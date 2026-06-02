Source: email from Joseph Samoura, DCD and DEA Founder

Revision: June5, 2026

The DCD and DEA have rented buildings from 2014 to 2026. They have an extremely tight budget. They cook meals in big pots with fires on the floor. They have minimal infrastructure, electricity, showers, toilets, and fresh water. The ownership of the previously rented buildings has changed. The rent has gone up to unaffordable levels. They need to own a bigger, better facility for the future, with adequate utilities and a full kitchen.

John Shanahan in Colorado, USA, Joseph Kerwin and Susan McCormick in California, USA, have contributed for years to the rent, basic food from farmers, and books. We are retired and living on tight fixed incomes.

The minimum salaries for wonderful teachers and staff, student uniforms, sports uniforms, and operating costs to date have been provided by local donors.

Joseph Samoura needs an orphanage and school that is paid for. John Shanahan is using his website, Energy and the Modern World, to search for donors who can raise $400,000 for new facilities, better salaries, and operating costs for five years.

Large donors can send money directly to the DCD bank account in Guinea. This way, there are no middlemen and their large fees.

We haven’t found a charitable foundation in the USA to work with.

Joseph Samoura’s early life misfortunes before founding DCD and DEA

Joseph was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone. The Civil War raged from 1991 to 2002, when he was still a child. His family was murdered, and only he survived. Until he was twenty, he survived in neighboring Guinea with some help from an old man and families who let him stay for a few months. Most of the time, he was on his own, sleeping in abandoned buildings, searching for food that had been thrown away.

There were many children in the same situation in Guinea. In 2014, while in his twenties, he was granted a license in Guinea to operate an orphanage for homeless children, Destiny Center for Destitute, DCD, and a school for students in the orphanage and from extremely poor families, Destiny English Academy, DEA.

Photos of the DCD, DEA students, teachers, orphans, and Joseph Samoura with his family.

Joseph Samoura, Founder of DCD and DEA, in Kindia, Guinea, West Africa

Joseph Samoura, founder of DCD and DEA, with his wife, two boys of their own, and two adopted girls.

Destiny English Academy, DEA in Kindia, Guinea, West Africa

Joseph Samoura, Founder of DCD and DEA, 2021, showing books and shoes purchased from a donation by Joseph Kerwin in California

Christmas - 2021

DEA & DCD cook serving a meal - 2021. The kitchen is very simple, with big kettles on wood fires on the floor. Nevertheless, the cook has dignity and celebrates life in beautiful African clothes and a head covering. That is different from the standards in many poorer schools in America.

Christmas - 2021

Christmas - 2021

Christmas - 2021

Christmas - 2021

DCD and DEA orphans and day students love Joseph Samoura and his teachers - 2022

DCD and DEA orphans cared for by Joseph Samoura and his staff - 2022

DCD and DEA orphans cared for by Joseph Samoura and his staff - 2022

DCD orphans sending a message for John Shanahan’s 81st birthday in 2022. They have great care and love with Joseph Samoura and his staff in place of missing families.

Dedication to DEA donor, Susan McCormick in California - 2022

DEA teachers provide musical energy - 2022

DEA beginning school year, October 2022

DCD - DEA Sports Day, May 2026 - Kindia, Guinea, West Africa

All students participate and are divided into three teams: Red, Blue, and Yellow.

All students participate in Sports Day. Each team has a great motto.

The beginning for a new school and orphanage - 2025

Town Council leaders donated land for the new DCD - DEA orphanage and school

The DCD and DEA must show the Town Council leaders that they are starting to build the new facilities

Foundations and walls for the new DCD and DEA - November 2025

DCD and DEA new buildings - April, 2026

DCD and DEA new buildings - April, 2026

DCD and DEA new buildings - April, 2026

Status of new Destiny Center for the Destitute, DCD, and Destiny English Academy, DEA, in Kindia, Guinea, West Africa - May 30, 2026

In 2024, the owner of the rented buildings for DCD and DEA died. His heirs are going to sell the buildings. They are not up to basic standards for an orphanage and school. The heirs are continuing to rent to the DCD and DEA until they build a new orphanage and school. This must happen quickly. The heirs want to sell the old property and divide up the inheritance.

Joseph Samoura, the Founder of DCD and DEA, has worked diligently to get the Town Council to donate land for a new orphanage and school. He has scraped together concrete for foundations and concrete blocks to start some buildings.

In the summer of 2026, they urgently need $40,000 for roof structures for the new buildings, so the walls don’t collapse. The rainy season runs from May to November.

They need a total of $400,000 to complete the orphanage and school buildings, classrooms, desks, chairs, kitchen equipment, roads, drainage, septic system, two vehicles for shopping and student transportation, perimeter security fence, beds, linens, towels, toilets, showers, teachers’ work rooms, administration rooms, computers, Internet connection, smartphones, books, class uniforms, sports uniforms, sports equipment, musical instruments, indoor and outdoor lighting, and teacher and staff salaries for five years.

People and organizations who want to donate to this wonderful cause should contact Joseph Samoura in Guinea or John Shanahan in Denver, Colorado, USA to arrange direct bank transfer of your donations.

Joseph Samoura

josephsamura@gmail.com (home)

destinyenglisha@gmail.com (work)

Guinea, West Africa

(Note: the official spelling of his name on legal documents is SAMOURA. Prior to having legal documents, and for his private matters, his name is spelled SAMURA.)

John A. Shanahan

acorncreek2006@gmail.com

(The name of his private email is from his favorite summer hiking trail from 1990 through 2015 in Summit County, Colorado, Acorn Creek Trail)

Tel. 303 399 0393 (home)

Tel. 720 324 1502 (cell)

Home address and for mail:

2800 S. University Boulevard, Unit 122

Denver, Colorado 80210

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Photos of John Shanahan’s favorite summer hiking trail in Summit County, Colorado - Acorn Creek Trail - 2004

Acorn Creek Trail is on the east side of the Blue River Valley, north of Silverthorne, Colorado. This view is about halfway up from the valley floor to the ridge line. It is looking west across the Blue River Valley at the Gore Range at sunrise.

More Acorn Creek Trail photos 2004

Our dog, Bosque, loved Acorn Creek Trail, and his ashes are buried there.

Acorn Creek Trail in the Blue River, Summit County, Colorado, USA

Acorn Creek Trail from the Blue River Valley, climbing to Ute Peak, Summit County, Colorado, USA

Acorn Creek Trail from the Blue River Valley, climbing to Ute Peak, Summit County, Colorado, USA

Acorn Creek Trail from the Blue River Valley, climbing to Ute Peak, Summit County, Colorado, USA

Acorn Creek Trail from the Blue River Valley, climbing to Ute Peak, Summit County, Colorado, USA

Acorn Creek Trail from the Blue River Valley, climbing to Ute Peak, Summit County, Colorado, USA

Acorn Creek Trail from the Blue River Valley, climbing to Ute Peak, Summit County, Colorado, USA

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