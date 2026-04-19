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While the 2028 presidential election is a few years away, independent presidential candidate Diane Sare is kicking off her campaign well in advance. Undoubtedly, the playing field for this coveted leadership position will be crowded, and Sare is not shying away. After moving to New York, Sare ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022 and again in 2024 as an independent candidate. This tenacious woman remains the only independent or minor-party candidate to successfully qualify in a statewide race, not once but twice, through an all-volunteer, grassroots effort.

Endorsed by the LaRouche Organization, Sare has worked directly with political activist and economist Lyndon LaRouche for the last 32 years of his life, until 2019. Sare states that LaRouche was the “Greatest American patriot I ever met. He had such a profound understanding of the principles under which our nation was founded.” Sare’s campaign messaging highlights civil liberties, justice, scientific advancement, along with moral responsibility and accountability in government.

Sare points out that “an Epstein-client-infested cabal of billionaires and Anglo-Zionists” is influencing our government today. “People who committed horrible crimes against children, and not one single person is under a criminal investigation. You have a class of people who are very corrupt, who have no love of humanity, who have no love of the United States, who believe that by virtue of their money and their power over people, through blackmail, that they can dictate policy.” Sare’s platform includes reinstating the Glass-Steagall Act to protect the banking system and promote economic justice.

Furthermore, Sare stresses in her presidential campaign video ‘A Bold Vision for the Future’ that “We never elected (Larry) Fink, (Jamie) Dimon, Warren Buffet, Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, or Miriam Adelson, and they should not be dictating American policy.” She’s right. None of the aforementioned names has ever appeared on an American election ballot. However, their influence within the political arena is noticeable.

Sare believes the war between the United States/Israel, and Iran “never had to happen,” and a majority of Americans, approximately 60%, agree with her. According to the Jewish Electorate Institute, a 55% majority of Jews disapprove of the U.S. action against Iran. Even more interesting is the clear partisan divide, with 74% of Jewish Democrats disapproving and 83% of Republicans approving.

Diane Sare has a long road ahead until the 2028 election and recognizes the hidden challenges of shadow-banning and partisan politics. Despite these obstacles, she remains optimistic and reports finding enormous openness to her ideas. The United States should take heed to George Washington’s Farewell Address, in which he warned that political parties would become “potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people.” Turns out Washington was right!

Diane Sare has declared her candidacy for the 2028 U.S. presidential election as an independent. Sare ran for the U.S. Senate in 2022 and 2024 in New York and remains the only independent or minor-party candidate to successfully qualify in a statewide race -twice- through an all-volunteer, grassroots effort. Sare has worked closely with the late economist and statesman Lyndon LaRouche for over 30 years. Her campaign messaging highlights: the integration of economic development, cultural enrichment and moral responsibility in governance.

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We are living through a crisis of courage and imagination. Our politics reward spectacle and money more than service. Independent candidates keep stepping forward against impossible ballot rules, dragged into court fights and signature scrambles. They arrive with volunteer teams, knock on doors, and build trust one person at a time. That work should be celebrated, not blocked.

Rebuilding America starts with clear choices. Re-create a banking system that serves people, not gamblers. Bring back a firewall between consumer banking and high-risk speculation. Stop asking taxpayers to underwrite bets that enrich a few while households drown in debt.

Write down the numbers and look at the real world. Too many families are one medical bill away from ruin. Too many towns face failing bridges and potholes that eat paychecks. Trillions vanish into war budgets and complex financial alchemy while trains rust and children go hungry. Invest in high-speed rail, modern energy, water management, and mass manufacturing. That is national security.

Our foreign policy must be anchored in trade, diplomacy, and mutual development. Peace through commerce is not sentimental. Partnerships that build rail, ports, and power plants create markets for American goods and remove incentives for endless conflict. Recognize the humanity of people everywhere and take practical steps to end cycles of violence.

Money in politics wrecks trust. When campaigns are run by big checks and private backrooms, voters lose. We need transparency, tougher rules on foreign and dark money, and easier access to the ballot for grassroots challengers. Civic literacy matters. Read the founding texts and demand leaders who speak to duty, not division.

Democracy is not a spectator sport. It is time to get off the sidelines, roll up our sleeves, and insist on leaders who serve the common good. That is how we make the next 250 years worth celebrating.

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