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Hurricane Isaias approaching Florida on October 9, 2026

2026 Pacific hurricanes

Three hurricanes in the Pacific on September 3, 2026

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NOAA published its 2026 hurricane season wrap-up today under the headline “El Nino fueled record number of Pacific storms but calmed Atlantic.” The Atlantic produced 10 named storms and one hurricane. The eastern and central Pacific, by NOAA’s count, had their most active season on record.

From the release:

The 2026 hurricane season, which officially ends on November 30, will be remembered as a year of contrasts between the Atlantic and Pacific, a classic indication of a hurricane season influenced by a very strong El Nino. Below normal activity across the Atlantic basin was offset by above-average activity in the Pacific, including two disasters in Hawaii. “NOAA’s unparalleled forecasting skill and scientific expertise provided the early warnings needed to protect lives and property this hurricane season,” said Neil Jacobs, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. “This included accurately predicting this year’s very strong El Nino months in advance, which gave us the critical insight we needed to accurately forecast this season.” https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/hurricane-season-wrap-up-el-nino-fueled-record-number-of-pacific-storms-but-calmed-atlantic

NOAA did get the direction right in both oceans. The May 21 Atlantic outlook gave 8–14 named storms, 3–6 hurricanes, 1–3 major hurricanes and ACE of 45–115% of the median. The August 6 update trimmed that to 7–13, 2–6, 0–2 and 30–90%. The season delivered 10 named storms, one hurricane and one major hurricane, and NHC’s season table puts Atlantic ACE at 20.2, 83% below the 1991–2020 normal. That is roughly a fifth of the 1951–2020 median NOAA’s ranges are built on, under the floor of both outlooks, and one hurricane missed the bottom of both hurricane ranges too. The August outlook said strong El Niño seasons had historically produced 2–4 hurricanes and ACE of 33–89% of the median, so 2026 came in under that as well. “Accurately” is a generous word for it, though nobody on the Gulf Coast will complain about a forecast that missed in that direction.

One hurricane is the fewest in the Atlantic since 1925 in NOAA’s HURDAT2 database, a point Florida Atlantic University also made on November 16. NOAA says Isaias’s October 7 formation was the latest for a season’s first hurricane since the satellite era began in 1966. Readers here watched it happen; Chris Martz noted on September 21 that the Atlantic had reached that date without a hurricane for the first time since 1914.

Accumulated Cyclone Energy by season, eastern plus central Pacific (top) and Atlantic (bottom), 1971–2026. Orange bars are El Niño seasons. NOAA HURDAT2, NHC and CPHC 2026 summaries, CPC ONI.

In the Atlantic panel most of the orange bars sit near the bottom, with 2023 the exception. This year is the second lowest since 1971, behind 1983.

On the Pacific, the headline says a record number of storms, and the body of the release says something else:

The combined central and eastern Pacific basin had its most active hurricane season on record. NOAA measures a season’s overall tropical activity by its Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), which refers to the combined intensity and duration of tropical storms and hurricanes occurring during the season. In total, the Pacific basin had an ACE of 359.5, surpassing the old record of 318 in 2018. https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/hurricane-season-wrap-up-el-nino-fueled-record-number-of-pacific-storms-but-calmed-atlantic

That record holds up. NHC’s eastern Pacific table (247.5) plus CPHC’s central Pacific table (112.0) gives NOAA’s 359.5, and summing the HURDAT2 best tracks east of the dateline for 2018 gives 318.1, the figure NOAA cites. ACE squares the wind speed every six hours, so a handful of long-lived Category 4 and 5 storms do most of the work. Polo alone logged 50.2 units in the eastern Pacific, more than twice the Atlantic’s whole season. The numbers are preliminary until NHC finishes its post-season reports.

The count of storms is a different matter. The eastern Pacific named 20 storms and the central Pacific named five more (Lala, Moke, Nolo, Olana and Pena), for 25 east of the dateline.

Twenty-five named storms, third behind 1992 and 2015.

AccuWeather counted the same 25 and said they “fell short of the record.” Neither basin set an ACE record on its own either. Splitting HURDAT2 at 140°W the way NHC splits its tables, the eastern Pacific’s 247.5 trails 1992 (258.0), and the central Pacific’s 112.0 trails 2015 (125.6) and 2018 (116.0), so the record exists only for the two added together.

Named storms east of the dateline, 1971–2026. NOAA HURDAT2, NHC and CPHC 2026 summaries.

