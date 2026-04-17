Read the original document here.

Revision: May 25, 2026

The Roman Warm Period (250 BC – AD 400): The RWP was, on average, about 2 C warmer than at present, but CO2 ppm was much lower than today. It was a worldwide period of relatively warm, stable, humid conditions, including Europe and the Mediterranean. That period saw good crops, better living conditions and economic and population growth. It coincided with the rise and fall of the Roman Empire. In AD 43, the Romans invaded Britain primarily for its minerals, such as tin (to make bronze), gold, silver, lead, and iron, and for providing slaves and taxes. Britain’s fertile lands produced grain, cattle, leather, and wool.

The Cold Dark Ages (400 - 800): The CDA was, on average, about 2 C colder than at present, but CO2 ppm was about the same as during the RWP. The onset of the colder temperatures led to less crops, more famines, more diseases, social-economic instability, migrations, invasions of barbarians, and economic decline. The Western Roman Empire fell in 476 when the last emperor, Romulus Augustulus, was deposed by the Germanic chieftain Odoacer.

The Warm Middle Ages (800 – 1400): The WMA was, on average, about 2 C warmer than at present, but CO2 ppm was about the same as during the RWP. That period saw good crops, better living conditions and economic and population growth. Much of the excess wealth accrued to 1) the top 0.5% (mostly royalty and titled people), who build opulent palaces and had control of armed forces, and 2) the Roman Catholic Church for its self-aggrandizement by building Cathedrals, Monasteries, Chapels, etc.

Crusades (1095 – 1291): Pope Urban II initiated the First Crusade to reclaim the Holyland from Turkish Muslim rule. People participated for remission of sins, doing penance, etc., to have a clean slate to go to Heaven. Because fighting was involved many knights and royals participated. A side benefit was the violence of knights was redirected towards a common enemy, instead of to various fiefdoms fighting each other in Europe. The costly, distant Crusades were ended after the fall of Acre to the Ottoman Empire in 1291.

Major European Empires: The colonial empires of Europe, started to emerge about 1400. At their peak around 1914, they controlled about 80% to 90% of the world’s land area, if including formal colonies, indirect spheres of influence, and settler areas. The British Empire held nearly 25% of the world’s total land area in the 1920s. European nations, excluding European Russia, have a combined area of about 4.16%

British Empire: The largest in history, covering ~35.5 million km² (approx. 24% of Earth’s land area) at its height.

French Empire: The second largest, controlling ~10 million km² in 1914, primarily in Africa and Southeast Asia.

Spanish/Portuguese/Others: Earlier waves of colonization in the 15th - 18th centuries saw huge portions of the Americas under Iberian control. Belgium, Germany, Italy, etc., joined later in the Africa area.

Excluded Areas: Only a few areas, such as Japan and Thailand, maintained independence through modernization or diplomatic buffering.

Europe in Conflict for about 500 years While Building its Empires

The Little Ice Age (1300 - 1850): The LIA was, on average, about 2 C colder than at present, but CO2 ppm was about the same as during the RWP. That period saw less crops, more famines, more diseases, social-economic instability, migrations, and economic decline.

After the Crusades, European kings and nobles shifted their focus on internal power struggles, territorial disputes (e.g., the Hundred Years’ War, a conflict between England and France, 1337 - 1453), and national interests rather than a distant religious war, and less wealth that could be extracted by the elites, especially after the Black Death,

The Black Death was a devastating plague that struck Europe between 1346 and 1353. Before the Black Death hit in 1346, Europe’s population, excluding European Russia, was estimated at 75 to 80 million people. After the Black Death subsided the population was about 35 to 50 million, i.e., about 25–50 million deaths. Because of the sheer scale of the death toll and subsequent secondary waves in the late 1300s, it took centuries for some regions to return to their 1346 population levels.

