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Berlin Tiergarten 2019

Berlin Tiergarten 1945 all trees were destroyed by bombing.

The Berlin Tiergarten is all the proof needed to discredit the UN COP conferences in their proclamations that the additional atmospheric carbon dioxide over the last two hundred years, supposedly from the use of fossil fuels, is a catastrophic pollutant. The UN IPCC COP reports are absolutely untrue. A reduction or stop in the use of fossil fuels and their byproducts would be the end of the Modern World.

John Shanahan, retired professional engineer, Denver, Colorado, USA

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The first Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-1) met in Berlin from 28 March - 7 April 1995. In this historic city that was once the symbol of the Cold War’s divisions between East and West, delegates from 117 Parties and 53 observer States found that although the Berlin Wall has fallen, the walls that divide the Parties to the Convention still remain. It took seemingly endless hours of negotiations and consultations before delegates with vastly different priorities and concerns came to agreement on what many believed to be the central issue before COP-1 ‘ adequacy of commitments. The result is a mandate to begin a process toward appropriate action for the period beyond 2000, including the strengthening of the commitments of Annex I Parties in Article 4.2(a) and (b).

Delegates also reached agreement on a number of other important decisions, includingthe establishment of a pilot phase for the implementation of joint projects, agreementthat the Permanent Secretariat should be located in Bonn, and decisions on the budgetfor the Secretariat, financial procedures and the establishment of the subsidiary bodies.Delegates, however, did not reach consensus on the Rules of Procedure. This criticalissue, including a decision on the voting rules and the composition of the Bureau, wasdeferred until COP-2. While delegates accomplished much during the two-weeksession that culminated with a two-day Ministerial Segment, even the best ‘diplomaticback-patting’could not convince all delegates and observers that the first Conferenceof the Parties was an unqualified success.

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COP-1 REPORT

COP-1 was opened on 28 April 1995, by the Executive-Secretary of the Interim Secretariat, Michael Zammit Cutajar, who noted the need for Parties to shoulder the responsibility of the Convention’s effective implementation. He said that INC-11 had recommended the election of the head of the delegation of Germany, Dr. Angela Merkel, Federal Minister for Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, as President of COP-1.

After her election, Dr. Merkel said that the Spirit of Rio would once again be needed in Berlin. Although climate protection is one of the greatest political challenges, it is imperative to act in accordance with the precautionary principle. She said that COP-1 must decide if the commitments of the industrialized countries were 'adequate' to achieve the Convention's objectives, noting that the obligations to date were not adequate. She said that the process for a protocol must be set in motion. She hoped that the framework for a pilot phase on joint implementation could be created.

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After her election, Dr. Merkel said that the Spirit of Rio would once again be needed in Berlin. Although climate protection is one of the greatest political challenges, it is imperative to act in accordance with the precautionary principle. She said that COP-1 must decide if the commitments of the industrialized countries were ’adequate’ to achieve the Convention’s objectives, noting that the obligations to date were not adequate. She said that the process for a protocol must be set in motion. She hoped that the framework for a pilot phase on joint implementation could be created.

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CLOSING PLENARY

On Friday morning, 7 April 1995, President Angela Merkel opened the final session of the Plenary and introduced document FCCC/CP/1995/L.14, review of the adequacy of commitments in Article 4.2(a) and (b). She said that the industrialized countries ’agreement to specific measures and the developing countries’ agreement to reaffirm and advance existing commitments meant that the process would advance. She thanked all the delegates for their diligence, flexibility and constructive attitude. After the decision was adopted, a number of delegates asked for the floor.

India said the decision to launch a process to strengthen the commitments made COP-1 a success, noting that consultations were not easy. He thanked environmental NGOs for their support.

The EU stated its understanding that the wording ‘developed countries/other Parties’ in section II(2)(a) must be interpreted as ‘developed countries and/or other Parties’ and means that this sub-paragraph applies to Annex I Parties within the European Community, individually or jointly among themselves, in accordance with Article4.2(a) and (b) of the Convention.

After the first few speakers, the Plenary was interrupted by a group of protesters who ran down from the balcony and shouted that the delegates were not doing enough. Others draped banners and flung leaflets onto the Plenary floor. The security officers led them away as many supporters applauded. President Merkel remarked that the group had now heard another opinion, but added that overall NGOs had played a constructive role.

