Link to source exaaple forum in Russia.

Russia

Comment by John Shanahan

i have followed scientific and technical Internet discussion in Europe, and North America for over 25 years. There are lots of infighting and insulting between people on the same side. For people on opposite sides of a topic, this is worse. The example of discussions betweend fellow scientists and engineers in Russia would be good for North America.



Below is a sample technical forum of Russians. It is surprisingly respectful.

Selection of verification tests for calculation codes





List of forums www.proatom.ru -> Modeling processes in nuclear power plants

Previous Topic ::

AuthorMessageKatkovsky E.A.

Guest

“The Emperor’s New Dress.”



Proatom is persistently promoting the use of the ATHLET code for 3D calculations. This is led by the “King of 3D Modeling,” S.P. Nikonov.



His posts above illustrate the extent to which this “3D Emperor’s New Dress” is being implemented in various applications.



But then a young boy (well, not exactly young), E.A. Katkovsky, came running and offered to convince everyone of the reality of the Emperor’s New Dress.

All the king needs to do is present the esteemed public not with complex “pictures” of 3D reactor models, but with a calculation of the flow in a single steam generator tube (VVER or PWR), at his discretion, with his own geometric parameters, from a real set of tubes in a tube bundle. This can be done with the SG operating mode either nominal or otherwise.



Yes, the PG tube is quite curved, but this is also a wonderful opportunity to apply the unique 3D modeling experience in ATHLET, which Nikonov so promotes.

And the boy (i.e., E.A. Katkovsky), using the PG tube data chosen by the king, will present a similar calculation using a real 3D CFD code.



This should demonstrate to the “most respected public” the real state of affairs with 3D calculations using so-called improved estimation codes.

With respect to Proatom, E.A. Katkovsky

Guest





Added: Mon Aug 09, 2021 9:04 am Message title:

Nikonov has already backed out a couple of times, refusing to even do such a small calculation. Maybe he’ll assign it to one of his students as a term paper?

Guest





Added: Sun Dec 26, 2021 12:07 am Message title:

Nikonov understands perfectly well that by presenting such a calculation, he’ll immediately compromise himself! Meanwhile, he can go on and on about how great and powerful he is when it comes to Athlete calculations.

It’s reminiscent of the joke about “Elusive Joe”! That’s about Nikonov!

Guest





Added: Sun Apr 17, 2022 8:10 pm Post subject:

At a nuclear power plant, three energy forms are converted into one another:



1.



Nuclear energy



is converted into thermal energy



. 2.



Thermal energy



is converted into mechanical energy



. 3.



Mechanical energy



is converted into electrical energy.





REACTOR



: The core of the plant is the reactor—a structurally dedicated volume where nuclear fuel is loaded and where a controlled chain reaction occurs. Uranium-235 undergoes fission by slow (thermal) neutrons. This results in the release of a huge amount of heat.



STEAM GENERATOR:



Heat is removed from the reactor core by a coolant—a liquid or gaseous substance passing through it. This thermal energy is used to generate steam in the steam generator.



ELECTRIC GENERATOR:



The mechanical energy of the steam is directed to the turbogenerator, where it is converted into electrical energy and then transmitted through wires to consumers.

Guest





Added: Sun Apr 17, 2022 8:13 pm Post subject:

This wonderful text has been hanging on the Rosatom.ru website for about 8 years now, in the “How does a nuclear power plant work?” menu.

Guest





Added: Mon Apr 18, 2022 8:58 am Message title:

It’s a disgrace what a description of the nuclear power plant’s operation is on the state corporation’s website. There are over a dozen errors.

Guest





Added: Mon Apr 18, 2022 2:16 pm Message title:

Comrades, great scientists don’t get distracted by such trivialities. They’re talking about high art here.

Guest





Added: Thu Nov 03, 2022 12:23 pm Message title:

Let’s chip in and pay Nikonov for his calculations on the bent PG tube. I’ll put in a thousand.

Guest





Added: Thu Nov 03, 2022 6:58 pm Message title:

Anonymous wrote: Let’s chip in and pay Nikonov for his calculations on the bent PG tube. I’ll put in a thousand.



There’s an excellent test for verifying any calculation scheme (methodology for analyzing transient and non-stationary processes in the primary circuit of a WWER/PWR reactor).



The results of this test have been recorded numerous times at many units both here and abroad.



It would seem like this is the perfect benchmark that method and code developers have been dreaming of!



It involves starting a unit from a cold state until the primary circuit is heated to ~220-230 degrees.



And the process is slow and smooth, with the automation operating at minimum levels, without neutron kinetics or control system operation.



But no!



We know, we’ve been there! Nothing like this comes up in the calculations!

So Nikonov just went nuts...



He knows better than to meddle in this topic; he’ll be caught red-handed with his chemical physics at the Atlet!

Guest





Added: Mon Jan 02, 2023 1:02 pm Message title:

Has anyone among Russian calculators passed this test? Are there any? Or are we just typing away at our keyboards and expounding on it to students in lectures?

Guest





Added: Wed Jan 18, 2023 3:02 pm Post subject:

Are there any other Russian calculators?

Guest





Added: Sun Feb 05, 2023 1:29 pm Post subject:

Since no one has spoken up for the calculators, it’s likely they don’t exist. But there are some designers of “digital twins.” The “strategists” in the presidential administration were singing songs about digital twins to us seven years ago. They’ve been reading too much on the internet, these weirdos.

Guest





Added: Mon Feb 27, 2023 11:32 pm Message title:

Anonymous wrote:

Since no one has spoken up for the calculators, it’s likely they don’t exist. But there are some designers of “digital twins.” The “strategists” in the presidential administration were singing songs about digital twins to us seven years ago. They’ve been reading too much on the internet, these weirdos.



And you think everything is “in perfect order” abroad? It’s the same old nonsense there! They were the first to learn how to puff up their cheeks and the public. If you read their FSARs for PWR/BWR, our NPP’s creations would be a masterpiece by comparison. You can read them for free at .nrc.gov!

Guest





Added: Fri Dec 08, 2023 9:19 am Message title:

We have Airbuses and Boeings abroad. And we have foreign Sapsan trains, along with chips, iPhones, and Samsung phones. Speaking of nuclear power plant units, their efficiency is 1.5-2% higher and their unit power is higher. So, it’s not just a matter of lip service to calculate this and develop something new. It’s something “completely different.”

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Guest





Added: Fri Dec 08, 2023 9:22 am Message title:

Somehow, we couldn’t even reach STUK with the AEP “masterpieces” in EIGHT YEARS