The prosperity of the WMA could no longer be maintained. The elites had to find other sources of revenues to fight wars and maintain lifestyles. Luckily, in southern Europe, ocean-crossing ships had been developed by Portugal and Spain in the early 1300s, which enabled exploration and colonization of distant lands.

Ships of Portugal and Spain sailed down the west coast of Africa, around the Cape of Good Hope, to India and Indonesia and back again to trade in luxury goods and eventually establish permanent colonies. The spices, tea, silk, porcelain, etc., were sold at huge mark-ups to upper class European people.

The wealth extracted from these colonies mostly accrued to 1) the top 0.5%, 2) the Roman Catholic Church, and 3) business entities provided upscale goods and services, including weaponry for fighting. Almost all other people continued living in small towns and villages and were tied to and worked on the large estates of nobles.

First Columbus Voyage August 3, 1492: Almost 200 years into the LIA, the eastward trade was long, risky, expensive and often not sufficiently profitable. The elites, lacking sufficient domestic income because of bad times, needed additional income from faraway lands. Accordingly, King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain financed and commissioned Columbus to make a westward voyage to India and Indonesia, promising him rewards if successful.

Columbus departed Spain with three ships—the Santa Maria, Pinta, and Niña—aiming to find a westward sea route to India and Indonesia. He spent about 33 days at sea, departing from the Canary Islands on September 6, 1492. He reached San Salvador, an island in the Bahamas, on October 12, 1492. He firmly believed until his death that he had reached the East Indies, leading to the misnaming of the indigenous population as “Indians”. Columbus had underestimated the Earth’s circumference and was unaware of the existence of the Americas.

First Circumnavigation of the Earth: The first circumnavigation of the Earth (1519–1522) was a Spanish expedition led by Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan to find a westward route to the Spice Islands. While Magellan was killed in the Philippines in 1521, the ship Victoria, commanded by Juan Sebastián Elcano, completed the voyage. Five ships departed from Spain, only one, Victoria, came back. Only 18 of the original 270 men survived.

https://origins.osu.edu/milestones/magellan-circumnavigation-earth

The Inquisition: The Spanish Inquisition was established in 1478 by Ferdinand II of Aragon and Isabella I of Castile. Pope Sixtus IV issued a papal bull on November 1, 1478, granting the monarchs the authority to appoint inquisitors, formally initiating the tribunal to maintain Catholic orthodoxy in their kingdoms. The Spanish elites aimed to maintain law and order and punish heretics. Historical accounts describe extreme torture methods during this period, such as iron cages, breaking wheels, quartering, and inquisition techniques.

Expulsion of the Jews in 1492: The Jews went to many places, including Paris, Antwerp and Amsterdam. The wealth left behind by the Jews was confiscated and distributed.

Ending of Islamic Rule in 1492 and Expulsion of Muslims: In 711, Islam armies crossed the Strait of Gibraltar and established al Andalus. Islam rule ended on January 2, 1492, when Boabdil, the emir of Granada, surrendered to the Catholic Monarchs Ferdinand and Isabella. The remaining Muslim population, known as Moriscos, (Muslims at home, Christians in public) were systematically expelled by decrees between 1609 and 1614, marking the final expulsion of the 800-year Muslim presence. The wealth left behind by the Moriscos was confiscated and distributed.

Martin Luther and the Roman Catholic Church: Martin Luther, a Roman Catholic monk and professor, posted his 95 theses against Church corruption and spiritual abuses in 1517. His ideas were spread with the printing press; Gutenberg, 1440, Mainz, Germany. After some threats and trials, he was ex-communicated by Pope Leo X in 1521.

Severe Conditions During the Little Ice Age

As the climate was getting colder (the low-point was about 1700), Europe experienced a 500-year history marked by nearly continuous conflict, transforming from a medieval continent into a global power through industrial-scale violence, while spreading the Christian faith under the leadership of the Roman Catholic Church.

