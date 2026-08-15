Excerpts from the complete report

Contents

1 Introduction

2 The Age of Reason Is in the Stars!

4 Frontal Assault on Our Living Standard: Multibillionaires Are Financing the ‘Climate Protectors’!

7 Green Finance: How Climate Hysteria and Radical Environmentalism Are Supposed to Save the System

22 Extinction Rebellion Climate Violence: Funded by the World’s Richest People

30 How the British Turned Genocide and Race Science “Green”

40 Are We Sacrificing the Economy to the Climate Idols?

44 Temperature Doesn’t Follow CO2 As Alarmists Claim 48 What Causes Climate Change? The Sun, the Solar System, and the Galaxy

54 ‘Methods’ of Climate Alarmists

59 Increasing Energy Flux-Density: The Only Competent Energy Policy

Introduction

This report is being circulated by Executive Intelligence Review on the occasion of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, which will be preceded by a Climate Summit convened by the Secretary-General. This summit is supposedly being held to “address the climate emergency” and claims that this will “require an unprecedented effort from all sectors of society.”

This unprecedented effort, in order to reduce emissions of CO2, would be not only costly, but deadly as well. The denial of efficient, affordable energy to a world in need would necessarily lead to the loss of millions of lives and the impoverishment of many millions more.

This is intentional.

Read this report to learn the dark story of the modern environmentalist movement. Come to understand why the world’s greatest financial powers are eagerly supporting climate hysteria. Encounter data refuting the supposed certainty of a world cataclysm facing us in a dozen years, and gain a fuller appreciation of the complexity of the Earth’s climate, in the context of the mechanisms of the solar system and beyond.

Most crucially, grasp the immense potential of the present moment.

We stand at the dawn of a new paradigm of relations among nations and peoples, in which win-win cooperation can replace—forever—the conflict that has characterized the succession of empires plaguing mankind, with the British Empire as its current incarnation.

By ending the imperial idea that growth and development should be prevented to maintain a static hierarchy of power (and a beastly image of mankind!), we can unleash the economic, scientific, and cultural growth that should characterize us as members of the most beautiful species on the planet—as human beings.

This unique potential is expressed in the opening article of this report, a press release written by Schiller Institute Founder Helga Zepp-LaRouche for use during international days of action held by the LaRouche movement and its friends everywhere—in Latin America, in Europe, in Africa, in Asia, and in the United States.

The youth of the world must be rallied to see that climate-change madness is completely contrary to the true identity of man as a spacefaring species, which can, with space technology, solve any problem and overcome any limits. which can, with space technology, solve any problem and overcome any limits.

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The goal of the apocalyptic scaremongering by people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (“We have only 12 years left!”) or the head of the British Commonwealth, Prince Charles (“We only have 18 months left!”), is an induced radical change in the way of life of mankind. Everything that we have understood as progress during the last 250 years should be abandoned, and we should return to the technological level that existed before the Industrial Revolution. But this also means that then the number of people who can be sustained at that level will drop to about a billion or less.

It would mean that developing countries would have no prospects for ever escaping poverty, hunger, epidemics and a shortened lifespan; it would be a genocide of an unimaginably large number of people! If “climate scientist” Mojib Latif thinks that the Western lifestyle can not be transmitted to all people in the world, and if Barack Obama is outraged that many young people in Africa want a car, air conditioning and a big house, then behind that lurks the inhuman arrogance of members of the totally privileged upper class. It is precisely this view by the colonial rulers that is responsible for the fact that Africa and much of Latin America are still underdeveloped, and many hundreds of millions of people have died early unnecessarily.

For the developing world, the pseudo-religion of anthropogenic climate change means genocide. For the souls of the young people of the world, the cultural pessimism it induces is a poison that destroys confidence in human creativity. When every activity becomes a problem and is suddenly laden with guilt—eating meat, or eating at all, driving a car, flying, home heating, clothing, and indeed life itself—it destroys any enthusiasm for discovery, any enthusiasm for that which is beautiful, and all hope for the future. And if every human being is just another parasite that destroys the environment, then quite a few come to the misanthropic conclusions of the mass shooters of Christchurch and El Paso who, in their “manifestos,” cited environmental reasons for their actions.

