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Lignite coal mine with coal power plant nearby
Excerpts:
Expanding coal use is not a position normally voiced by mainstream politicians in Europe. Yet that is what Michael Kretschmer, minister president of the German state of Saxony, called for in a recent interview.
The timing explains the shift. Germany’s gas storage has fallen to a historic seasonal low of 25%, and without mild weather, gas rationing becomes a realistic risk. Kretschmer’s proposal is striking because Germany’s conservatives spent the last fifteen years advancing an energy policy practically indistinguishable from the Greens—a trajectory sealed by Angela Merkel’s post-Fukushima decision to phase out nuclear power. Had those plants remained online, coal would not even be part of today’s debate.
But this is where Germany finds itself today. And viewed in isolation, the idea of burning more coal does not sound irrational. The country’s contribution to global CO₂ emissions is barely a rounding error, and its ratio of wind and solar to coal would remain favorable even if coal use increased.
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On paper, the potential for coal in Europe is enormous. According to the Statistical Review of World Energy, the EU held 78.6 billion tonnes of proved coal reserves as of 2020, the majority of them in Germany and Poland. With current EU coal consumption at 306 million tonnes per year, that stock would be sufficient to supply the bloc for more than 250 years.
But not all coal is equal. It comes in two distinct forms: lignite and hard coal. Around 200 million tonnes of lignite are burned in Europe per year, compared with just over 100 million tonnes of hard coal.
Due to its low energy density and high moisture content, long-distance shipping of lignite is uneconomical. Hard coal, in contrast, is internationally traded. More than 60% of the hard coal consumed in Europe is imported—until the Ukraine war predominantly from Russia, and also from the United States, Colombia, or Australia.
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Lignite is typically burned at power plants located near the mines—so-called “mine-mouth” operations. Because lignite accounts for the majority of Europe’s proven coal reserves, it is mostly this type of coal that offers anything close to real energy autonomy.
An obvious problem persists: coal is polluting and lignite even more so than hard coal. Lignite emits higher levels of CO₂, dust, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides. While filters and scrubbers can significantly reduce the latter pollutants, trace elements like mercury persist.
Technological advances may further limit the local environmental harm of burning coal, but overcoming those obstacles is beside the point. The way coal fits into a grid increasingly shaped by renewables makes it an inefficient solution regardless. Both coal and gas need to follow the actual load patterns that wind and solar are incapable of matching. Coal, however, can do so only to a limited degree, as weather-driven generation causes large swings in output.
The reason is response time. Coal plants must be heated carefully to avoid thermal stress: a cold unit may need six to ten hours or more to synchronize to the grid, and even a warm plant typically requires several hours to reach full load. Once running, modern coal units can adjust output by roughly 2–5% of rated capacity per minute at best. Gas turbines, by contrast, can ramp tens of megawatts per minute, with smaller units responding almost instantaneously.
There is a second constraint: minimum load. Coal plants often cannot reduce output below roughly 25–40% of rated capacity without risking flame instability. Gas turbines can shut down entirely or operate at much lower minimum loads, allowing far finer control.
Coal plants, designed for steady output, are pushed into stop-start operation, long idle periods, and low capacity factors. With CO₂ pricing added to the mix, it has become increasingly difficult to run them profitably, and closures have accelerated over the past decade: lignite capacity fell from 21 GW in 2016 to roughly 15 GW today, while hard coal declined from 27 GW to a similar level.