These 500 years witnessed numerous wars of religion, imperial and Roman Catholic expansion to the “New World”, and ideological conflicts that culminated in the unmatched bloodshed of World War I and World War II. Historical data indicates a near-constant state of war, with nations and states frequently in conflict over control of territory, resources.

Empires at war in Europe, often were also at war in North America and other parts of the world, resulting in significant casualties in colonies and wars between tribes of indigenous populations. European elites had exploited their colonial empires to enrich themselves beyond anything imagined.

Colonization and the Great Dying in the New World: European colonization resulted in the “Great Dying,” where introduced infectious diseases (smallpox, measles, influenza, etc.) killed up to 90% of the indigenous population in North and South America, amounting to roughly 55 million deaths by 1600. This rapid depopulation was so significant it caused vast areas of agricultural land to be abandoned and reforested. This die-off took place before Roanoke Colony 1585, Jamestown Colony 1607, and Plymouth Colony 1620.

President Andrew Jackson (1829 – 1837) significantly expanded US territory while orchestrating the systematic removal of native tribes, using the Indian Removal Act of 1830. His policies, aimed at moving tribes west of the Mississippi, directly led to the Trail of Tears, the forced removal of Cherokee, Muscogee Creek, Seminole, Choctaw and Chickasaw tribes, with deaths estimates of about 4,000 Cherokee and up to 15,000 total deaths overall.

US Civil War (1861 – 1865) This die-off was continued by exterminating native tribes and driving the remainder onto reservations to clear the land for newcomers. Mass-killing of bison (a bounty was offered for a skull) by the US Army, etc., deprived millions of indigenous people of their main sustenance, such as the Blackfeet, Sioux, Cheyenne and Comanche tribes.

1492 – 1588 Spanish Empire & The Armada: The Spanish Crown relied heavily on indigenous slave labor and massive extraction of silver and gold to fund its European wars. The failure of the Spanish Armada in 1588, which required almost all 100-year-old trees in Spain, marked the beginning of a slow decline of the Spanish Colonial Empire, allowing the British and Dutch Colonial Empires to emerge, because they had access to suitable trees, etc., from Norway, Sweden, Poland and Russia.

1492–1559 Italian Wars: A series of major conflicts involving France, Spain, and Austria that marked the end of the Middle Ages and the beginning of intense rivalry for European hegemony.

1562 – 1598 French Wars of Religion: A period of civil bloodshed driven by religious conflict.

1568 – 1648 Eighty Years’ War: The Protestant Dutch Revolt against Roman Catholic Spanish rule, part of a wider conflict involving religious and political independence. The Dutch won.

1618 – 1648 Thirty Years’ War: Arguably one of the most destructive conflicts in European history, causing immense population loss (over 50% in parts of Germany) and devastating central Europe.

1702 – 1713 War of Spanish Succession: A major continental war fought to prevent the consolidation of European power.

1756 – 1763 Seven Years’ War: A global conflict involving all major European powers, leading to significant shifts in imperial power.

1789 – 1815 French Revolution & Napoleonic Wars: Unprecedented continental warfare aimed at spreading revolutionary ideals and establishing French dominance, ending with the defeat of Napoleon at Waterloo in 1815.

1812 – 1814 Napoleon’s Russian Campaign: Russia was selling trees, tar, hemp, ropes, etc., to build British fleets. Napoleon wanted to prevent that. He set up the “Continental System”—blocking any European trade with Britain.

The campaign was a disaster; of the initial 600,000-man French Army, plus 85,000 non-French, about 20,000 bedraggled French troops returned to the Prussia/Poland border. Before being allowed to enter France, the troops were fed and refurbished with uniforms and armaments for face-saving reasons.

This massive loss of life, weaponry, particularly horses, shattered French for generations and marked the beginning of a slow decline of the French Colonial Empire and made space for the rise of the German and Italian Colonial Empires.This was the first attempt by a major European power to control the resources of Russia.

