Dr. Irene Aegerter, physicist. She accomplished more than many others by organizing women around the world who work in nuclear medicine, nuclear power, and other nuclear technologies to gain recognition for their professions, to have their voices heard, fight for gender equality, and contribute to solving problems related to irrational fear-mongering and deliberate anti-nuclear power activism. The organization she co-founded is Women in Nuclear Global

Irene Aegerter

Irene and Simon Aegerter with their sons,

Christof, Professor of Physics (left), and Daniel, Venture Capitalist (right)

Women in Nuclear Global is a non-profit organization of women working professionally in various areas of nuclear energy and radiation applications, open to everyone. It is legally registered in Vienna. Since its foundation on 27 November 1992, it has been a strong advocate for environmental sustainability, diversity, and gender equality.

WiN Global plays a relevant role in all continents and keeps a balanced geographical representation. With around 35.000 members and over 20 partners, WiN Global is a solid network with a strong presence in more than 145 countries, regions, and international organizations. WiN Global is an influential player in the nuclear sector at the international, regional, and national levels, and actively contributes resources to define nuclear policies and gender equality strategies in the nuclear field.

John Shanahan’s Monthly Newsletter, Energy And The Modern World, covers the activities of WiN Global all over the world.

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Switzerland is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. The Swiss people are reserved. Once you get to know them and speak their languages, they become important friends. John Shanahan is fortunate to have had good Swiss friends in German, French, and Italian-speaking Cantons.



Here is a video showing some employees of the Swiss nuclear power plant, KKL on their day off. They have great families and communities.