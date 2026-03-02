Denver, Colorado, USA

Comment by John Shanahan, civil engineer

David Bufalo is a retired civil engineer with broad, practical experience. This is a discussion about the proposed new, “climate friendly” building code. It shows how absurd the man-made global warming arguments are for the modern world.

David Bufalo

Fri, Feb 27, 8:40 PM (3 days ago)

to Bob, TDonze@aol.com, John, me, Howard, David

It appears to me that these people don’t have the slightest idea of why there is a need for a new energy code and the impact the new energy code will affect total green house gas levels will be.

DJB

From: Energy Review <energy.review@denvergov.org>

Sent: Friday, February 27, 2026 4:53 PM

To: David Bufalo <djbufalo@msn.com>

Subject: RE: Effectiveness of New Energy Code

Hi Dave – Thank you for your interest in the Denver Energy Code update process. Because it is a public process without predetermined outcomes, we do not know what the GHG impact of this code cycle will be. The longer term outcomes are targeting the goal of zero carbon emissions for new buildings by 2030 and all buildings by 2040.

I’m not sure if you found the code update information on denvergov.org/energycode just yet. You can sign up for process updates there.

Also, I’m going to take the liberty of putting your question into the formal code update question capture tool on the website as we establish an answer, we can circle back to you. I anticipate this will be over several months. The tool will send you a confirmation. Please ignore small nomenclature issues as we are still ironing out the wrinkles in the roll out.

Best, Linda

Linda Morrison, PE, BEMP | Energy Plan Review Supervisor

Community Planning and Development | City and County of Denver

Pronouns | She / Her / Hers

p: (720) 550-1628 | Linda.Morrison@denvergov.org

311 | denvergov.org/CPD | Denver 8 TV | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

From: David Bufalo <djbufalo@msn.com>

Sent: Friday, February 27, 2026 8:19 AM

To: Energy Review <energy.review@denvergov.org>

Cc: David Bufalo <djbufalo@msn.com>

Subject: [EXTERNAL] Effectiveness of New Energy Code

By implementing this program, how many tons of green house gasses will be eliminated and over what time period? How will this compare to the weight of the atmosphere of 5,500,000,000,000,000 metric tons on a percentage basis? What will this

By implementing this program, how many tons of green house gasses will be eliminated and over what time period?

How will this compare to the weight of the atmosphere of 5,500,000,000,000,000 metric tons on a percentage basis? What will this program cost to implement?

Thank you for considering this issue.

Dave Bufalo

Licensed Professional Engineer

Previous Director of the Denver Building Department

...



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David Bufalo

6:30 AM (25 minutes ago)

to Energy, Kevin, David, TDonze@aol.com, John, me

Hi Linda,

Thank you so much for your personal note. It shows me that you have sincere interest in serving the public, and it is a mark of being a true professional.

I can appreciate that it is difficult to forecast the impact of this proposed code update because of public comments and the number of new developments cannot be determined. However, let’s step back and take a more macro analysis.

In July 2018 Denver released its 80X50 2015 Climate Action Plan. The plan was to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% from 2005 GHG levels by the year 2050. In 2005, Denver’s GHG levels were 13,200,000 metric tons.

For the sake of discussion, let’s assume that 13,200,000 metric tons of greenhouse gasses would in fact in fact eliminated. Consider that the atmosphere weighs 5,500,000,000,000,000 metric tons. Now lets take a simple percentage:

13,200,000 divided by 5,500,000,000,000,000 times 100 equals 0.00000024%.

Currently, CO2 is about 0.043% of the atmosphere. Reducing this level by 0.00000024 percentage points will have no measurable effect on global greenhouse gas levels. None. Hence, there will be no change in global average temperatures.

I know that you are not the policy maker. Your charge is to implement the program that policy makers have dictated. To put building owners and developers through onerous regulations that will do nothing to “save the planet” greatly offends my engineering sensibilities. These types of regulations are driving developers out of Denver.

Jon Caldara’s column in the March 1, 2026 edition of the Denver Gazette, noted the flight of corporations and people from Denver. TIAA is moving to Frisco Texas. Palantir is moving to Miami Florida. Per the Chamber of Commerce, 12,000 jobs have moved away. Denver’ policy makers need to take a hard look at policies, rules, and regulations that may have contributed to these moves.

“Executive Director Elizabeth Babcock of the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency called the update one of the most effective steps to cut carbon pollution and lower energy costs in the same release.” Cutting carbon pollution and lowering costs are two mutually exclusive activities. And CO2 is not a pollutant; it is a colorless, odorless, and invisible gas necessary for all life on planet earth.