1853 – 1856 Crimean War: A major conflict that broke the post-Napoleonic peace, highlighting the brutal nature of modern warfare.

1862 – 1871 Wars for German Unification: Fought by Bismarck, these wars resulted in the unification of Germany and shifted the balance of power in Europe from France to Germany.

The 20th Century: The World Wars

The 20th century saw Europe initiate World War I and World War II, which drained European human and other resources and power. As a direct result of these devastating conflicts, the global geopolitical landscape shifted, facilitating the rise of non-European superpowers, including the United States, Russia, China, and India.

1914 – 1918 World War I: Triggered by the murder of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, this war involved modern military technology and resulted in an estimated 15 to 22 million deaths. Russia’s huge battlefield losses were blamed on the Tsarist regime. A violent revolution occurred, which led to the fall of the dysfunctional, antiquated Tsarist Regime in 1917. The Reds killed the Tsar and his family in 2018. The Tsarist regime was replaced by the USSR in 1922.

US Expeditionary Forces, AEF, to Save Europe: The United States entered WWI on April 6, 1917, after declaring war on Germany, shifting from neutrality to supporting the Allies. The American Expeditionary Forces (AEF) , led by General John J. Pershing, brought over 2 million soldiers to Europe by late 1917, which provided critical manpower, weaponry, etc., to boost dead-locked Allied forces in the trenches of the Western Front, which quickly led to Allies victory and the Peace of Versailles in 2019.

Expeditionary Intervention Forces, EIF, to Reinstate Tzarist Russia: The elites of the Allies, led by the US/UK, saw the new Russian government as a threat to their established commercial interests, plus, because of the post-revolution chaos, they saw opportunities to take some territory and resources from a weakened, destabilized Russia.

The elites of the Allies, about 10 nations, created the EIF, to reinstate the Western-oriented Tsarist Regime. Up to 200,000 foreign troops participated for 7 years, 1918 – 1925, to battle the USSR; the Reds vs the Whites. Ultimately, the Russian people, led by the Reds, defeated the unpopular Whites and the foreign EIF. This was the second attempt by the elites of various nations conspiring to take land and resources from Russia.

1939 – 1945 World War II: The deadliest conflict in history, resulting in at least 60 million deaths, including the 6 million victims of the Holocaust. About 26 - 27 million deaths of Soviet citizens (including Russians and other Soviet nationalities), plus about 15 - 20 million European deaths.

Soviet Armies had been battling the German Army for three years (1941 – 1944). Soviet Armies losses were about 10 million troops, due to destroying the German Army on the Eastern Front. Germany had about 5.3 million deaths from 1939 – 1945, of which 4 million were on the Eastern Front, 75% of all deaths of German troops.

Russia had been pleading with the West to move faster in the European Theater. The West finally landed on Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944. US military operations in Europe focused on the Western Front (Italy, North Africa, etc., and bombing campaigns. Total US military deaths in the European and Atlantic theaters (including Italy, North Africa, etc. were 183,588, or up to 250,000 when accounting for non-combat, air force, and naval losses. US troop deaths were 104,000 of all causes from June 6, 1944 (D-Day) to May 1945.

The Folly of the Germans: The Germans were foolish to start WWII, because they lacked fossil fuels. Their tactic was Blitzkrieg, i.e., shock and awe to quickly defeat enemies. They quickly attacked Poland (lots of coal) in 1939, then Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and France in 1940, then Ukraine (lots of coal) in 1941, then, via Ukraine, to the Caucasus (lots of oil and gas). Soviet armies stopped the German army at Moscow (1941–1942), Leningrad (1941–1944), and Stalingrad (1942–1943). Then, the Soviet Armies proceeded to liberate east Europe from NAZI occupation. This was the third attempt by a major European power to take land and resources from Russia.

