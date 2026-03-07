Link to source document,

Comment by John Shanahan

The world has made tremendous advances with diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine. The story of the production of radioisotopes essential for nuclear medicine has had its problems. This 2025 OECD NEA report gives a good picture of the progress and difficulties still ahead that should have been solved 40 years ago. Again, China is handling the problem better than the rest of the world. The full report is available at the link above. Below are the Executive Summary and Conclusions.

Table of Contents

…

…

Executive Summary

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with an estimated 19.3 million new cases and 10 million fatalities reported in 2020 (Sung et al., 2021). Among the approaches taken by physicians to diagnose and treat various cancers, nuclear medicine techniques have proven to be very effective in terms of both the quality of life of patients and the outcomes realised as a result of these interventions. Medical radioisotopes, materials resulting from nuclear reactions that are a key component of nuclear medicine, are key to most nuclear medicine procedures. The supply of medical radioisotopes, however, has not always been stable, with notable shortages in 2009 and after the COVID-19 pandemic. This has hindered progress in this otherwise promising area of medicine. The production of medical radioisotopes relies on a fragile supply chain that revolves around a limited number of facilities around the world. Maintaining this supply chain has, at times, required direct intervention by governments, and challenges persist, including: the ageing of the reactor infrastructure used to produce technetium-99m (Tc-99m) from molybdenum-99 (Mo-99); the technical difficulties of using low-enriched uranium (LEU) in place of highly enriched uranium (HEU); and high production costs. This report focuses on how to improve the sector’s resilience and sustainability, including by modernising infrastructure and diversifying production methods. This document also examines the potential for adopting radioligand therapy (RLT), a highly promising innovation in treating cancer. The challenges to RLT adoption include a reliance on radioisotopes that have half-lives and radiation characteristics different from those to which the supply chain is accustomed. As a result, it will be necessary to adapt and expand existing regulatory frameworks and to create specialised infrastructure, such as treatment facilities with advanced imaging and radiopharmacy capabilities, and a (re)trained workforce if RLT is to be delivered at scale. Investing in training for nuclear medicine professionals and strengthening international collaboration on regulatory alignment could aid this process, particularly in low-resource settings. Meanwhile, creating reimbursement mechanisms will facilitate access to RLT and ensure its long-term sustainability. This report concludes by outlining six areas for possible future work in NEA member countries that would aim to improve global health outcomes through the timely adoption of RLT and innovations in medical radioisotope delivery. The potential next steps in this area are:

• forecasting supply and demand through periodic assessments by the NEA, including for radioisotopes needed for novel procedures;

• establishing a new Expert Group at the NEA to monitor production and demand trends, assess the pipeline of innovative radioisotopes, and provide follow-up on policy recommendations;

• enhancing international co-operation on market transparency and the monitoring of supply;

• establishing national policy frameworks, with relevant ministries, regulators, and industry stakeholders improving co-ordination on medical radioisotope production and supply;

• improving regulatory efficiency through international collaboration and sharing of experience and best practices; and

• enabling innovation through, among other things, specialised infrastructure and logistics, efficient regulatory pathways, and workforce training.