Linda, you seem to be an intelligent person committed to fulfilling your job responsibilities. I respect that. I have sent you this analysis just as information for your personal enlightenment. As a staffer, it is not within your purview to change policy.

I was the Acting Director of the Denver Building Department in the late 90’s for about ten months. Sometimes, people would come to me with some kind of cockamamie idea that was clearly not a very good idea. I’d ask two questions. “What is the problem you are trying to solve here and how is your proposed solution going to do that”. Usually I was met with a blank stare. Then they would turn around and quietly leave my office.

When it comes to climate change proposed solutions, the same two questions need to be asked. The apparent problem is climate change. The solution, by many, (usually mathematically and scientifically challenged individuals) is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By the way, I’ve researched this issue since 2006. Rising levels of CO2 and other greenhouse gasses are not the cause of climate change. Climate change is a cyclable event and is closely related to sun spot activity.

Anyway, Linda, thank you again for your very prompt response to my inquiry and thank you for indulging my rant.

Good luck in your career and hang in there long enough to get your full retirement benefits.

Respectfully,

Dave Bufalo

Licensed Professional Engineer

Denver

PS

You may have already seen this article from the Denver Gazette, but here it is anyway:

Denver launches public process to update energy code

The Denver Gazette

27 Feb 2026

BY SCOTT WEISER The Denver Gazette

DENVER GAZETTE FILEWorkers place the second floor of a modular home.

Denver launched a public process on Feb. 26 to update its energy code for new and renovated small buildings, including single-family homes and duplexes, that would extend efficiency and electrification-readiness standards that began with energy compliance goals for large commercial and multifamily buildings in 2023.

Denver’s 2021 Energize Denver ordinance required energy benchmarking and reductions for structures with 25,000 square feet or more.

As early as 2022, builders predicted the rules would raise housing costs and eventually reach single-family homes and duplexes.

In 2023, Laura Schwartz, spokesperson for Denver Community Planning and Development, told The Denver Gazette that “residential single-family homeowners and single-family home landlords don’t have to worry about the new commercial code requirements, which only apply to apartments, residential condominiums, and townhouses.”

Builders, including the Colorado Association of Home Builders, at the time warned that thousands of dollars in added construction costs per new home from emerging energy/electrification rules would have long-term impacts on supply and affordability as mandates evolve to cover more housing types.

“Energy mandates have a direct and measurable impact on the cost of constructing new homes,” Ted Leighty, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver, said in a statement to The Denver Gazette. “We urge the city to recognize the clear connection between compliance costs and housing affordability and to ensure that future policies do not unintentionally make homeownership less attainable for working families.”

In 2023, the city banned new gas furnaces and water heaters in commercial and multifamily construction, starting in 2024, and by 2027, a full prohibition on gas heating and cooling equipment in commercial buildings.

Industry groups repeatedly warned of high costs and pushed back. Critics called the 2023 gas ban “painful and costly to building owners and tenants.”

Apartment associations, hotel groups, commercial developers, and restaurant owners sued Denver over the mandates, arguing that they violate federal law. Those suits are still pending.

Buildings account for nearly half of Denver’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to officials with the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency.

“Code updates like this one keep our rules and regulations modern, responsive and effective,” said Executive Director Brad Buchanan of Community Planning and Development in a release regarding the new process.

Executive Director Elizabeth Babcock of the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency called the update one of the most effective steps to cut carbon pollution and lower energy costs in the same release.

“Energy use in buildings is the largest source of Denver’s greenhouse gas emissions,” Babcock said. “Improving efficiency in new construction improves air quality, strengthens community health, and saves people money on their energy bills. This keeps Denver on a responsible path toward our climate commitments while ensuring homes and workplaces remain affordable and resilient.”

Leighty said the association looks forward to participating.

“The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver and its members look forward to participating in the Denver energy code update process,” Leighty said in the statement. “We are committed to engaging in a transparent, collaborative public process that welcomes input from all stakeholders and is not driven by a predetermined outcome for the city’s future energy policies.”

Leighty also stressed the importance of builder input.

“It is especially important that the city carefully consider the perspectives of the developers and builders who invest significant capital to meet Denver’s housing needs,” he said.

Dave Davia, president and CEO of Colorado Concern — an alliance of top business executives — welcomed the collaborative approach.

“We appreciate the city’s decision to engage industry experts in reviewing and updating Denver’s energy code,” Davia said. “A collaborative process is essential to developing standards that are thoughtful, transparent, and grounded in real-world experience. As the city moves forward, it will be important to ensure the updated code supports environmental goals while also protecting housing affordability, economic competitiveness, and longterm investment in Denver.”

Participation is open. Stakeholders and experts can apply to join committees or sign up for updates at DenverGov.org/energycode