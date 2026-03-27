Source: Letter to the Editor, Mechanical Engineering

Baie-D’Urfé, Québec, Canada

In regards to the ongoing debate between science and engineering, every

engineering design is a “million” decisions and each decision is a prediction about

the future. That is, any decision will be valid for the life of the product or project.

Scientists build the base of scientific information, but it is engineers who select

and apply the right science for each decision. The science behind each decision

must be correct otherwise the design will fail.

Engineers might not develop science but they must be knowledgeable about it.

Further, engineers are held responsible for selecting the right science: they attract

liability if they get the science wrong.

Scientists and engineers must work together. Sometimes, engineers need the

science to be extended or verified. Sometimes, new science gives engineers

opportunities to improve their designs.

It is appropriate, I think, that my engineering degree is in Applied Science in

Mechanical Engineering.

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