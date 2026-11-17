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What happens when the world, as expected, hurtles dangerously past agreed temperature thresholds? At UN climate talks, countries are being urged to turn to technology to reverse this fate by sucking carbon directly from the atmosphere.

A renewed push by proponents of carbon dioxide removal (or CDR), where heat-trapping carbon dioxide is taken from the atmosphere and stored deep underground, in oceans or in products such as carbonated drinks, is seeking to gain recognition in the final text of Cop31, the climate summit currently under way in Antalya, Turkey.

A pavilion, called Think Negative, has been set up at the sprawling summit venue, where plans for a dramatic increase in carbon removal is talked up as a way to help bring back the world from imminent “overshoot” of internationally agreed temperature thresholds.

Meanwhile, a record 700 lobbyists at this Cop are advocating for a distinct but related process called carbon capture and storage (or CCS), where carbon is captured at the source of a polluting facility and put underground, according to the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL). This is more delegates than from the smallest 50 national delegations combined.

CCS has less support from environmentalists over its costs, mixed track record, and potential to prolong fossil fuel reliance. But on Friday, for the first time, both CCS and CDR were included in a text that will inform the basis of a final deal at the climate talks.

The UN has acknowledged the world will soon surge past a 1.5C rise in global temperatures since the pre-industrial period, which will unleash ever worsening heatwaves, floods, droughts and other deadly impacts, as countries continue to release greenhouse gases by burning fossil fuels.

Even with reduced emissions the planet’s fever will not fall below this level for thousands of years without the sort of rapid removal of CO2 as envisaged by the CDR advocates, who want to create a new global agency to coordinate carbon removals. They have also pressed Turkey and Australia, which are jointly presiding over the Cop31 talks, to include CDR in the summit’s final outcome.

“CDR still sounds unreal to people but we spent a whole year trying to make it into the agenda of Cop31,” said Göker Avci, a decarbonization strategist at CDR Türkiye. “We spoke with the presidency about making it into the final decision and they have started to realize the potential.”

There are various forms of carbon removal, such as directly sucking it from the air, crushing up rocks that can lock away carbon or, more naturally, through protecting and seeding forests and mangroves.

CDR remains relatively small scale, with around 2bn tons of carbon removed a year, almost all of it via reforestation. Technological efforts to vacuum CO2 from the air has removed just 2m tons, with leading companies in this area badly underperforming and struggling financially. With a lack of investor cash, which is instead flowing to areas such as artificial intelligence, CDR remains nascent and under-resourced.

Despite this, countries have long relied on the theoretical promise of carbon removal in their climate plans. That promise will quickly have to become reality if the world is to bend the temperature curve back to safe levels, rather than just flatline it – the UN recently estimated that an enormous 320bn tons of CO2 will have to be removed this century in order to get back under 1.5C.

“CDR’s really been missing from the discussion and debate even though it’s been in all the models for decades,” said Injy Johnstone, a net zero expert at the Max Planck Insitute. “It’s the only solution that we have to actually balance out those emissions and return from the state of overshoot.”

“Really these efforts shouldn’t have to be led by the entrepreneurs kind of doing their thing on the ground, we have to get more vocal about it and actually also start to put in place these kinds of procedures,” she added about the attempt to set up an international framework for CDR.

Although CDR is still largely missing from the equation, environmentalists have warned about the risks of depending on it. Large, potentially harmful, changes to land use and the oceans would be needed to remove and store enough carbon, they argue, while the reliance on cleaning up the atmosphere removes pressure on reducing emissions in the first place.

“The focus should always be on cutting emissions now, it’s very dangerous to assume that we can put more emissions into the atmosphere and then assume we will have technology in the future to just remove them again,” said Rachel Kennerley, carbon capture campaigner at the Center for International Environmental Law.

“These are hypothetical technologies and part of the problem we’re seeing here is that we’re seeing the normalization of this overshoot peak and return pathway. That return element is at the moment hypothetical. I mean, I think it’s impossible.”

CDR is often confused for carbon capture and storage (or CCS), where emissions are captured directly at the source and buried. Kennerley said that CCS is a “greenwashing exercise” used by large oil and gas companies to extend the age of fossil fuels.

But the two processes are similar in some aspects, given they both ultimately end up having to store large amounts of carbon underground. “I think they fulfill similar kind of diversionary roles from mitigation,” said Kennerley. “I think they’re both allowed for prolonging fossil-fuel use, basically.”

Kennerley added that the exceedance of 1.5C should be kept as small as possible with the elimination of fossil fuel use, with reforestation then slowly eating up the excess CO2 to the point, over many hundreds of years, the temperature dips back down.

But advocates claim the scale of the climate emergency is such that CDR will be the only viable option to bring down the temperature. “It’s the only tool we have,” said Johnstone. “We need this, we need this fast, and we need to be really seeing it on a scale that rivals the global energy industry in terms of its kind of footprint in the world.”

WHAT MAN-MADE GLOBAL WARMING CRISIS?

Nature in Turkey hasn’t gotten the message from the man-made climate alarmists at the UN IPCC COP meetings over the last 31 years.

The very small increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide over the last two hundred years, 0.014% (from 200 ppm to 340 ppm) is beneficial for all life on Earth!