After World War II

International Trade, Tariffs and Non-Tariff Barriers

The Europeans developed great skills regarding international trade, transportation, insurance and finance, as they built their colonial empires. Historically, the US had protected its markets and the employment of US workers with high tariffs.

After World War II, Europe had lost most of its colonies, which meant much less income from exploiting them. With help of the US-provided Marshall Plan (most of the loans were never repaid), European governments repaired the damage to cities, businesses, industries and countrysides.

The Kennedy Round: When Kennedy was elected in 1960, European elites immediately wined and dined Kennedy to lower tariffs, because access to the large, lucrative US market could be exploited to extract wealth, just as if the US were Europe’s new colony.

The US significantly lowered its trade barriers. While Europe agreed to some reductions, they maintained numerous regional preferences and non-tariff barriers that protected their internal markets. It took just a few years, but the almost 100 years of US trade surpluses vanished to become a deficit of $2.26 billion in 1971; the US had its first trade deficit since 1888.

After the Kennedy Round came the Tokyo Round, 1979; Uruguay Round, 1995; various bilateral and regional agreements, 2000s – 2010s; NAFTA (later USMCA), 2020; Ross Perot was right about “the giant sucking sound”

The European Economic Community Established in 1993: The European Economic Community (EEC) established a Common External Tariff (CET) based generally on the mathematical average of the tariffs of its six founding members (France, West Germany, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg). While individual rates varied, this calculated average resulted in an overall common tariff of about 10%.

The US went from a Creditor to a Debtor Nation: As a result of the poor abilities of US trade negotiators, the US has trade deficits with almost all countries it trades with, mostly due to their tariffs and non-tariff barriers. Trump, as part of MAGA, tried to reduce the US trade deficits with tariffs, but the US Courts judged them illegal. The US economy and US industries and US workers are continuing to be the losers.

https://www.bea.gov/sites/default/files/2025-06/trans125-annual-current-account-balance.pdf

Per US Bureau of Economic Analysis, foreign entities had US holdings (all kinds) of $70.54 trillion and US entities had foreign holdings of $42.96 trillion, a gap of $27.54 trillion, at end 2025. The growth of this gap led to the Rust Belt; Watt Street-brokered buyouts of US companies by foreign companies, Dutch/Belgium Agri-businesses owning more than 50% of all US food markets on the US east coast, etc.

Income paid to foreign entities on their US holdings was $6.26 trillion in 2025, income paid to US entities on their foreign investments was $5.15 trillion in 2025, for a net outflow of $1.11 trillion in 2025; outflows get bigger as gaps get bigger.

Europe Reconstruction, Travel and Tourism after 1945

European governments refurbished many historic buildings, churches, cathedrals, castles, palaces, museums, etc., that remind people of their past glories and greatness.

These buildings have become parts of a huge infrastructure of travel and tourism. If not for the profitable empire building during the past 500 years, almost all such buildings would either not exist, or be on a much smaller scale.

European tourism industries are a massive economic engine, with travel and tourism contributing about $2 trillion to the EU’s GDP in 2024 – 2025, representing about 10% of the economy. This sector supports over 24 million jobs, or one in nine positions. With higher energy and materials prices, due to the Iran conflict in 2026, this sector will be greatly affected.

Europe’s Steady Decline

European EU elites, after loss of their colonies from which they had extracted huge wealth for 500 years, found that these same colonies wanted to use their fossil fuels and other resources to develop their own economies. Countries in Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America became centers of industrial production, especially China and India.

Because of several decades of poor decision making by the elites of European governments, such as “temporary” guest worker programs from Third World countries and refugees from former colonies, and a lack of sufficient fossil fuels and other resources, Europe became increasingly less competitive in world markets.

The “Golden Age” of rapid European post-war growth formally ended in the early 1970s. The collapse of the Bretton Woods monetary system (1971) and the 1973 oil crisis created massive inflation and high unemployment, a phenomenon known as stagflation. During this time, the US and emerging Asian economies began cutting into Europe’s share of world exports.

