Source: email and this link.

Subscribe to John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World



My friend Jim Flaherty just celebrated his 91st birthday, and asked if he could help my campaign by sharing his thoughts about my candidacy. How could I refuse?

I’m 91 years old, so I could say I don’t give a damn what happens to the world, because I probably won’t be around to see it. But my children, Grand and Great-grandchildren will be.

And so will the Empire State Building and Hoover Dam, and the great arch in St. Louis, and the hills of San Francisco, the lobster boats in Maine, and the racetracks in Florida and Kentucky. And this list could go on for ten pages, but you get the idea—I want our one-of-a-kind world to survive forever. I took my family to live abroad once---ooh, it was juicy—an architectural dreamhouse, a cabin cruiser, a private chauffeur, private schools—we had no complaints. But we were most excited when we could come home.

Enough reminiscing. I want you to meet Diane Sare. I’ll ask her to post her picture in this note. A good looking, wildly smart, brilliantly focused lady,who would like to be president of the United States. I asked Diane how she felt about all the governmental nutcases here and abroad who are hinting at “nuclear war”. WHAT?! They must know a nuclear war would completely destroy the entire world. That’s right—the entire world. Here’s what Diane said to me:

“We have to take America back from the Epstein Mob and Restore the Constitution.” Some details, I asked? Before anything else, restore the Glass-Steagall Act, which Franklin Roosevelt signed into law to prevent a repeat of the 1929 stock market crash and the wave of commercial bank failures. 1. Nationalize the Federal Reserve and direct credit to restore industry and family farms. 2, Increase production to end inflation. Make home ownership affordable. 3. Retool the military-industrial complex to produce badly needed modern infrastructure, including at least 200 new nuclear power plants and a now program to develop fusion energy. 3. Think about 42,000 miles of high-speed rail. 4. Modern water management systems to save our drying out Western neighbors. 5. Modernize the health care and hospital network, and provide Medicare for all.

More? Yes, defend the principles of truth and equality in our justice system. Americans should not be targeted for their political beliefs, nor should criminal behaviors be excused because of bankbooks and connections.

And a crucial point in Diane’s platform: No wars against nations that have not attacked us. And to not fund other unnecessary, rogue wars. We should reunite ourselves with the United Nations and the principles it embraces.

So, why am I telling you all this? Because I think we should all help Diane right now, so she can influence the independent voters (and I’ll bet you’re one of them) to influence the midterms, and keep her voice vital as we move closer and closer to 2028, when we have to vote for a new President. Personally, I’d love to see Diane’s name as the Independent Party’s Candidate. And I believe your great-grandchildren would like that too.

The net net of this note (and I apologize for the length of it): I know what inflation is doing to your pockets, but share a little of it to keep Diane out in front. If you can’t afford the $3,500 limit for an independent candidate right now, try $350. Or even $35. Would $250 a month matter when you’re talking about the future of the world? Yes, I am 91. Lessee, my first vote for a President was for Dwight Eisenhower. And I’ve always voted on both sides of the fence. don’t vote for a party, vote for the human being you want in the oval office. Parties don’t last—and we need good People to clean up.

I don’t know what else to tell you, except to give what you can. And feel better about yourself, because at least you’re helping all of us.

Thanks for listening. I send you a warm hug from the cooling foothills of the Berkshires. Oh, it’s late. And my favorite rescue pooch wants us to go to bed.

Jim Flaherty

Donate to the Campaign

Diane Sare

Independent Candidate for U.S. President 2028

NOTE: John Shanahan has known Diane Sare through the LaRouche Organization and the Schiller Institute for over ten years. She has been an outstanding leader of these organizations and will make an historic difference as President of the United States. See her website here.

Leave a comment