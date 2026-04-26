John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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cjosgood@att.net
Apr 26

Thou shalt not kill. We are supposed to be civilized, since we assert that all men are created equal, and in the image of the Creator. As Pope Leo XIV said the other day, we can hope they repent before they die a natural death in prison. Our enemies, the British Empire, then and now, have tried to provoke us to madness, in part by assassinating a number of our Presidents, besides Alexander Hamilton, who was murdered by Aaron Burr, a good friend of Jeremy Bentham and Shelburne, the head of British Intelligence. Presidents Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley and Kennedy were assassinated by the British. We don't do that, and we should not have killed the millions of Vietnamese, Iraqi's and so forth; time to come back to our roots!

https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1994/eirv21n48-19941202/eirv21n48-19941202_030-great_britains_known_role_in_ass.pdf

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