While European productivity growth remained relatively strong through the 1980s, the turning point was 1995. Since 1995, the US and Asian markets experienced massive technological and productivity upsurge. While Europe’s economy continued to grow, it grew significantly slower than the US, India, China, etc., leading to a steady decline in Europe’s share of global GDP.

The European elites, instead of correcting their mistakes, looked around to blame others, such as:

1) Evil Trump, who imposed tariffs, and made them pay more for Europe’s defense, and does not want to pay for Ukraine, and

2) Evil Putin, the invader of Ukraine, who wants to sell low-cost fossil fuels and other resources, which are much needed by Europe, but was sanctioned so Russia cannot profit from them, plus

3) Their grossly excessive rules and regulations emanating from bureaucratic Brussels, and

4) Their trying the replacement of the successful, productive economy based on fossil fuels, nuclear, etc., with one based on wind, solar, batteries, etc., and

5) Their encouraging the displacement of native populations with 64.2 million walk-in/fly-ins/float-ins, of uneducated, untrained dregs from mostly Islamic Third World countries by 2025 (not counting children and grandchildren born in Europe). How will Europe ever get rid of these people, before its rapidly growing population is greater than the shrinking population of natives?

EU Elites Re-arming Europe to Control Resources of Ukraine, Central Asia and the Caucasus

NATO was created in 1949: Originally there were 12 members. After the dissolution of the USSR and the Warsaw Pact in 1991, NATO, after expanding to east Europe, has 32 members. Managing many members with diverse interests has become difficult, even with the EU and Media incessantly scare-mongering about an imminent attack by Russia, the designated common enemy. After 1991, the US/EU has relentlessly expanded NATO to Russian borders “to bark at the gates of Russia”, per Roman Pope Francis in June 2022. There were various coups, color revolutions, election interferences, etc., in east Europe (such as in Moldova, Rumania, Georgia, Hungary, etc.) to install governments that support the US/EU.

The Disastrous Gorbachev - Yeltsin Era (1990 - 2000): The USSR collapsed in 1991, which led to West advising Russia how to become a capitalist country. The net result was the rise of Russian Oligarchs getting control of Russia’s natural resources and selling them to major western corporations. Hundreds of billions of dollars were extracted from Russia, much of it parked in EU/US, etc., banks. Putin was elected President in March 2000, and quickly established many new rules, such as reigning in the Oligarchs and in-grown bureaucracies, which revitalized the economy. This was the fourth attempt by foreign nations to take over the lands and resources of Russia.

US/EU/UK-instigated/financed, illegal coup d’etat in Kiev in 2014: The coup violently ousted a Democratically elected President, and caused 116 dead, plus 184 with gunshot wounds, plus 760 with bodily injury. The Kiev coup was another violent attempt to further extend Western influence, often by force, to Russia’s borders.

The Ukraine regime, for eight years (2014 - 2022), took advantage of US/EU/UK indulgence, to freely kill and maim ethnic-Russian civilians in the Donbass and other areas, such as in Odesa, founded by Czarina Catherine the Great in 1793, where 48 people were killed/burned to death by setting on fire a multi-story building. Ukraine nationalists allowed no one to escape. Those killed ethnic-Russian people did not agree with the illegal coup d’etat in Kiev in 2014.

Minsk Agreements: The UN and NATO, and Merkel and Hollande, both guarantors of the Minsk Agreements, purposely undermined the Minsk Agreements, by 1) ignoring the ethnic-cleansing in East Ukraine and 2) slow-walking the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, to give Ukraine time to train, arm and build fortifications with the US/EU/UK providing instructors, weapons and ammo. Prior to 2022, Poroshenko and Zelensky, both under the thumb of the extremist-nationalist clique in Kiev, had officially announced they were not going to implement the Minsk Agreements.

