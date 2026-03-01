I was born and raised in the northern part of Sierra Leone, West

Africa.

During the civil war (1991 – 2002), my parents and older brother

were killed and burned in my home.

I was out playing with friends when rebels attacked our village.

There was no way for me to return home or see my parents any more.

With that situation I was rescued by an old man who managed to

escape with me. We took a bush road to another village where we

stayed for almost a year. That village was also attacked by rebels

where they killed many people. We escaped and later managed to

cross over to Guinea.

MY LIFE IN GUINEA

I was living with this old man in Conakry the capital of Guinea. After

a year, the old man became seriously sick with so much pain due to

the suf ering he went through during the war in Sierra Leone. He

later died in a nearby hospital.

After the death of this old man, life became more dif icult for me and I

was obliged to jump on the street again sleeping in an unfinished

building and eating waste and leftover food from people.

I was later rescued by another man who took me home and

introduced me to his family where I lived for few years.

REASON TO START THE DCD FOUNDATION (DESTINY CENTER FOR

DESTITUTE)

During my life on the streets in Guinea and later rescued by a man

who took me home to his family, I was going around to meet some of

the chldren who were also living on the streets and eating waste and

leftover food and sharing my story.

To hear their stories was very sad. Some of these childrens’ parents

also managed to cross over to Guinea during the civil war in Sierra

Leone and Liberia. They finally decided to stay and start a new life in

Guinea after loosing their families and properties in Sierra Leone and

Liberia.

I decided to become their best friend and bring them together. Upon

that basis, I decided to start the DCD Foundation to find ways and

means to transform the lives of these vulnerable / destitute children

as they have no hope in their lives.

Most of these childrens’ parents fled from Sierra Leone and Liberia

and finally decided to settle their lives in Guinea where some of them

are facing persecution.

Some of these women were fortunate to marry Guinean men. When

their husband or love ones dies they end up facing another

persecution from the husband’s family as foreigners and later are

asked to leave the home. Many of these women end up with their

children on the street begging and seeking domestic work to survive.

I’m praying and wishing as Founder of the DCD Foundation to meet

people who will be touched and come to our aid to transform the lives

of these children for a better future.

ABOUT THE DCD FOUNDATION

The Destiny Center for Destitute Foundation (DCD) is working since

2014 with an authorization from the Guinea Government. It is a non-

profit foundation which is primarily focused on improving the lives of

destitute children by reducing suf ering, especially by social reform

through humanitarian work. The foundation aims to work in the

fields of orphanages, schools, and skill training centers.

VISION

Identify destitute children who need aid in Conakry of Guinea, with

an openness to expand to other areas.

Initiate and develop general humanitarian assistance to destitute

children in collaboration with the competent authorities in place.

Provide education for destitute children.

Put in place a home for the protection and assistance for orphans and

semi-orphans.

Put in place facilities to help or intervene in desperate cases.

Reduce the high percentage of juvenile school dropouts.

MISSION

We direct resources to strengthen the capacity of destitute children to

better meet the needs of their community, so that the children who

are victims of situations and circumstances they did not create, are

well prepared for a promising future.

PROBLEMS

The problem of orphans and street children has become acute due to

the rapid urbanization of Conakry. There are thousands of homeless

children living on the streets. Many specific reasons and realities

exist that cause an increased number of orphans and street children.

Some of the reasons are: internal conflicts, rebel wars in neighboring

countries, HIV/AIDS, ebola, imprisonment of fathers and/or mothers

without a trial, re-marriage of deserted /widowed /divorced women,

and unwanted pregnancy of sexually exploited girls.

The culture dictates that a widow, who is left without help, is obliged

to remarry to a brother of the late husband. It is not always obvious

that her children will get support from that brother who may have

already more wives and children. Also, many of the refugees from

neighboring countries do not have family around. These orphans and

street children are left without care and support. Orphans and

vulnerable children are always confronted with immense

psychological and social problems. Considering the harmonious

development of the society we should be taking care of the concerned

children. Therefore, we envisage supporting these children by

providing education, care and protection.

Presently we are facing a great challenge in paying the monthly rent

for the school building, payment of teachers and food for the children.

These are the main challenges we are facing now.

NOTE: John Shanahan sends proceeds from subscriptions to this Substack to Joseph Samoura to help build a new orphanage and school in Guinea. Donations are not tax-deductible. This is a private individual operation, not a 501 c 3 charitable organization.