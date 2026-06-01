Source: email

[NOTE by John Shanahan] Earth, our Water Planet, is the closest we may get to heaven while in the universe. The man-made global warming alarmists, Al Gore, John Kerry, John Holdren, etc., will lead us to hell on Earth.

About Eric Jelinski

Summary - 2016

Licensed Professional Engineer, 31 years in nuclear station engineering.

Master of Engineering UofT Chemical Nuclear

Bachelor in Mechanical Engineering UofW

January 2010 – Present (6 years 3 months)St George Campus

Nuclear Engineering CHE 568

Plant Design CHE430 Faculty Advisor

Project Engineering APS112 Project Manager

January 2014 – April 2014 (4 months)Oshawa Campus

Delivered course in Nuclear Power Systems ENGR4460

Candu, Advanced Candu, BWR, PWR, Gen4, Thorium, Theory, Design, Operation

June 1976 – January 2007 (30 years 8 months)

Manage Major Maintence Contracte $60M per year, Fuels Channels and Boilers Inspection, minor mods.

2004 – 2007 (3 years)

Maintenance Shift Charge on Outages. 500 trades workers. Fuel Channels, Boilers, T-G, and Auxiliaries.

Comments about Climate Models

“Climate Modelling” ???

Climate parameters, Temperature, CO2, Ice Ages, warm and cold periods, volcanoes, forest fires, and tectonic plate movement over the eons are best described as random events.

How does one actually model random events with any credibility?

That apart from, we do model Newton’s Laws, and many processes in Chemistry and physics, eg, nuclear reactors, but climate models should not be taken seriously.

Climate changes since the beginning of Earth five billion years ago have been random. How does any expert model a random process unless they model just one isolated dot in time?

Many people lie about their knowledge of climate data for political reasons, eg, wind turbines.

An Ex. VP wrote a book ~20 years ago saying the Earth would boil due to CO2,

And then the current PM of Canada got his PhD back in the day, based on the climate fanatics. Today, he applies and collects carbon taxes from industries and to support his company, Brookfield, to build carbon capture systems.

WRONG !!!

Other problems with climate models.

One-dimensional, static, average global value climate models can say nothing about millions of individual weather data points for the real Earth. NOTHING! Weather is a time and space-varying physical reality. Climate is purely a global average, a mathematical construct.

Climate models that ignore most of the effects of the water in the oceans and atmosphere, the three phases of water, and the process of change of phase miss many important steps in the cooling system of the Water Planet. How good is that? Trillions of dollars have been wasted on worthless research and hopeless government-imposed energy and climate policies in Australia, Europe, and North America.

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