have elicited widespread laughter. Sharia law in the West? Absurd. A “great replacement”? Impossible. Well, the laughter is fading, and fading fast.

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