Conversely, the scientific and technological advances associated with space travel are the key to overcoming all apparent limitations of our present existence on Earth. “Terraforming”—the creation of human conditions—then becomes possible not only on the Moon and Mars, but also here on Earth, and in the future on many heavenly bodies in our Solar system and perhaps beyond.

In his “Anthropology of Astronautics,” the GermanAmerican space pioneer Krafft Ehricke writes:

“The concept of space travel carries with it enormous impact, because it challenges man on practically all fronts of his physical and spiritual existence. The idea of traveling to other celestial bodies reflects to the highest degree the independence and agility of the human mind. It lends ultimate dignity to man’s technical and scientific endeavors. Above all, it touches on the philosophy of his very existence. As a result, the concept of space travel disregards national borders, refuses to recognize differences of historical or ethnological origin, and penetrates the fiber of one sociological or political creed as fast as that of the next.”

Today, we need this culturally optimistic image of mankind, and the passionate love for humanity associated with it as the only creative species known to date! The fact that we can venture into space means that we can overcome the narrow, earth-bound mindset. “There, in the stars, lies mankind’s entry into the long-awaited Age of Reason, when our species sheds at last the cultural residue of the beast,” as Lyndon LaRouche put it.

It is an incredible privilege to be young now, to reach for the stars and help shape an epoch of humanity that, for the first time in history, can unleash the unlimited potential of our species!

Helga Zepp-LaRouche

Founder and President of the Schiller Institute schiller@schillerinstitute.org

https://schillerinstitute.nationbuilder.com/join

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Frontal Assault on Our Living Standard: Multibillionaires Are Financing the ‘Climate Protectors’!

Written for the German weekly, Neue Solidarität.

The news is out. According to the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the state of the Earth is catastrophic, but we still have a chance. All we have to do is listen to 16-year-old climate figurehead Greta Thunberg of Sweden, the “Extinction Rebellion,” and Dennis Meadows. Not only do we need to be ashamed to fly; we also need to be ashamed to eat meat, or food generally, to drive cars, travel, heat our homes, and, to get right down to it, we should be ashamed that we exist, because it were better for the climate if we didn’t! And, of course, if you haven’t noticed yet: Snow is black!

Anyone who thinks the trans-Atlantic establishment and its science and media PR lobbyists have gone crazy, has a point. But the madness has a method: The apocalyptic theses of this so-called Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on the alleged vicious cycle of unsustainable agriculture, global warming, and extreme weather, are supposed to indoctrinate the population into voluntarily giving up consumption, accepting higher taxes to subsidize the steering of financial flows into so-called “green” investments, accepting dictatorial forms of government and—this is now frankly expressed—accepting a massive reduction of the world population.

IPCC Report: Old Wine in New Bottles

The IPCC report is in fact a long-fermented wine in new bottles, and the argument presented there is ultimately based on the theory, both simplistic and false, of Thomas Malthus, which claims that humanity increases at a geometric rate, while resources, including food production, can only be increased at a slower arithmetic rate. One of the leading neo-Malthusians, Al Gore, added a little sweetener to this wine, admitting that Malthus, of course, could not have foreseen that humankind would make improvements in agricultural technology and therefore could enormously increase the amount of food that can be produced on Earth. But—now the vinegar comes into the wine—to escape this “Malthusian dilemma,” man, like Dr. Faustus, entered into a pact with the devil and committed himself to scientific revolutions.

So the present-day neo-Malthusians, including the IPCC, are operating from exactly this idea. The achievements of modern agriculture, which has enabled at least a significant part of humanity to have an improved, protein-rich diet, are vilified: meat consumption, as well as other results of scientific progress, are to blame for climate change, and the world can only be saved if we give up driving, flying, heating and air conditioning. And the world population should no longer grow, but must shrink. So, back to the population and living standards of pre-industrial times: horse-drawn carriages for the rich, bicycles or going on foot for the others, and healthy potatoes and millet porridge, this time touted as a vegan diet.

Who Is Funding the Greenies?

