Read the source text here.

Spring in Turkey

Nature on land and in the seas, weather and climate in and around Turkey are much closer to Paradise than to the doom and gloom of the UN IPCC COP participants. Mankind can destroy regional environment on land and in water bodies. Nature heals itself once the human or natural destroyers have past. See the history of the planet.

Subscribe to John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

COP31 systematically ignored the growing green movement focused on the (impossible) ending of fossil fuel use and it bit them hard. This movement threatens to compete with the COP process by pulling action away. The COP also gave a hard push in that destabilizing direction. So the movement shut the COP down.

Three months ago I pointed out two potentially destabilizing activities that are core features of the movement. The movement even has an easy acronym: TAFF which stands for Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels.

See my “The “Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels” project has become a global program“

The first activity is the development of a model international treaty to end fossil fuel use. The COP is itself based on a 1992 treaty which many green activists say is going nowhere. A new treaty might well compete with the COP treaty for attention and resources, even to the point of putting COPs out of business.

This startup TAFF treaty activity was officially ignored at COP31. Negotiations began with an 18 page, 147 item listing of potential considerations and findings. The word “treaty” did not appear once in that lengthy issue list. The COP could have tried to co-opt the treaty movement but it conspicuously failed to do so.

The second activity is promoting the country by country development of national “roadmaps” or plans for phasing out the use of fossil fuels. These roadmaps (to impossibility) are an obvious big step toward ratifying a treaty with the same (impossible) end. That it cannot possibly be done is irrelevant to the present politics.

The big issue list used the term roadmap many times but never to refer to this growing green movement. It was decisively ignored.

Then the COP opened the TAFF floodgates. While the first long draft of issues at least included something about reducing fossil fuel use the second draft dropped the term “fossil fuel” altogether.

Many COP delegates were TAFF proponents and they were outraged. TAFF quickly became the defining issue, driving the COP into protracted overtime then collapse. The collision was complete.

The TAFF issue is extreme. Opponents to TAFF say the COP is about emission reduction not fuel use. In fact the net zero doctrine allows for some fossil fuel emissions as long as these are offset. That is what “net” means.

Nor are major fossil fuel exporting countries willing to commit to abandoning that income. In fact Australia, which exports about a third of global coal by value, was in charge of COP31 negotiations. Russia won’t give up on gas nor Saudi Arabia on oil and so on. These are the realists.

TAFF proponents have taken the simple minded route that is characteristic of green movements. Fossil fuel use is the biggest source of emissions so it must stop, period. As I pointed out earlier this is a huge and dangerous new green movement. Feasibility is irrelevant to these people.

The Transition Away from Fossil Fuels (TAFF) movement is now firmly established as a major force in international climate policy. In August I asked how the COP would handle this new movement. It handled them!

How the COP process handles this victory remains to be seen, if it can that is. If a COP cannot make decisions why have one?

In any case TAFF is clearly a dangerous green movement. Our civilization is presently run on fossil fuels and there is no feasible alternative. Any serious attempt to reduce fossil fuel use is bound to be bad.

Leave a comment