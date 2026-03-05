To support this orphanage and school in Guinea, contact:

Joseph Samoura, email: josephsamura@gmail.com

OR

Joseph Samoura, email: destinyenglisha@gmail.com

2025 DCD and DEA Operating Report

The Village Elders made land available for a new DCD and DEA orphanage and school. To build a real school, $300,000 is needed for construction, equipment and operations. Where will it come from? John Shanahan in Denver, Colorado, USA is looking.

He will donate any income from the operation of his website:



John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World



He will look for existing organizations to donate directly to the DCD.



He will look for individuals to donate directly to the DCD.



He has been donating to the DCD and DEA for over five years.

He has tried to raise money from other sources without success. The world is becoming more mixed up. Joseph Samoura says,



To support this orphanage and school in Guinea, contact:

Joseph Samoura, email: josephsamura@gmail.com

OR

Joseph Samoura, email: destinyenglisha@gmail.com





Destiny English Academy (DEA) is an orphanage school

that’s operating under the Destiny Center for Destitute (DCD) since 2014 in the Republic of Guinea Conakry West Africa.

Here are some details for 2025.

There are 18 staff personnel running the DEA school including the principal, the director of studies, the security and all the teachers in the various classrooms which is grade 1 to 12.

There are 150 children in the school, among them, there are 36 children who are fully covered by the DCD orphanage. The others are coming from poor homes which we wish to expand and have more vulnerable children in the DCD in the future.

At the end of every month, the staff expects salaries that they can use to support themselves though it’s not enough .

Here is the monthly salary breakdown for 2025

1, principal: $80/month

2, director of studies: $80

3, security: $40

4, 15 teachers: $60 each total of $900

The total is $1100/month salaries for all the staff.

Due to the distance of some teachers walking from their homes to the school. they can be late coming to school and they complain of the distance and means of transportation.

We have been receiving $250/month from John Shanahan in the USA

This support is total of $3000 per year. That has been used to pay the school

rent and some basic needs for the children.

The DCD board members, some community elders, some who visit our school, and other friends who follow our Facebook page have given a little support to cover the teachers salaries though sometimes it can’t be enough as some only gave once a year or twice.

We are seeking donors attention for $300,000. support so together we can achieve the goal to transform the lives of these vulnerable children for a better future.

We have some key challenges like buying or building a new school

and home

for the children.

Moreover, the monthly salaries for the teachers and the food for the children are also challenges.

Many thanks for your time, love and support that we always appreciate.

Best regards,

Joseph Samoura

Founder of the DCD and the DEA Foundation Kindia Region, Republic of Guinea Conakry West Africa.

+224611741471.

To support this orphanage and school in Guinea, contact:

Joseph Samoura, email: josephsamura@gmail.com

OR

Joseph Samoura, email: destinyenglisha@gmail.com