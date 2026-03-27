Source: Letter to the Editor, Mechanical Engineering
Baie-D’Urfé, Québec, Canada
In regards to the ongoing debate between science and engineering, every
engineering design is a “million” decisions and each decision is a prediction about
the future. That is, any decision will be valid for the life of the product or project.
Scientists build the base of scientific information, but it is engineers who select
and apply the right science for each decision. The science behind each decision
must be correct otherwise the design will fail.
Engineers might not develop science but they must be knowledgeable about it.
Further, engineers are held responsible for selecting the right science: they attract
liability if they get the science wrong.
Scientists and engineers must work together. Sometimes, engineers need the
science to be extended or verified. Sometimes, new science gives engineers
opportunities to improve their designs.
It is appropriate, I think, that my engineering degree is in Applied Science in
Mechanical Engineering.
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