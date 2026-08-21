John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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Ballynally's avatar
Ballynally
Aug 21

The argument about not letting Iran get a nuclear weapon is based on a few forced principles.

A: that 'we'(?) should not let Iran have nuclear weapons presumes that 'we' can intervene and force the issue. The question is: do we and at what price?

B: North Korea has nuclear weapons. Its leader has been portrayed as a mad man for years. Is it suddenly NOT a threat because the focus has shifted to Iran?

C: it assumes that nuclear weapons will be used as an aggressive force and threat to the area? But what does having nuclear weapons in reality mean? It is an ultimate deterrent against aggressors.

Not great when outside forces are trying to destroy your country and aiming for regime change simultaniously.

Otherwise a pretty good article. The nuclear weapons

issue does not really belong here..

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Jim Simpson's avatar
Jim Simpson
Aug 21

Thanks John. Excellent detail. Couldn't agree more. However, from my perspective (not as a scientist but as a former business manager in the Land Down Under) this seems to me a bit like putting the cart before the horse, as it were.

The 'horse' being in this instance - sound, sensible, easy to understand Energy Policy. That's it. Nothing more, nothing less. The cart (detail) comes next IMHO.

And what should such an energy policy look like?

As a precursor, let me suggest that we're going through all this 'pain' to solve a non-problem.

CO2 is not a pollutant. Nor is it the so called primary driver of global warming, aka climate change. On the contrary, CO2 is a minuscule, invisible, odourless, tasteless atmospheric trace gas necessary for life on planet Earth. Demonizing it is sheer madness of the nth degree, being promoted (sadly) by anti-competitive forces favoring the Unreliables (wind & solar-PVs).

Not only must we dump the "Net Zero" nonsense at the earliest opportunity, we need a clear path to follow relative to a RELIABLE & affordable energy future.

In the absence of empirical evidence proving the case against CO2 (there isn't any) we (our respective political elite) simply need to develop, then apply a sound, sensible Energy Policy that's fair to all, including the Unreliables (of Wind & Solar-PVs) upon which industry can then work with (ie the cart).

An effective Energy Policy must be affordable, reliable & consistently available 24/7. It must be straightforward & market driven. Designed with the consumer’s interests as the central focus, rather than being shaped by the priorities of political parties and/or the power generation industry.

The key elements of such a sound, sensible Energy Policy should IMHO be built upon the following basic six principles;

• Technology Agnostic: The policy should NOT favor any specific technology. All sources – fossil fuels, hydro, solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, wave energy, batteries & nuclear – should be entertained by those who wish to compete in this industry.

• Elimination of Subsidies & Discriminatory Legislation: All subsidies and/or legislation that advantages or disadvantages any particular technology MUST be removed/repealed. The market, through the independent choices of power generators, should determine which technologies they elect to employ. Their choice entirely & a level playing field that’s fair to all, including the Unreliables.

• Guaranteed Service Standards: Power generation contracts awarded via respective industry Regulators (eg the AEMO in Australia) & auction (eg; xx GWs/at best $price contracted at least a month (more preferably) in advance) & must ensure a guaranteed 99.998% availability of supply in keeping with established Quality of Service (QOS) performance obligations.

• Accountability Through Penalties: Power generators who fail to meet contractual QOS performance obligations to face SIGNIFICANT financial penalties (in the $Ms), except in cases of force majeure due to natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods or bush fires.

• Environmental Restoration Bonds: Generators must pay a substantial upfront bond to cover the costs of environmental restoration, including the decommissioning & removal of infrastructure & handling/disposal or recycling (e.g., solar PV panels & wind turbine blades), similar to well established practice within the coal mining industry by way of land restoration.

• Legislative Reform: Any anti-competitive legislation (that attempts to favor one technology over another) must be repealed to ensure a level playing field.

If the power generating industry finds the principles associated with such a sensible Energy Policy unpalatable, no problems, simply re-nationalize the industry & return it to whence it came i.e., the responsibility of respective State Govt’s & be done with it!

Easy.

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