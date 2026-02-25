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Everywhere you look, you can find beauty in nature and the best environment for life in the known universe.

Some people in Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States are determined to convince everyone that man-made carbon dioxide is a pollutant that is cause tremendous environmental damage and climate change. The rest of the world thinks differently and has other priorities.

Excerpts This country note features selected environmental indicators from the OECD Core Set, building on harmonised datasets available on OECD Data Explorer. The indicators reflect major environmental issues, including climate, air quality, freshwater resources, waste and the circular economy, and biodiversity. Differences with national data sources can occur due to delays in data treatment and publication, or due to different national definitions and measurement methods. The OECD is working with countries and other international organisations to further improve the indicators and the underlying data. The text of this country profile is complementary to the OECD Environmental Performance Review of the United States 2023.

Context

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The United States (US) is the world’s largest economy based on nominal gross domestic product (GDP) and has one of the highest GDP per person in the world. The economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy hard, with GDP contracting by 2.8% in 2020. In 2021, the economic recovery (+5.9%) has been more rapid than in most OECD countries due to unprecedented policy support combined with a rapid vaccination rollout. The US is a service-based economy, with strong wholesale and retail trade, information and communication, real estate, financial and insurance sectors.

With about 330 million of inhabitants, the US is among the most populous countries in the world. The population is ageing, but continues to grow, mainly driven by immigration. Population density is below the OECD average and varies considerably across the country, with densely populated cities, in particular along the coasts and more sparsely populated rural areas in the interior.

The United States is the third-largest country in the world. It has a diverse landscape that ranges from beaches to mountains, plains, forests and deserts. The range of climatic zones and ecosystems is correspondingly wide, including tropical and temperate forests, grasslands, deserts, wetlands, tundra, coral reefs, kelp forests, and sandy and rocky intertidal zones.

The country is endowed with abundant natural resources. It is one of the largest energy producers in the world. The shale revolution that began in 2005, led by technological breakthroughs in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, has reduced oil and gas production cost and resulted in an unprecedented increase in production. It made the country the world’s largest producer of oil and gas and has turned it to a net energy exporter.

The United States is also one of the largest global producers of the metals and minerals powering manufacturing – from precious metals such as gold and silver to copper, nickel, iron, lead, uranium, bauxite, mercury, tungsten and zinc. The nation is also the leading producer and consumer of phosphates, a key ingredient in fertilizers used in agricultural production.

The US Constitution establishes a federal system of government, which divides power between the federal government and the 50 states as well as the District of Columbia. Shared responsibilities in economic policy, energy development, transportation, land use planning, and natural resource use, provides states with a considerable degree of authority to set policy and regulation.

Source: OECD, “Green growth indicators”, OECD Environment Statistics (database), https://doi.org/10.1787/data-00665-en

Source: OECD, “Green growth”, OECD Environment Statistics (database), https://doi.org/10.1787/data-00665-en

Climate change

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GHG emissions

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Source: OECD, “Green growth”, OECD Environment Statistics, https://doi.org/10.1787/data-00665-en, based on OECD and IEA data.

United States - Production and demand-based GHG intensities

Tonnes of energy-related GHG in CO₂-equivalent per person

https://www.oecd.org/en/data/datasets/greenhouse-gas-footprint-indicators.html

Source: OECD, “Green growth indicators”, OECD Environment Statistics (database), https://doi.org/10.1787/data-00665-en based on OECD and IEA data.

United States - Production-based GHG emissions by source

Thousand tonnes CO₂ equivalent

Environment Statistics (database), https://doi.org/10.1787/data-00594-en

The United States has decoupled CO 2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion and total energy use from economic growth. This is mainly due to a continued shift away from coal towards less carbon- intensive energy sources (such as natural gas and renewables in the electric power sector) as well as technological changes, such as improved energy efficiency. The pandemic outbreak and associated reduction in activity and consumption led to a further decline of emissions in 2020.

Although per person production-based and demand-based (or footprint) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have been steadily declining since the mid-2000s, they remain well above the OECD averages. Despite being one the biggest oil producers, demand-based emission intensity remains higher than the production-based, meaning that the US is a net importer of emissions embodied in its final demand.

Fossil fuel combustion accounts for the bulk of CO 2 emissions. Transport is the largest emitter of CO 2 followed by electric power generation and manufacturing industry. More than 90% of the energy use in transportation comes from petroleum. Emissions from transport have remained fairly stable since 2000. The combined effect of increased demand for travel that led to generally increasing CO 2 emissions, and improvements in average new vehicle fuel economy since 2005, have slowed the rate of increase of CO 2 emissions. Emissions from industry have in general declined over the past decades, due to structural changes in the economy (i.e. shifts from a manufacturing-based to a service-based economy), fuel switching, and energy efficiency improvements. Other sources of GHG emissions come from, in order of magnitude, the agriculture, commercial, and residential sectors, plus emissions from US Territories (e.g. Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa) (OECD, 2023[1]).

Agricultural soil management activities, such as fertilizer application and other cropping practices, are the largest source of nitrous oxide (N 2 O) emissions, while the main sources of CH 4 include enteric fermentation from domestic livestock, natural gas systems, landfills, domestic livestock manure management, coal mining, and petroleum systems. Emissions from agriculture increased mainly due to increased cattle stocks. Emissions from waste decreased due to increased landfill gas collection and control systems, and a reduction of biodegradable materials (i.e., paper and paperboard, food scraps, and yard trimmings) discarded in municipal solid waste landfills. The Land Use Land Use Change and Forestry (LULUCF) sector acts as a net carbon sink (OECD, 2023[1]).

Energy mix

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United States - Total energy supply mix

ktoe

Source: IEA, “World energy statistics”, IEA World Energy Statistics and Balances (database), website

United States - Share of renewables

Percentage

Source: IEA, “World energy statistics”, IEA World Energy Statistics and Balances (database), website

Energy intensity per unit of GDP has been decreasing in recent decades, especially since the decline in the economy and energy consumption after the financial crisis in 2008-09, but remains one of the highest among OECD member countries.

Fossil fuels continue to dominate the energy mix and account for a larger share than in most other OECD countries. The shares of gas and renewables in the energy mix have increased since 2000, while the shares of oil and coal have declined. The United States is the world’s second-largest producer and consumer of energy. The shale revolution has turned it from a net energy importer to a net exporter in 2019. Moreover, the abundance of low-cost natural gas has resulted in gas-fired generation overtaking coal-fired generation in the power sector (IEA, 2019[2]).

Renewable energy is playing an increasingly important role, especially in power generation, but its share in the energy and electricity mix remains below the OECD average. Although wind and solar are growing rapidly, the major source of renewable energy is still bioenergy and waste, and the use of biogasoline (fuel ethanol). The United States is a world leading ethanol producer. Hydro is the third largest source of renewables.

Air quality

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Air emissions

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Emission trends - United States

Index 2000=100

Source: OECD, “Air and climate: Air emissions - Air pollutants Inventories”, OECD Environment Statistics (database), https://doi.org/10.1787/data-00598-en

Source: OECD, “Air and climate: Air emissions - Air pollutants Inventories”, OECD Environment Statistics (database), https://doi.org/10.1787/data-00598-en

Source: OECD, “Air and climate: Air emissions - Air pollutants Inventories”, OECD Environment Statistics (database), https://doi.org/10.1787/data-00598-en

Emission intensities per person

Kilogrammes per person, 2023