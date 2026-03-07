Nobody’s Fuel
- an engineer’s guide to saving the planet
Contact contact [at] thelightfootinstitute [dot] ca
* A special thanks to TEDxSurat for the use of their footage in this film
An Inconvenient Truth meets Baraka
On a road trip to the heart of an ailing planet with a message of hope
This documentary about nuclear energy may change the way you see
the greening of the planet.
Part 2 videos
80 percent of the world’s energy comes from fossil fuels
The US burns 2 carloads of coal every second
With unpredictable weather, we will always need more energy
Reserves of fossil fuel are like a giant bank account
Abundant energy has freed us from the fight for survival
Can nature survive outside a dome?
The world needs more energy, not less
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