Autumn at Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains, New York State - 2006

Asia

(Bangladesh)

(Bahrain)

(China)

Which country has cast the most criticism and doubt on China? Which country let its manufacturing wither for the financial gain of its elite and bowed to climate change extremists?

(Georgia)

(India)

Indian elephants

(Indonesia)

(Iran)

(Israel)

(aa1) IC - Nuclear medicine and isotope Imaging in Israel

(Japan)

(Jordan)

(Kuwait)

(Lebanon)

(Malaysia)

(Mongolia)

(Pakistan)

(Philippines)

(Qatar)

(Saudi Arabia)

(aa1) SSNMMI - Saudi Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging

(Singapore)

(South Korea)

(aa1) WCI - World Council on Isotopes

South Korea

(Tajikistan)

(cc1) NAS - Tajikistan’s Role in Addressing Climate Change in Central Asia

This article demonstrates John Holdren (President Obama’s Science Advisor’s claim that all National Academies of Science around the world support the man-made climate change hypothesis. (aa1) WNA - Uranium in Tajikistan

(Thailand)

(UAE)

(Uzbekistan)

(Vietnam)