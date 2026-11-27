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California is a Nature Paradise - Fossil fuels are not causing catastrophic man-made global warming like Governor Gavin Newsom and thousands of his friends clame.

Gavin Newsom will destroy the 4th largest economy in the world, just to feel good.

Stop him before it is too late!

John Shanahan

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California governor viewed as “rock star,” former EPA administer avoids questions about China.

Gavin Newsom was treated as a “rock star” while calling for an end to fossil fuel use.

John Kerry made the case for climate change as a top voting issue.

Greta Thunberg was back in full force after disappearing for several years.

And the “America is All In” coalition made its debut alongside dozens of Democrat governors, mayors, top city officials, and congressional figures.

Those are some of the observations Craig Rucker, president of the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT) shared with Restoration News in an exclusive interview after returning from the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, which began on November 9 and ended this past Friday, November 20.

Newsom, the two-term Democrat governor of California and potential 2028 presidential contender, was “treated like a rock star,” Rucker said. “I noticed much of the action was centered around the America Is All In booth, especially when Gavin Newsom showed up.”

Although former Vice President Al Gore, a long-time climate activist, was also in attendance, Rucker found that it was Newsom who took center stage.

“The one who definitely energized the crowd the most was Gavin Newsom by far,” he said. “He was the one that people wanted to see when I came to the booth with the America Is All In crowd. All the press cameras were directed at the California governor. So, at the moment, he is the white knight for climate activists.”

Newsom has come out in favor of ending fossil fuel use across the globe. In media interviews, he has expressed support for the Santa Marta Coalition, a group of more than 50 nations devoted to transitioning away from oil, gas, and coal toward solar, wind, and other forms of noncarbon energy sources. During the climate conference, Newsom said, “When you have a product that is obviously superior, which clean energy is for the climate and the economy, why wouldn’t you make that shift as quickly as possible?”

Since Democrats gained control of both the House and Senate during the November 3 midterm elections, Rucker said climate activists “have felt emboldened.” But he also anticipates that they will “overplay their hand by misreading the election results.”

Kerry, a former Democrat U.S. senator from Massachusetts, secretary of state, and special presidential envoy on climate, told attendees that Americans “made climate change and its exigencies a voting issue” during the midterms.

But Rucker sees a big problem with this assessment.

“The idea that climate was somehow a big issue for the Democrats during the midterms is a radical departure from what they were doing and saying during the midterms,” Rucker observed. “In fact, climate was barely mentioned. Major donors to Democrats also told them to play down climate.”

CFACT’s Climate Deport website has a post with figures that show the share of House and Senate Democrat press releases that cited climate as an issue declined from 28 percent in 2021 to just 2 percent in the first five months of 2026.

“Everywhere climate policies have been put in by the far Left, they have not resulted in affordability,” Rucker said. “We see the protests in France where people are upset about high energy and high gas prices and the impact on their standard of living. So, if climate activists elected to office in the U.S. were to go ahead and actually try to implement what the UN would like them to, this would go against everything they had campaigned on in terms of affordability.”

Other key players at COP 31 included Thunberg, the 23-year-old Swedish climate activist who first gained notoriety at age 15 after organizing a solo school strike outside the Swedish parliament.

“Greta was nowhere to be seen for about five years,” Rucker said. “But she’s announced that she’s back on board the climate bandwagon. Greta also made a comment that from its very earliest times the climate movement had more to do with destroying capitalism than it did with the climate.”

A CFACT post with videos that delves into detail about Thunberg’s admission is available here. Apparently, the goal from day one, she acknowledged, was to overthrow capitalism.

CFACT as a Counterbalance

Rucker estimates there were about 120 U.S. Democrats in attendance, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Mayor Vicki Veenker of Palo Alto, California, Mayor Janet Cowell of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Gina McCarthy, the chair of the America Is All In coalition. Marc Morano, the editor of CFACT’s Climate Depot website, attempted to question McCarthy “about betraying [the] USA with [a] UN climate agenda.” But McCarthy, who served as President Barack Obama’s EPA administrator, declined to answer. Morano made the argument that “the entire climate summit is designed to empower China.”

That’s one of several reasons why CFACT worked to serve as a “counterbalance,” Rucker said, to climate alarmist messages that dominated the conference.

“Absent our attendance, international media would have had no idea what really took place in America during the midterms because the only voices present were the Democrats,” Rucker continued. “So, we approached various international media to get the word out. I did not find that media hostile in the least, and they were very eager to hear what we had to say. They know America is a divided country, and they know the ones attending the conference are of one mindset. They were eager to hear our perspective. I think we also did a lot to educate the American public by going on the radio back home and appearing on Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News, where we were doing live reports and updates from the conference.”

Since the Trump administration did not send an official delegation to the COP31, CFACT was the only entity in attendance, Rucker said, that advocated on behalf of “climate realism” and “free-market energy policies.”

CFACT attempted to roll out a banner that said “End Net Zero.” After the bringing the banner onto a bus, Turkish and UN authorities asked CFACT to unroll the banner.

“We wound up then being taken off the bus and told to explain what the banner said,” Rucker said. “They shook their heads and said we can’t have it and we wound up having to throw it in a dumpster. There was no interest in free speech there.”

Rucker also told Restoration News that the only tangible policy proposals he could detected flowing out of the conference came from Murat Kurum, the Turkish environmental minister who also served as the COP31 president.

“He wanted to see more nations turn away from fossil fuels and also wanted to see a lot of climate finance,” Rucker said. “He also called on some nations to give as much as they give to the military to fight climate change instead.”

Looking Ahead

Back in the United States, Rucker credits President Donald Trump for working to repeal the “endangerment finding” and for withdrawing from the UN treaty that enabled the Paris Climate Accord. Restoration News has previously reported on the importance of these regulatory relief efforts.

“The endangerment finding is what underpinned much of climate regulations in the United States,” Rucker said. “Once that’s unwound it will be very difficult for any incoming Democrat president to roll that back.”

The same is true, as Rucker explained, with Trump’s decision to withdraw from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Although Trump had previously withdrawn from the UN Paris Accord, President Joe Biden was able to reinsert the United States back into the agreement. But by moving to withdraw the United States from the UN treaty that enabled the Paris Agreement and other climate policies in the first, a future U.S. president cannot simply re-enter the agreements without a vote in Congress.

Looking ahead, Rucker said CFACT will carefully monitor what happens in the United States at the state and local level. The UN is poised, he warned, to bypass US federal regulations and work directly with blue states like California to enact “Green New Deal” type programs.

The next UN climate change conference in 2027, COP32, is scheduled to take place from November 8 to November 19, 2027, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This article originally appeared at Restoration News