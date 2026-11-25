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Alistair Pope

What is the penalty to be paid by the grifters, conmen, fraudsters and tenured pseudo-academics? Australia is an economic shell thanks to their faux-science …

Let me know when they have been stripped of all tin medals, honours (think of Michael Mann’s claim to have part of a Nobel Prize award …) & alchemy awards as well as grants and tenure as their fake departments are closed down.

Clear examples of fraudulent science should be litigated until they are in poverty – or prison.

The global damage done has been immense and should be appropriately dealt with.

In 2012 I wrote in my 75-page climate analysis ‘The Political Agenda of the Climate Deceivers’:

‘As I understand it the basic scientific process as prescribed by Karl Popper is as follows:

1. Ask a question;

2. Conduct background research on previous work;

3. Construct a hypothesis;

4. Conduct experiments to test your hypothesis;

5. Analyze your data and results and draw appropriate conclusions (even {or especially} if they do not fit your hypothesis); &

6. Communicate your results in a peer reviewed paper.

It would appear that Climate Deceivers have taken a new religiously based approach of:

1. Make an alarmist and catastrophic statement. (“We are reaching a tipping point after which we are doomed” - James Hansen, NOAA, 1989);

2. Construct an unprovable hypothesis 20 - 100 years into the future. (“The seas will rise 20m in a century” - Gore, Flannery, Robin Williams);

3. Obtain funding to conduct “targeted research” to support the pre-determined outcome of your hypothesis. (“I have used Mike’s Nature trick to hide the decline” - Phil Jones, CRU, East Anglia University & “We cannot account for the recent cooling and it is a travesty that we cannot. Our measurement systems are inadequate.” Kevin Trenberth {a ‘pseudo-scientist’ who refuses to believe the results because they do not fit the computer model’s predictions!}). Now that takes one’s breath away!;

4. Attempt to denigrate or remove all opposition or attempts to test your hypothesis. (“I cannot see these papers getting into the next report even if Kevin and I have to redefine the definition of the term Peer Review” - Phil Jones, to Kevin Trenberth, Ben Santer, Michael Mann, Ken Briffa, et al {The Climategate scandal as quoted in the CRUtape Letters});

5. Obtain consensus (a political process, not a scientific one) through fear and the withholding of data and information that could be used to validate or disprove the hypothesis. (This is the ultimate corruption of the scientific process: “Why should I make the data available to you when your aim is to try to find something wrong with it ...” Phil Jones to Warwick Hughes, a researcher in Perth who questioned the Oz figures they quoted {because Phil, that’s how the real scientific method works} & “Maybe I’ll cut a few points off the filtered curve. .. as it is trending down the results because of the recent coldish years...” Mick Kelly, CRU blatantly falsifying the results to fit the theory).

And people still worship at the altar of this false god. Not confidence inspiring for someone claiming to be a scientist, is it? But then Eugenics was scientific was it not? After all many people got their PhD’s by finding new meanings for the phrenology of bumps on the head, didn’t they? Try not to laugh as it is making a comeback …

About the only certainty is that there is no consensus about Global Warming , Climate Change , Climate Disruption , AGW, or whatever today’s name is. Every real scientist understands that consensus is anathema to real science. Remember the essays in the blockbuster book: “100 scientists against the Theory of Relativity”? Probably not as it was never a best-seller, but as Einstein pithily replied “ It does not take 100 scientists, but just one fact to prove my theory wrong”. I like his answer as that of a true scientist.’

Actually, I am disappointed it has all turned to reality as I was planning a solar BBQ because Greta the Doom Goblin told us with 97% certainty we were all going to fry & die on that last day. I called it off because it was cold and raining …

Alistair Pope, psc, CM

‘I would rather have Questions

that cannot be answered, than

Answers that cannot be questioned.’

Professor Richard Feynman.

Jim Simpson

Of the numerous editorials circulating, following collapse of COP31 in Turkiye earlier this month, I’m drawn to this Op. Ed., published in the Wall Street Journal, 22nd Nov 2026, authored by Howard Lutnik, U.S. Secretary of Commerce who, IMO, tells it best, not least his final words relative to the so claimed ‘Climate Crisis’ of the past couple of decades that’s been the driving force behind annual COP Gabfests.

“The hyperbole that fed the panic has been shown to have been based on unscientific assumptions that were never compatible with basic energy economics and demography. The scientific process worked. International and U.S. scientific bodies have made the long-overdue correction. American policy, regulation, and law must follow the science.”

Australia needs to do likewise. Share widely.

Jim Simpson

Convener

Climate & Energy Realists of Five Dock (Clintel Partner)

“De Omnibus Dubitandum” – Question Everything!

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