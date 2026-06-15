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Comment by John Shanahan

For Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world overnight through an Initial Public Offering, IPO of a company that is far from accomplishing much for the American people and the world, seems at odds with principles of America. Getting rich quick has happened before in the USA, but never on this scale.

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Elon Musk just became the first person in history to surpass a net worth of $1 trillion, thanks to a surge in the valuation of SpaceX, combined with his holdings in Tesla, xAI and X. (1)

“[Musk’s net worth] is more than the net worth of Larry Page, $294.1B, Sergey Brin, $271.3B, Jeff Bezos, $248.9B and Mark Zuckerberg, $194.8B, combined,” reads a viral X post (2).

That’s right. Musk makes the net worths of the world’s richest people (3) somehow seem small.

“The average American is now closer to Jeff Bezos in net worth than Jeff Bezos is to Elon Musk,” another viral X post (4) reads.

Putting Musk’s wealth into perspective

While it sounds absurd, since Bezos is one of the richest people on the planet, the numbers illustrate just how enormous the gap has become between Musk’s wealth and his billionaire counterparts.

Bezos’ fortune is currently estimated at just below $250 billion. That means that the difference between Bezos and Musk is over $750 billion. Meanwhile, according to recent estimates, the median American household (5) has a net worth of roughly $193,000. That means that the difference between the average American household and Bezos, while massive, is indeed smaller.

The difference between a billion and a trillion, after all, is far greater than you may think. To put it into perspective: A billion seconds equals almost 32 years. A trillion seconds? More than 31,000 years.

The same principle applies to wealth. Once fortunes reach the hundreds of billions, adding another several hundred billion creates a gap so large that those playing catch up appear relatively closer to ordinary households in terms of wealth — albeit no one is going to feel bad for them.

Important caveats and conversations

Of course, net worth figures come with key caveats. Musk’s fortune is largely tied to his ownership stakes in publicly traded and private companies. Because companies like xAI are privately held, their values are based on investor demand and funding rounds rather than public market prices. As a result, wealth estimates can fluctuate significantly.