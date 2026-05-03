Source: DCD and DEA Founder

Joseph Samoura founded the Destiny Center for Destitute, DCD, in Guinea, West Africa on August 18, 2014. It was to be an orphanage, community and school for children living off the streets with no families or from broken and very poor families.

He became homeless when he was young in Sierra Leone. Soldiers came to his home and killed his parents and siblings. He had been outside playing and hid during the attack. During his teenage years, he moved to nearby Guinea. He took shelter in abandoned buildings. He searched for food in garbage. Sometimes, an old man or a family helped him, but life was unimaginable for most Americans and Europeans .

In his twenties, he decided to start an orphanage and school for children with life similar to his.