When Russia finally invaded Ukraine to protect the ethnic-Russians from Ukraine extremists in February 2022, the US/EU were quick to use hackneyed cliches about Russia being the “aggressor” and Ukraine being the “victim”.

EU Elites Aiming to Isolate Russia

The EU elites and Media aim to isolate Russia, but countries outside of Europe, such as the Middle East, Asia, Africa and South America, do not view Russia through the emotional, ideological lens promoted by Kiev and other European capitals. For those countries Russia is one of the predictable and important centers of power in the international system, with which many of them have developed long-standing strategic, energy, military, and diplomatic relations.

Ukraine’s Decreasing Population

Ukraine’s population has steadily decreased from 52 million in 1990 to about 20 -25 million still under Kiev’s political control in 2026. That population includes 10.6 million impoverished, retired people on state pensions, who stayed in Ukraine, while their children and grandchildren left Ukraine to go elsewhere.

Europe’s Precarious Viability After 2022

Ever since 2022, Europe, has had a near-zero, real-growth GDP, decreasing real household incomes, moderate inflation, and increasing instability. The IMF has cut its 2026 economic growth forecast for the 21 eurozone countries and sharply lowered its growth forecast for the UK. Europe, increasingly beset by a range of social-economic problems, is particularly burdened by:

1) The Brussels’ myopic, unaffordable, energy/enviro policies, such as wind, solar, batteries, biofuels, etc.,

2) Much increased defense expenses up to 5% of GDP (about $938 billion during the 2025 – 2030 period)

3) The huge loss of not selling about $100 billion/y of goods and services to the lucrative Russian market,

4) The huge loss of not buying about $150 billion/y of low-cost, energy, resources, fertilizers, etc., from Russia,

5) The huge loss of companies of the US, EU, Japan, Korea, etc., not having subsidiaries and joint ventures in Russia to produce goods and services for the lucrative Russian market and repatriating many $billions/y of excess profits to home countries.

6) The increasing cost, chaos, crime, subversion of “integrating” the continued influx of undesirable, unskilled, uneducated dregs from mostly Islamic Third World countries. Europe’s migrant population was 40 million at end 2010, was 64.2 million in April 2026, at an A-to-Z cost of at least $2,500/y per person, or $160 billion/y.

German Foreign-Born Population: About 18 million individuals are foreign-born. Their children and grandchildren about 3.8 million, a total of 21.8 million. The cost of Germany’s migrant population was $46.5 billion in 2025, not counting the costs of:

1) Education of their children and grandchildren about $10,000/y per person, and

2) Language and job training, and

3) Immigrants committing crimes, mostly Islamic, cost $10,000 - $20,000/y per person

EU Elites Desperate to Remain Relevant on the World Stage

The EU elites experienced quite a reduction in status from controlling up to 90% of the world’s land area and Britain’s navy “ruling the waves”, to now controlling just Europe, and being uncompetitive in world markets. EU elites see the continuation of their Ukraine project as their last and only way to remain relevant. They declared Ukraine’s struggle against Russia is also Europe’s struggle against Russia.

Trapped by their “peace through strength” rhetoric to divert attention away from domestic problems, they choose to avoid dialog with Russia but want to continue the conflict with Russia “to the last Ukrainian”. EU elites do not care about Ukrainians. Ukraine is losing about 1,100 troops/d (dead, seriously wounded, MIA), just as these elites have done for at least 500 years.

EU Elites Aim to Control Ukraine, the Caucasus and Central Asia: They need control of Ukraine’s black soil and natural resources, and add Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan to the EU/NATO “umbrella” to get access to reliable, plentiful, low-cost, oil and gas from the Caspian Sea and the rare earth metals of Central Asia; Kazakhstan has the world’s largest uranium reserves. That would be the fifth attempt by EU elites to encroach on Russia’s historical sphere of influence to acquire resources.

