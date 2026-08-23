Read the source text here.

Note: Haven’t politicians and weather media gotten a lot smarter and voters and TV audiences a lot d^&#!r.

Escalating climate language: 25 years ago, 28°C was “pleasant”…today it is called “extremely dangerous”.

The following video link compares two different forecasts for warm summer weather but are allegedly from a couple of decades apart. I can’t be sure of their authenticity, but the language tone differences between back then and today are definitely accurate! Today, the media make summertime in Germany appear as extremely dangerous!

25 years ago…

The first forecast by the German weather lady is from a couple of decades ago. Here’s what she reported:

Tomorrow we’ll be getting wonderful summer weather! Temperatures will rise to a pleasant 28 to 30 degrees Celsius [82 to 86°F]. Everywhere across the country, there will be plenty of sunshine and only a few fair-weather clouds. Perfect weather for heading to the lake or having an ice cream in the beer garden. Enjoy the summer!”

Versus today

The second made recently by a German weatherman forecasts almost exactly the same weather conditions, but with alarmist tones:

Tomorrow we are facing an extremely dangerous heatwave! Temperatures will climb to a hazardous 28 to 30 degrees Celsius [82 to 86°F]. UV radiation will be extremely high, with an increased risk of high ozone levels and heatstroke. Avoid direct sunlight where possible, stay hydrated, and look out for the elderly and young children.”

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