A closer look at the financing of Greta Thunberg, the Extinction Rebellion (XR) and Fridays for Future reveals that this movement is being funded by the richest people on Earth. Among the founders and periphery of the Climate Emergency Fund (CEF), are to be found Rory Kennedy, the daughter of Robert Kennedy; Aileen Getty, daughter of the late John Paul Getty; and the “philanthropist” Trevor Neilson, whose career has included various forms of collaboration with Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, George Soros and Ted Turner. According to the Guardian, the CEF has already transferred 500,000 euros to XR, which will soon be followed by “ten times as much” money. Breitbart has published internal documents from XR, revealing further five- and six-figure donations by Soros, the European Climate Foundation, the Tides Foundation, and Greenpeace Furka Holdings AG, among others.

Such amounts, of course, are proverbial “peanuts” for jet setters who travel on private planes, helicopters and mega-yachts. Oh yes, and Greta has just embarked on one of these nautical trips to America—“to save flight fuel.” And XR’s Action Handbook, This Is Not a Drill, was generously okayed for publication by Penguin Publishers months before its original release date.

At least these sources of funding make it clear that this is a “fake” rebellion. It is not a grassroots movement, but the Greta hype and XR are the result of a well-orchestrated propaganda campaign that uses modern arguments to create a political climate in which the establishment of fascist dictatorships is accepted as unavoidable.

Surprisingly, one of the authors of the 1972 computer-model-based study Limits to Growth, Dennis Meadows, recently revealed this blatantly in an article in the French newspaper Libération. He writes that climate change and the depletion of fossil energy resources are destroying the basis for the present model of industrial society, refugee flows and famine will increase the chaos, and one thing can be learned from history: that if people have the choice between order and freedom, they will always choose order. Personal liberties are already limited, and this tendency will continue. While this will not resolve the problems that created the chaos, says Meadows, in the short term the political power and financial wealth of those who support authoritarianism will multiply.

A look at history reveals another dimension of the current propaganda campaign. This is not the first time that the financial oligarchy has reacted to a systemic financial and monetary crisis by supporting fascist movements and establishing authoritarian, dictatorial regimes. The international financing of the Nazis by the Governor of the Bank of England, Montagu Norman, and by Brown Brothers Harriman—the bank of the Harriman clan, who also supported the eugenics movement in the United States—is a well-documented fact.

Eugenics Becomes Global Genocide

History repeats itself, but never in the same way. What was then the racism of eugenics, is today the inhuman doctrine of alleged overpopulation, which was reformulated by ideologists like Julian Huxley in 1946 as an outgrowth of eugenics, because that term was discredited by the Nazis, and therefore a “radical eugenic policy will be for many years politically and psychologically impossible.” Today it is supposedly this overpopulation that is destroying our Lebensraum [“living space,” the term used by Nazi geopoliticians]—the Earth.

At the time, this ideology was the breeding ground for the fascist shock troops, who saw their acts of violence justified either by a supposed threat of “communists” or by “non-Aryan” people. And if today’s planet really only has 18 months (as Prince Charles now says), why should not a young person of 17 or 19 years do everything to fight the apparent cause—industrial society—using all available means?

The same media who report on every sound Greta makes as though it were Einstein’s discovery of the general theory of relativity, are dead silent about a passage in the text of the manifesto of the suspected mass shooter of El Paso, where 22 people were recently killed and 24 injured. It does not reflect the policy of President Trump in the least, but very much that of his opponents. The passage in question says:

The American lifestyle affords our citizens an incredible quality of life. However, our lifestyle is destroying the environment of our country. The decimation of the environment is creating a massive burden for future generations. Corporations are heading the destruction of our environment by shamelessly overharvesting resources. I just want to say that I love the people of this country, but god damn most of y’all are just too stubborn to change your lifestyle. So the next logical step is to decrease the number of people in America using resources. If we can get rid of enough people, then our way of life can become more sustainable.

We Are Not Animals! We Are Human!

The main flaw in this image of man—from Malthus and all the neo-Malthusians to poor Greta—is that they have all adopted the oligarchic image of man, which regards the masses of humans as parasites, polluters, and even a sort of animal—and from this point of view their reduction of course appears to be a good thing.

