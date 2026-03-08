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Lignite coal mine with coal power plant nearby

Excerpts:

Expanding coal use is not a position normally voiced by mainstream politicians in Europe. Yet that is what Michael Kretschmer, minister president of the German state of Saxony, called for in a recent interview. The timing explains the shift. Germany’s gas storage has fallen to a historic seasonal low of 25%, and without mild weather, gas rationing becomes a realistic risk. Kretschmer’s proposal is striking because Germany’s conservatives spent the last fifteen years advancing an energy policy practically indistinguishable from the Greens—a trajectory sealed by Angela Merkel’s post-Fukushima decision to phase out nuclear power. Had those plants remained online, coal would not even be part of today’s debate. But this is where Germany finds itself today. And viewed in isolation, the idea of burning more coal does not sound irrational. The country’s contribution to global CO₂ emissions is barely a rounding error, and its ratio of wind and solar to coal would remain favorable even if coal use increased.

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On paper, the potential for coal in Europe is enormous. According to the Statistical Review of World Energy, the EU held 78.6 billion tonnes of proved coal reserves as of 2020, the majority of them in Germany and Poland. With current EU coal consumption at 306 million tonnes per year, that stock would be sufficient to supply the bloc for more than 250 years. But not all coal is equal. It comes in two distinct forms: lignite and hard coal. Around 200 million tonnes of lignite are burned in Europe per year, compared with just over 100 million tonnes of hard coal. Due to its low energy density and high moisture content, long-distance shipping of lignite is uneconomical. Hard coal, in contrast, is internationally traded. More than 60% of the hard coal consumed in Europe is imported—until the Ukraine war predominantly from Russia, and also from the United States, Colombia, or Australia.

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