Read the source text here.

TOPSHOT - A protester throws a cobblestone during an anti-government demonstration in central Tirana on October 17, 2026, as protests continued for a fifth consecutive day over university conditions and demands for the resignation of Albanian Prime Minister. Several hundred people, some masked, gathered around noon in front of the ministry of education, with protests later spreading across the city. Protesters threw rocks at the police and set litter bins on fire, using them as barricades to prevent the police from advancing. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)

Subscribe to John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

PETALING JAYA: Hundreds of thousands of protestors took to the streets in cities across Europe, with many erupting into violence.

The biggest and ugliest scenes were in France as demonstrations against rising living costs and declining public services spiralled out of control in some of the worst violence the country has witnessed for decades.

According to Reuters, similar but smaller-scale protests also took place in Belgium, Portugal and Italy on Saturday as living costs rise in Europe, while protesters in Albania again rallied against perceived government corruption, a lack of jobs and poor education standards.

Below are photos of the situation there.

TOPSHOT - A protester kicks stands amid tear gas in front of Lyon’s tourism office during a demonstration to protest against the “high cost of living”, in Lyon, southeastern France, on October 17, 2026 as part of a nationwide call for mobilisation bringing together various groups expressing their anger: former “Yellow Vests”, secondary school and university students, climate activists and even farmers. After weeks of student protests, France faces broader, nationwide demonstrations on October 17, 2026 over the cost of living, setting up a potentially fraught six months heading into a presidential election. A police source told AFP that authorities estimated nearly 200,000 people could take part, with 40,000 in Paris. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

TOPSHOT - Police officers charge on Place de la Republique during a demonstration to protest against the “high cost of living”, in Paris on October 17, 2026 as part of a nationwide call for mobilisation bringing together various groups expressing their anger: former “Yellow Vest”, secondary school and university students, climate activists and even farmers. After weeks of student protests, France faces broader, nationwide demonstrations on October 17, 2026 over the cost of living, setting up a potentially fraught six months heading into a presidential election. A police source told AFP that authorities estimated nearly 200,000 people could take part, with 40,000 in Paris. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

TOPSHOT - This photograph shows a fire burning and destroying the city hall after a group of individuals forced entry into the building during ongoing protest action against the “high cost of living”, in Limoges, central France on October 17, 2026 as part of a nationwide call for mobilisation bringing together various groups expressing their anger: former “Yellow Vest”, secondary school and university students, climate activists and even farmers. After weeks of student protests, France faces broader, nationwide demonstrations on October 17, 2026 over the cost of living, setting up a potentially fraught six months heading into a presidential election. A police source told AFP that authorities estimated nearly 200,000 people could take part, with 40,000 in Paris. (Photo by Pascal LACHENAUD / AFP)

A woman walks past a vandalised Lacoste store, the day after clashes during a national day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices, in Paris, France, October 18, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

TOPSHOT - Police officers patrol on Place de la Republique during a demonstration to protest against the “high cost of living”, in Paris on October 17, 2026 as part of a nationwide call for mobilisation bringing together various groups expressing their anger: former “Yellow Vest”, secondary school and university students, climate activists and even farmers. After weeks of student protests, France faces broader, nationwide demonstrations on October 17, 2026 over the cost of living, setting up a potentially fraught six months heading into a presidential election. A police source told AFP that authorities estimated nearly 200,000 people could take part, with 40,000 in Paris. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

TOPSHOT - Protester throw cobblestones during an anti-government demonstration in central Tirana on October 17, 2026, as protests continued for a fifth consecutive day over university conditions and demands for the resignation of Albanian Prime Minister. Several hundred people, some masked, gathered around noon in front of the ministry of education, with protests later spreading across the city. Protesters threw rocks at the police and set litter bins on fire, using them as barricades to prevent the police from advancing. Armend NIMANI / AFP (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)

TOPSHOT - Firefighters extinguish a burning car along the Canal Saint-Martin during ongoing protest action against the “high cost of living”, in Paris on October 17, 2026 as part of a nationwide call for mobilisation bringing together various groups expressing their anger: former “Yellow Vests”, secondary school and university students, climate activists and even farmers. After weeks of student protests, France faces broader, nationwide demonstrations on October 17, 2026 over the cost of living, setting up a potentially fraught six months heading into a presidential election. A police source told AFP that authorities estimated nearly 200,000 people could take part, with 40,000 in Paris. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP)

A demonstrator kicks away a tear gas canister fired by police during a students’ protest in Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A demoA demonstrator reacts to tear gas fired by police during a students’ protest in Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A police officer equipped with riot control gear uses pepper spray during a students’ protest in Brussels, Belgium, October 17, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Leave a comment