But that’s not what people are. Man differs from all other creatures in that, through his native creativity, he continually discovers new principles of the physical universe, and, with the help of scientific and technological advances, can completely redefine the resources that humanity needs for its survival. The major spacefaring nations, China, Russia, India, the USA, and in this case even Europe with its European Space Agency (ESA), are demonstrating that humanity is about to create a whole new economic platform, in the sense that Lyndon LaRouche has defined. The idea of a “Moon village,” a permanent industrialization of the Moon as a starting point for a future Mars project and interstellar space flight, redefines everything that humans have previously imagined as “resources” on Earth.

The existential danger for humanity today does not lie in an imminent climate catastrophe, but rather, among other things, in a wrong reaction to cyclical climate change. Above all, it consists in the way in which the neo-liberal oligarchy, in the tradition of the1930s, is responding to the new world financial and monetary crisis: by supporting fascist movements and attempting to establish a dictatorship—even if this time an ecodictatorship.

The same British-dominated oligarchy, just as it did then, is resorting to geopolitics, to the destabilization of alleged adversaries, such as the current attempt to weaken China and Russia through “color revolutions,” and, if possible, to bring about regime change there. That the German Greens Party is a compliant instrument of this geopolitics has been adequately demonstrated by Greens leader Joschka Fischer’s support for the NATO war against Yugoslavia in 1999, as well as by the Greens’ support for a deployment of the German Armed Forces to the Persian Gulf.

If we have learned anything from history, it is not to let those events run their course, if we want to prevent an escalation into a Third World War. We urgently need a return to the Abrahamic-humanistic image of man, which regards man as intellectually and morally infinitely perfectible! Even though this is a minority opinion that, according to Chinese artist/activist Ai Weiwei is not paid any respect in Germany, it is still in accordance with the reality of humanity in the universe.

Page 61

In 1962 President John F. Kennedy commissioned his Atomic Energy Commission – then under the direction of Glenn Seaborg – to “take a new and hard look at the role of nuclear power in our economy.” Seaborg’s 70-page report, released that year, outlined a transition consistent with prior transitions from lower to higher energy sources: coal use leveling off and declining by the turn of the century, with nuclear power becoming the dominant electricity source for the nation. By Seaborg’s forecast, this nuclear driver program would have brought the national economic energy flux-density to nearly 16,000 watts per capita by 2010.

By then, assuming the nation had maintained a progrowth orientation, as fission power was becoming the dominant power source, the beginnings of applied fusion power should have begun to emerge. With isotopes of hydrogen and helium as an effectively limitless fuel source for fusion reactors, the U.S. economy would be on a path to even higher levels energy flux density – continuing this process of limitless progress. Virtually every concern over resource limitations (from food, to water, to metals, etc.) and energy limitations for all mankind, across the entire planet, can be addressed with a fusion economy—and that, for countless generations to come.

However, in the United States this natural growth process was cut off by the zero-growth policies of the green movement.

The green policy locked the economy on a path into the attritional collapse being experienced now—a collapse process accelerated by policies which lower the energy flux density of the economy. Nuclear fission power was never allowed to realize its full potential; instead, there was an increasing emphasis on solar, wind, and other forms of green energy, and the energy flux-density of the economy stagnated, and began to collapse.

This brought degenerative effects. Instead of the per capita use of coal continuing to decline (in a natural transition to nuclear power), it began to increase again by the late 1970s. Under the green, zero-growth paradigm, per capita coal use in 2010 was 33% higher than it would have been under Seaborg’s nuclear driver proposal to Kennedy – with the total national energy fluxdensity 33% lower than it would have been under the nuclear driver program.

The 40-year gap between the expected natural growth of a progressing economy and present levels of stagnation and decline under a green policy is a measure of the current economic breakdown of the United States, and demonstrates the immediate need for a crash program to develop and implement the next stage, the fusion economy, to overcome decades of lost time and accumulated attrition by creating a new economy at a higher level than ever before.

So-called green technologies will not work (as Germany is now showing to the world). Increasing qualities of power—of “fire”—is the essential characteristic of mankind, measuring our success in satisfying the need for continual progress.

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