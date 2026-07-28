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Our vast oceans regulate Earth’s temperature far more than infrared radiation acting on man-made CO2. Water vapor produced by the Sun warming the oceans and the weather it produces play significant roles in transporting heat to higher elevations and polar regions (the Gulf Stream ocean current), where it is converted to infrared radiation and leaves to space.

Wonderful life on the Blue Marble is explained by the Sun, the oceans, and weather, not by studies of energy balance at the Top of the Atmosphere.

Earth is still bound to the Late Cenozoic Ice Age, and our planet’s average global temperature still hovers around a very livable 15°C.



This is far below the world’s long-term planetary average of 18°C to 24°C - seen throughout most of Earth’s biological history. It makes the idea of a global warming crisis seem out of sync with reality.



Despite four decades of continuous climate alarmism, roughly 10% of the Earth’s total land area remains permanently capped by glacial ice, which covers 15 million square kilometers (5.8 million square miles).



That is nearly a third of its extent during the peak of the Last Glacial Maximum (26,000 to 19,000 years ago), when continental ice sheets reached their historical zenith.



The Antarctic ice sheet remains the largest and thickest body of ice on the planet, extending up to 4.8 kilometers (about 3 miles) deep. It holds roughly 90% of global ice volume and accounts for 85% of total glacial land cover. Spanning 14 million square kilometers (5.4 million square miles), Antarctica alone makes up 8.3% of Earth’s total land surface.



A basic geographical reality is often forgotten: land comprises a mere 28% of the planet’s surface. All human cities, towns, and infrastructure combined occupy just 1% to 3% of that land (while deserts take up 33% and forests 31%).



We live on an ocean world, and waters cover 72% of the globe to an average depth of 2.3 miles.



Crucially, the oceans hold 86% of the global carbon reservoir and absorb over 90% of retained thermal energy. By contrast, the atmosphere holds a fraction of a percent of each. The oceans—not human industrial activity—serve as the true long-term regulatory engine for atmospheric carbon dioxide and global climate stability.



The current Quaternary Glaciation is part of an ice age cycle that began 34 million years ago with the thermal isolation and glaciation of Antarctica, later intensified by the closure of the Isthmus of Panama and orbital variations (Milankovitch cycles).



Carbon dioxide was not the driver of these immense shifts.



All of human civilisation, agriculture and technological progress has unfolded within a brief, warm respite: the Holocene interglacial period, which began just 11,700 years ago.



Yet for 40 years, the narrative has been dominated by a campaign driven by an unaccountable bureaucratic authority—the United Nations—pushing an agenda of global control.



The promised catastrophe of runaway, unprecedented warming never arrived.

Peter Clark on X

Reposted by Randolph Kinney

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