…

…

…

Chapter 5. Conclusions

5.1 Summary of key challenges and opportunities This publication identified two major challenges: • ensuring security of supply for medical radioisotopes, including but not limited to Mo 99; and • enabling the adoption of radioligand therapy (RLT). The reliable supply of Mo-99, the cornerstone isotope for diagnostics, remains a critical challenge. The production of Mo-99 currently depends on a small number of ageing reactors, many of which face operational inefficiencies and require frequent maintenance. Geopolitical risks, logistical constraints, and the transition from HEU to LEU have further revealed vulnerabilities in the supply chain (NEA, 2019). Modernising infrastructure and diversifying production methods are essential to address these issues. For example, in Canada, OPG subsidiary Laurentis Energy Partners is working to harvest Mo-99 from OPG’s CANDU reactors at its Darlington Nuclear Station, which will make Darlington the first commercial-scale reactor in North America to produce Mo-99. Bruce Power announced in 2024 that it is also exploring production of new medical radioisotopes from the commercial CANDU reactors it currently operates. Alongside reactor-based initiatives like PALLAS in the Netherlands, technological innovations in accelerator-driven and cyclotron-based production offer promising alternatives. These include the SHINE Technologies work to develop a fusion-driven, non reactor approach to Mo-99 production, which would eliminate the need for traditional reactors while ensuring a reliable large-scale supply. In parallel, TRIUMF is developing a cyclotron-based method to directly produce Tc-99m from Mo-100 via proton bombardment, which would enable local, on-demand production in hospitals. Equally important, RLT presents a novel approach to cancer treatment, offering precision-targeted therapies with significant clinical benefits. However, its adoption is hindered by infrastructure gaps, insufficient numbers of trained health care professionals, and inconsistent regulatory frameworks. These challenges limit the availability of RLT, particularly in low-resource settings. Opportunities to advance RLT include investments in specialised infrastructure, such as treatment facilities with advanced imaging and radiopharmacy capabilities. Expanding training programmes for nuclear medicine professionals and fostering international collaboration on regulatory alignment could aid this process. Moreover, establishing reimbursement mechanisms will promote open access to RLT and ensure its long-term sustainability. By addressing these challenges and leveraging these opportunities, nuclear medicine can achieve a secure supply of medical radioisotopes while accelerating the adoption of RLT. Ensuring the future of medical radioisotope supply If well maintained and well scheduled, current irradiators and processors involved in producing Mo-99 will suffice to respond to limited periods of unplanned outage in the near to medium term. However, concerns remain about the relative age of many of the facilities used in producing Mo-99 and other radiological isotopes. While medical radioisotopes internationally now benefit from a decade of investment undertaken by many countries, the extended time needed to replace facilities and introduce new technologies continues to be a significant challenge. The advent of additional radioisotopes with novel applications in areas such as diagnosis and therapeutics will only add significance to this challenge moving forward. 5.3 The role of policy in strengthening the radioisotope supply chain The advent of RLT technologies and novel radioisotopes, including Lu-177 and Ac-225, presents challenges and opportunities for health systems. Adapting to these advancements requires strategic planning, infrastructure development, and a collaborative approach to successfully integrating these innovative therapies. This includes, inter alia, specialised training and education; regulatory compliance; patient access; cost and reimbursement strategies; hospital investments in specialised radiation therapy delivery systems; and clinical pathways and guidelines. 5.4 Next steps The proposal to re-establish a medical radioisotope programme stems from the NEA International Workshops on Medical Radioisotopes Supply held in 2023 and 2024. The turnout and engaged discussion during the events indicate continued interest from governments and the private sector for enhanced co-operation in the field. Participants displayed general consensus on the benefits of moving beyond surveys on the state-of play for Mo-99 to technical work in new areas such as market forecasting for emerging radioisotopes (e.g. Lu-177 for current therapeutic applications and Ac-225 in early-stage development). Understanding the breadth and timeline for the global integration of novel radioisotopes is crucial as the demand for advanced therapeutic and diagnostic tools continues to rise. The NEA aims to undertake, in collaboration with the Health Division of the OECD Directorate for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, as well as with selected industry stakeholders, a broad study on the state, potential and challenges of RLT for cancer treatment. Mindful of the differences between national health care systems, the study will aim to develop policy recommendations for coherent frameworks for RLT in OECD member countries. The study on market forecasting for emerging radioisotopes will include, but will not be restricted to, the following elements: • An overview of the current state of RLT in OECD member countries regarding scientific research, therapeutic results, and patient benefits. This would include taking stock of a dynamic innovation pipeline and identifying the most promising radioisotopes, timelines and uncertainties. • An assessment of the medium-term market potential in the next ten years for RLT under different assumptions for baseline anticipated growth, low growth and high growth in the context of the required investments in supply chain and hospital infrastructure. This would involve scenario modelling and simulation tools to project the demand (including an analysis of the epidemiological data related to various cancer types), supply, system costs for the supply chain, and benefits of RLT. • The identification of the main challenges to a broad and sustained uptake of RLT (e.g. health care infrastructure readiness, institutional lags, insufficient workforce preparation, administrative hurdles, and, particularly, bottlenecks regarding the supply, processing and logistics of medical radioisotopes.) • The development of policy recommendations, based on stakeholder and medical radioisotope community engagement, addressed to decision makers in the health care systems of OECD countries, regarding appropriate frameworks for RLT in diagnosing and treating cancers, thereby maximising patient benefits cost effectively. Work on the study will be completed in Q1 2026. Activities will be conducted in consultation with experts from the medical community, industry and government. The proposed work includes literature reviews, face-to-face interviews and questionnaires. Given RLT’s relatively new application in medical treatment, challenges include a lack of awareness about the technology, an absence of harmonisation regarding education, training, and benchmarking of best practices, a lack of consistent criteria for approval and reimbursement, and, crucially, ensuring a sustainable supply for all medically relevant radioisotopes. The need for health care systems to be aware and prepared for a wider spread adoption of RLT is all the more urgent, as RLT requires specific readiness for health care infrastructures, workforce, regulations, and administrative and financial arrangements. Proposed activities for the NEA work on medical radioisotopes include holding an annual international workshop, undertaking additional studies, and creating the Expert Group on Medical Radioisotopes under the NEA’s Committee for Technical and Economic Studies on Nuclear Energy Development and the Fuel Cycle (NDC). Together, these activities will help inform member countries’ policy decisions needed to accelerate and expand access to these potentially life-saving nuclear medicine technologies.