The Brussels EU elites making interest-free loans (never to be repaid) to Ukraine of $107 billion for 2026 and 2027, and $117 billion for 2028 and 2029, but those amounts likely will not be enough. The EU loan money would be partially handed to Ukraine, with the rest going to EU defense companies to produce weapons for their own rearmament and for Ukraine to continue weakening Russia.

Kiev needs funding not only for weapons, but also for salaries, pensions, logistics, energy system repairs, reconstruction, and the basic functioning of the state. The longer the Russian-Ukraine conflict continues, the more dependent Ukraine’s economy becomes on outside support. At the same time, losses at the front and pressure to recruit manpower make the conflict ever more expensive. Ukraine authorities in Kiev cannot openly admit that their previous support model, which included the US, is not as robust as before, because this would damage morale and bargaining power.

With so much “EU seed money” at stake, the elites in Brussels have NATO officers providing expert command/control advise to the Ukraine Armed Forces to ensure the EU funds and weaponry will be effectively used against critical targets in Russia, hopefully with minimal Kiev pilferage of weapons to black markets. and cash to offshore tax havens

The UK a Shadow of its Former Self: The UK is the leftover of the once dominant British Empire which exploited about 24% of the world’s total land area in the 1920s. The UK foreign-born population is about 19.6%, at end 2025, most of which are unvetted dregs from Third World Muslin countries; that percentage is rapidly increasing, due to high birth rates and continued influx. The rest of the UK population has had near-zero growth for many years. Would the foreign-born folks rise to defend the UK? The UK long-term prospect is dim.

The UK, after BREXIT, not part of the EU, has asked the EU to be part of the interest-free loan setup. The UK money would be partially handed to Ukraine, with the rest going to UK defense companies to produce weapons for their own rearmament and for Ukraine to continue weakening Russia.

The EU and UK Long-term Plan

The EU and UK elites are putting on big shows to welcome and include Zelensky as their indispensable mascot of Europe’s increasingly militant posture versus Russia, because the EU elites, without US help, are aiming to:

1) Strategically weaken Russia by providing Ukraine with EU intelligence, satellite data, training and weapons, including drones made by EU nations, so Ukraine will be an effective attack proxy “for as long as it takes”. However, Ukraine may run out of troops; losses are about 1100/day (killed, seriously wounded, MIA). The Kiev government behaves as a terrorist operation when it kidnaps and beats its citizens and drags them to front lines with little or no training.

2) Create internal unrest in Russia, by using cyber warfare, condition EU people to hate Russia, have Ukraine inflict damage on critical Russian facilities, increase infiltrations of Russian Media, and support political opponents of Putin,

3) Carve up Russia into 5 to 7 regions. Russia would cease to exist as a political entity

4) Take control of Russia’s abundant resources, plus the resources of Ukraine, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Such a major infusion of low-cost energy and other resources would ensure the well-being of Europe’s elites and Europe’s competitiveness for many decades.

The EU and UK elites know, 1) The alternative would be a Europe, with insufficient energy and other resources, suffering the most blowback from future Hormuz-style fossil fuel interruptions, 2) The economic and political course of Europe would be downhill for decades, with greatly increased inflation and debt financing at higher interest rates. The bloom would be off the “Garden of Eden”.

NOTE: Trump’s ‘billion-dollar giveaway’ to France?

There was no giveaway, as the leftist, woke, fake-news Media would have you believe with their malicious, slanted TDS reporting.

During the disastrous, autopen Biden regime, the French Total Energies had paid about $1 billion to the US to buy federal leases to put up a few thousand MW of offshore windmills.

However, Trump renegotiated the deal. He told the French, you will be in litigation for years to get your money back, or you can immediately invest that money in power plants for AI data centers. The French eagerly took the deal

The French will invest the lease money in power plants for AI data centers in Texas.

That investment in 60%-efficient, gas fired, CCGT power plants will start providing the French with guaranteed returns for about 40 years, as soon as those plants are up and running.

Leave a comment