The US proposed, in light of Germany’s efforts in organizing the Conference and theleadership of the President, that the Conference should designate this decision as ‘TheBerlin Mandate.’

Samoa, on behalf of AOSIS, expressed disappointment that the COP was unable to agree to words as clear and true as the AOSIS protocol. Although excluded from the final negotiations, AOSIS will not allow the world to barter the islands’ future for short-term interests. He promised the island States will continue to play the role of the earth’s early warning system to put the heat on this process, to close the commitment gap and to reach out for new partnerships. The upcoming negotiations should use theAOSIS protocol as the basis.

Saudi Arabia placed a reservation on the decision. He said his delegation had mademany concessions to help the COP reach a solution. It is highly regrettable thisdocument does not take into consideration everything submitted by his country.

The Marshall Islands expressed disappointment that negotiations moved below thelowest common denominator. Only a small number of countries remain obstinate andobstructionist. AOSIS countries are not happy but are willing to move forward andwill not stop until they get commitments that should have been made in Berlin. Heurged delegates not be self-congratulatory.

Fiji stated that the decision represented a minimalist document. The decision shouldrefer to the clear need for reduction targets but instead only pays lip service to theAOSIS protocol.

Papua New Guinea stated that the biggest disappointment was the waiting game that developing States must play in adoption of the AOSIS protocol. He expressed frustration that the protocol was not adopted in Berlin.

Venezuela expressed disappointment that major positions have not been reflected inthe document. He stated that Venezuela is determined to continue fostering measuresthat will help preserve the environment, and placed a reservation on the decision.

Kuwait found this document did not satisfy the Convention’s requirements as acountry with special needs under Article 4.8(h) of the Convention. He could not acceptthat the Conference had carried out a review nor that existing commitments in Article4.2(a) and (b) were inadequate, and registered a reservation.

Mauritius said his delegation did not have very much to be proud of, and will leave Berlin with a sense of sadness for having something that is ‘half-baked.’ The wide support for the AOSIS protocol was not reflected in the final decision.

Malaysia shared the disappointment of AOSIS and said the language is as ambiguous as the original commitments adopted in 1992. Negotiations reflected the lack of political will by some countries to take urgent action.

The Maldives said small island States have been marginalized, sidelined and totally bypassed in some of the decisions. He lamented the short-sightedness, lack of political will and impossible situation where delegates fail to understand what is going on.

Iran said that Convention provisions have not been implemented as stated, and COP-1 should be reviewing current commitments. The unreasonably low price of oil will render any future commitments unrealizable, therefore the price of oil should be allowed to reach a reasonable level.

The United Arab Emirates said that the actions were not scientifically based and couldnot accept some parts of the decision on the adequacy of commitments.

The Plenary then considered the date and venue of COP-2. Uruguay expressed interest in hosting COP-2 and described the benefits of choosing his country to serve as host.

Turkey delivered a statement about its status under the Convention. Although listed among developed countries, Turkey is a developing country and its commitments under the Convention should reflect its level of development. He cited other international conventions and organizations that apply developing country status to Turkey and said that Turkey will sign the Convention only if granted immunities reflecting its unique position.

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A BRIEF ANALYSIS OF COP-1

Was the first meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change a success? Unlike many UN conferences where delegates and observers leave the conference with both a sense of accomplishment and a sense of relief, evaluations of COP-1 depend on the group of countries or observers asked and the aspect of the Conference considered.

From an organizational or administrative point of view, COP-1 accomplished much more than the Conferences of the Parties for many other environmental conventions. The budget for the biennium 1996-1997 was adopted. Delegates also agreed that the GEF would continue to serve as the interim financial mechanism. The subsidiary bodies have been established and are set to begin work in October. The COP also adopted a number of decisions taken at INC-11 on: the preparation and submission of national communications from Annex I Parties; first communications from Parties not included in Annex I; arrangements between the COP and the operating entity or entities of the financial mechanism; and initial guidance on policies, programme priorities and eligibility criteria to the operating entity or entities of the financial mechanism. Finally, with help from creative problem-solving on the part of the Chair of the Committee of the Whole, Amb. Ral Estrada-Oyuela, the Parties decided thatthe Permanent Secretariat should be established and located in Bonn. Although not everyone was pleased with this decision and the personal impact that it could have on the members of the Secretariat it was, nonetheless, accepted as the decision of the Parties.

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