“On record” also means since 1971. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says reliable eastern Pacific tropical storm and hurricane data began that year, once satellites could see storms far from land, so the record covers 56 seasons. HURDAT2’s Pacific file starts in 1949, but NOAA doesn’t treat the years before 1971 as reliable. How storms get counted matters in the Atlantic too, where Landsea et al. 2010 found the century-long rise in storm counts was “primarily due to an increase in very short-lived TCs” that better observing now catches. Four of this year’s ten Atlantic storms produced less than one unit of ACE each. Changing coastal measurement was also the gap in the GRL landfall paper I wrote about on Sunday.

On the cause, NOAA’s release is plain:

El Niño is a natural phenomenon marked by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific and associated variations in winds and precipitation. This year’s El Niño event is among the strongest on record. … In the Atlantic, it typically increases upper-level wind shear, which can disrupt developing storms and make it harder for them to organize and intensify. In the eastern and central Pacific, El Niño generally creates more favorable conditions for tropical cyclone development. https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/hurricane-season-wrap-up-el-nino-fueled-record-number-of-pacific-storms-but-calmed-atlantic

The words “climate change” appear nowhere in the release or in the August outlook. “Among the strongest” undersells it, if anything. The August–October value of CPC’s Oceanic Niño Index is 2.46°C, the highest for those months in a table that starts in 1950, with 1997 and 2015 next at about 2.0. El Niño isn’t the whole Pacific story, though. The two seasons behind 2026 in ACE, 2018 and 1992, had August–October index values of 0.52 and −0.15, close to neutral.

Climate Central got its version out the day before, in a Climate Shift Index alert dated November 23:

While many of these storms did not have major impacts on land, most had one thing in common: They developed over unusually warm ocean waters, driven by a combination of human-caused climate change and El Niño. https://www.climatecentral.org/climate-shift-index-alert/Climate-change-fueled-2026-Pacific-hurricane-season

Its climate scientist Daniel Gilford:

“The eastern Pacific roared to life with record-breaking hurricane activity this year, drawing on extra fuel and increased atmospheric moisture from human-caused climate change. Storms supercharged by the climate-warmed ocean lashed Hawaii and the Mexican and Southwest U.S. coasts, causing damaging waters and winds, and threatening these coastal communities with unprecedented frequency.” https://www.climatecentral.org/climate-shift-index-alert/Climate-change-fueled-2026-Pacific-hurricane-season

The alert goes storm by storm, with water along Genevieve’s early track “made 100 to 400 times more likely by human-caused climate change.” It also says ACE “reached 129% of its climatological average,” while NHC’s table has eastern Pacific ACE 128% above normal, which is about 228% of it. It looks like NHC’s “+128%” read as a share of normal rather than an excess over it, so Climate Central managed to undersell the season it was attributing. As for “unprecedented frequency,” NOAA’s own release says Lowell was the first hurricane to directly hit Kauai since Iniki in 1992, and Hawaii’s record 228 hours under watches and warnings is counted from 1985.

The warm water argument also has to cover the Atlantic, where NOAA’s May release expected ocean temperatures “slightly warmer than normal” and weaker trade winds. The Atlantic got one hurricane anyway, because El Niño’s shear took the tops off everything else.

Isaias came ashore near Destin, Florida, on October 9 as a Category 2, the first hurricane landfall on the U.S. mainland since Milton in October 2024, two years almost to the day. Chris Martz looked at the Gulf water under it in October. Tropical Storms Arthur and Bertha account for all $1.1 billion of U.S. damage listed in NHC’s table so far, with Isaias and the rest not yet tallied. In the Pacific, Lala and Lowell brought Hawaii two major disaster declarations, and Polo hit Baja California Sur and then Sonora.

Hurricane Isaias approaching the Florida Panhandle, October 9, 2026. NOAA Satellites/CIRA.

If warmer water made the Pacific’s storms 100 times more likely, what did it do for the Atlantic?

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Data: NOAA NHC HURDAT2 Atlantic (hurdat2-1851-2025-092326.txt) and Northeast/North Central Pacific (hurdat2-nepac-1949-2025-092926.txt) for 1971–2025; 2026 from the NHC and CPHC season summaries as of November 24 (Atlantic, eastern Pacific, central Pacific); CPC Oceanic Niño Index, ASO season. Pacific ACE summed east of 180°, synoptic times, tropical storm strength and above

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