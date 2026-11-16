John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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Jim Simpson's avatar
Jim Simpson
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Wow - who would have believed it "As the costs of clean energy continue to fall, Newsom expects more counties to follow California’s example because “the markets are moving in our direction”. Really?

That's NOT been the experience Down Under where Electricity costs over the past two decades have increased by some 288%, courtesy of the impact of the Unreliables of wind & solar-PVs, delivering a pathetic CF (Capacity Factor) of around 30%, plus uptake of substantial investment nowadays in batteries to provide the necessary back-up ('firming' as it's more commonly known) in a pathetic attempt to paint a more positive picture about how not to compromise the reliability of the grid!

And all this to solve a non-problem! CO2 is not a pollutant! It's a minuscule, invisible, odourless, tasteless atmospheric trace gas necessary for life on planet Earth. Without it we'd be dead!

Sheer madness of the nth degree. No CO2, No You!

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