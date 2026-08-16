Source: email

To: John Shanahan

Many thanks to you and Papa Joe, Susan and Mama Isabel for your support.

Here are some photos attached

Best regards,

Joseph Samoura

Observation: John Shanahan

The DCD, Destiny Center for Destitute, and DEA, Destiny English Academy, Joseph Samoura, Founder, Director is struggling to get by on hardly any budget. Notice that the meals are prepared by fires on the floor. They produce nourishing, tasty, colorful hot meals. The cook wears a beautiful African dress that puts the style of clothing of staff in American schools into question. The DEA and DCD don’t have much, but they appreciate nice looking clothing and good meals for the children. They work with good spirits for a few dollars a day. Their dedication to the orphans and students is a wonderful example in today’s chaotic and questionable world.

Please donate to the DCD and DEA cause?

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