Link to source document.

Nobody’s Fuel

- an engineer’s guide to saving the planet

Contact contact [at] thelightfootinstitute [dot] ca





* A special thanks to TEDxSurat for the use of their footage in this film

An Inconvenient Truth meets Baraka



On a road trip to the heart of an ailing planet with a message of hope

This documentary about nuclear energy may change the way you see

the greening of the planet.

Part 2 videos

80 percent of the world’s energy comes from fossil fuels

The US burns 2 carloads of coal every second

With unpredictable weather, we will always need more energy

Reserves of fossil fuel are like a giant bank account

Abundant energy has freed us from the fight for survival

Can nature survive outside a dome?

The world needs more energy, not less

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