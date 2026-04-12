Autumn at Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains, New York State - 2006
John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World
RETURN TO MAIN SECTION OF THE NEWSLETTER
Asia
(aa1) PF - The New Silk Roads
(Bangladesh)
(aa1) NIH - History and Perspectives of Nuclear Medicine in Bangladesh
(aa1) IAEA - How Bangladesh is Breaking Down Barriers to Nuclear Medicine
(aa1) IT - The Astonishing Transformation of the World’s Dirtiest City
(Bahrain)
(aa1) OWD - Bahrain - Energy Country Profile
(aa1) lowcarbonpower.org - Bahrain Electricity Generation Mix 2023
(aa1) theenergyyear.com - Bahrain - Oil and Gas Industry
(aa1) IAEA - Bahrain Continues its Efforts to Enhance Nuclear Medicine
(China)
Which country has cast the most criticism and doubt on China? Which country let its manufacturing wither for the financial gain of its elite and bowed to climate change extremists?
(aa1) HCC - China’s Massive Water Win, AI Explosion, Energy Dominance
(aa1) HCC - Montgomery Meets Mao: 1960-1961 China Visits
(aa1) HCC - Shanghai Sweet Factory And The Cutural Revolution: Workers’ Self-Management In 1967
(aa1) CER - Chinese airlines to add 2,900 flights to Europe
(aa1) JM - What did we do to China?
(aa1) JM - War with China despite their immense military capabilities?
(aa1) HCC - China Dominates 70 Of 78 Sciences? Nope. China Dominates 78.
(aa1) (cc1) HCC - Human Rights Hypocrisy: Endlessly Lecturing China While Violating Every Principle
(aa1) HCC - All Your Space Age Turbines Belong To China Now
(aa1) HCC - Child beggars, pimps, whores, scammers, … … were everywhere
(aa1) HCC - America’s Failed Weapon Systems versus China’s Successful Ones: A costly comparison (2026 update)
(Georgia)
(India)
(aa1) VJ CO2 Coalition - India Helps US Repair ‘Green’ Wreckage
(aa1) VJ CO2 Coalition - Africa’s Pipeline Rejects Climate Dogma and Foreign Control
(aa1) VJ Cornwall Alliance - The environmental left will not admit what wind and solar destroy
(aa1) BARC - Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in India
(aa1) NIH - India’s Growing Nuclear Medicine Infrastructure and Emergence of Radiotheranostics in Cancer Care
Indian elephants
(Indonesia)
(aa1) PMC - Nuclear Theranostics in Indonesia
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Indonesia
(Iran)
(aa1) DS SI - To End the Iran War, Think Outside the Box!
(aa1) IAEA - The Very High Background Radiation Area in Ramsar, Iran
(aa1) NTA -The Naturally Occurring High Radiation Levels of Ramsar
(aa1) (cc1) BI - Iran’s Nuclear activities, Explained
(aa1) LWW - Current Practice of Nuclear Medicine in Iran
(aa1) The Hill - Thorium energy can help make peace with Iran
(Israel)
(aa1) SH - Nuclear Medicine Institute
(aa1) JNM - A Life In Nuclear Medicine in Israel
(Japan)
(aa1) JSNM - About the Japanese Society of Nuclear Medicine
(aa1) PubMed - Nuclear medicine practice in Japan - 2022
(aa1) Atlas - Aiming for seamless medical practice from nuclear medicine diagnosis to nuclear
(aa1) WUWT KK - We should learn what lessons from Fukushima?
(aa1) CFACT KK - There was no Fukushima disaster
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Japan
(Jordan)
(aa1) JUST - Jordan University of Science and Technology
(aa1) (cc1)FDD - Jordan’s economy is on the brink of collapse
(Kuwait)
(aa1) Nuclear Medicine
(Lebanon)
(aa1) American University of Beirut - Nuclear Medicine, PET/CT and cyclotron unit
(Malaysia)
(aa1) Sunway Medical Center - One-Stop, Advanced Cancer Centre
(aa1) MSNMMI - Malaysian Society of Nuclear Medicine and Medical Imaging
(aa1) NBP - Reviving Malaysia’s Nuclear Energy Program
(Mongolia)
(aa1) Uranium in Mongolia
(Pakistan)
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in Pakistan
(Philippines)
(aa1) IEA - Energy system of Philippines
(aa1) PMC - Nuclear Medicine in the Philippines
(cc1) NAST PHL - Climate Change and Long-Standing Environmental Problems
(Qatar)
(aa1) Qatar Nuclear Medicine
(aa1) EIA - Qatar petroleum products
(Saudi Arabia)
(aa1) SSNMMI - Saudi Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging
(Singapore)
(cc1) NEA - Climate Change
(cc1) UNDRR - Inside Singapore’s strategy for battling climate change
(aa1) NMS - Nuclear Medicine Society (Singapore)
(South Korea)
(aa1) WCI - World Council on Isotopes
(aa1) JNM - Present and Future of Theranostic Radioisotopes in South Korea
(aa1) Samsung Medical Center - Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging
(aa1) WNA - Nuclear Power in South Korea
(aa1) KINGS - KEPCO International Nuclear Graduate School
South Korea
(Tajikistan)
(cc1) NAS - Tajikistan’s Role in Addressing Climate Change in Central Asia
This article demonstrates John Holdren (President Obama’s Science Advisor’s claim that all National Academies of Science around the world support the man-made climate change hypothesis.
(aa1) WNA - Uranium in Tajikistan
(Thailand)
(aa1) Godfree Roberts
(aa1) NIH - History and Perspectives of Nuclear Medicine in Thailand
(aa1) NBP - Thailand Plans for 600 MW of Nuclear Energy In The Next Decade
(UAE)
(Uzbekistan)
(aa1) NBP - Uzbekistan’s Nuclear Dawn: Pioneering Central Asia’s Clean Energy Future
(aa1) TCA - Uzbekistan and Russia to Develop Nuclear Medicine Strategy
(Vietnam)
(cc1) IFC - Vietnam to Address Climate Risks while Sustaining Robust Economic Growth
(cc1) NIH - Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine Equipment Shortages in Vietnam: A Critical Gap in Cancer Care