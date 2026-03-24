Europe is in trouble. They have done it to themselves. There is no denying it. They have abandoned the greatest culture on the planet—Western culture.

Their oligarchic past hasn’t prepared them for competition from their most successful ‘child,’ America, which has rapidly advanced in technology, economy, and constitutional republican government, attracting talent and resources from Europe and around the world.

Nearly every nation on earth has seen many of its citizens leave for a better future across the ocean.

Except for Native Americans, everyone I have ever met has a family background from almost everywhere on Earth.

Our secret is assimilation.

What was once a beacon of Western culture, thought, and ideals has now turned to globalization and autocracy, and where Christianity used to be, there is the emergence of Islam and conflicting cultures.

From the start of America, the European elites didn’t understand the idea of self-government. To them, it was barbaric for the bourgeoisie to vie for the highest leadership positions. France and Russia, of course, decided to eliminate their upper classes completely, which resulted in their governments being run by hoodlums, leading to war, instability and a lack of effective governance that persists even today.

Europe is proof positive that age doesn’t necessarily give you wisdom.

The history of Europe has now returned to haunt them.

Europe, also referred to as the European Union, boasts democracy and the facade of freedom, but the people’s leash is short and getting shorter.

The UK, no longer belonging to the EU, has apparently worsened their situation by facing increased economic challenges, political instability, and a decline in international influence.

Globalism has taken over much of Europe. Most European countries have turned over their sovereignty to godless, unelected bureaucrats, who are often failed politicians given positions of power, dictating to citizens how to conduct their lives, spying on them, and conducting fraudulent elections, leading to widespread discontent and a growing sense of disenfranchisement among the populace. There is nothing worse than the people of any country believing that their political system no longer works for them.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a globalist exercise aimed at experimenting with a pandemic to reduce the population and to assess the extent of control over people. Those who don’t believe such things need to remember that the governments, in cooperation with the medical profession, banned all the common and effective treatments for the virus.

Whoever heard of a vaccine being developed in a matter of months? They had the vaccine well before the pandemic showed up. As it turned out, the vaccine killed as reliably as the virus.

Europe is in a no-win situation. Keeping Europe as totally separate nations, they fight constantly. Giving them some form of unification like the EU makes for disparities in economic performance and a loss of national identity, which can lead to increased tensions among member states and a sense of alienation among their citizens.

Europeans, always successful at making problems worse, decided to ignore foreign threats and embrace global governance, stubbornly using climate change as the catalyst, propagandizing that collective action would address the crisis more effectively than individual national efforts.

The climate change myth has increased political polarization over climate policies and vastly increased unnecessary regulations, increasing costs and stifling industry, further keeping their economy down.

Climate change is nothing more than a way to fund the globalization effort.

Importing millions of foreign cultures because they say they need the manpower will soon disappear with AI, putting them in an even deeper hole. These differing cultures, most totally incompatible with Western culture, are now competing for dominance, sometimes violently, leading to social tensions and conflicts that threaten the stability of communities across Europe. But worst of all, Europe abandoned Christianity, the Rock of Western Civilization.

But that’s not the whole of it. From experience, observation, and history, I have always suspected that Europe, principally its leadership, carries a certain animosity toward America, the country that saved their bacon twice. This animus got worse when, in 2018, President Trump told European leaders to their faces that America will not give up its sovereignty. He literally told them he was not with them. After Biden’s victory in 2020, due to our very own fraudulent election, the Democrats embraced globalization, allowing millions of unvetted migrants to enter our borders, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Americans. It is astounding that we have not yet seen justice.

Except maybe for Hungary and the Czech Republic, which still remember being part of the Soviet bloc, many would argue that Europe is collapsing, which is causing fear among its leaders regarding their citizens.

Europeans will increasingly experience autocracy as globalism squeezes tighter and tighter, leading to a rise in authoritarian governance and a decline in democratic freedoms. Nationalism will continue to be discouraged and may eventually be prohibited, as governments prioritize the end of the Church age and control and conformity over individual expression and national identity, which could lead to widespread civil unrest and resistance from citizens who value their cultural heritage and personal freedoms.

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To the European oligarch, there is nothing like the re-emergence of feudalism and the elimination of the nouveau riche to get you up in the morning.