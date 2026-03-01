Link to the full report.

COMMENT by John Shanahan

Climate Science is extremely complex. Trillions of dollars have been unnecessarily spent, chasing the question of man-made carbon dioxide. Is CO2 from the use of fossil fuels the cause of the global and regional changes in climate and weather in the last two hundred years?



Everyone has different answers. Some claim they have “consensus”. Science isn’t based on consensus. That is a process of “groupthink” or “mob rule.”

The following suggestions can help us find answers to these questions:

How clearly did the author explain his/her reasoning and research of climate and weather science?

What feeling of trust do you have in each report? Why?

Do you trust Antonio Guterres at the United Nations, the speakers at the UN IPCC COP Conferences, the World Economic Forum, John Holdren, Al Gore, Barack Obama, many politicians in California, the European Union, the wind and solar energy program in Germany, etc., to protect and maintain the high standards of the modern world?

Do you trust scientists like Javier Vinós and hundreds of individual scientists and scientific organizations who share his scientific reasoning?



Be sure to read the entire report at the link above. Here are a few excerpts. Preface

Towards the end of the summer of 2014, I walked alone the “Camino de Santiago” (Way of Saint James) from the Pyrenees to Santiago de Compostela, near the Atlantic coast. It is an ancient pilgrimage route that had its heyday during the Medieval Warm Period and decayed with the Black Plague, but has seen a modern revival as a spiritual and cultural European route that is now an UNESCO World Heritage Site. I walked 750 km in a month visiting from the Atapuerca archaeological site, famous for its Homo antecessor and neanderthalensis remains, to the medieval architecture of northern Spain. I had a lot to think after the recent death of my parents in less than two years. What kind of world are we leaving to our children and their children? In the long days at “El Camino” I had plenty of time to deeply think about the passage of time and the changing of the world and its people through prehistory and history. A testimony I could see before my eyes. As a biologist (of the laboratory type) I was familiar with the effects of global warming. Not only I can remember the colder winters of my childhood in the early 1970s, I can also attest to the lengthening of the growing season, the earlier appearance of insects over the years, or the recent decision by some migratory birds to remain in Spain through the winter instead of migrating to Africa

The more I researched climate change the less certain I was about the IPCC conclusions about anthropogenic warming. Particularly troublesome was the treatment of skeptical scientists. In science strong evidence defends itself. When Albert Einstein was told of the publication of the 1931 book “A hundred authors against Einstein,” he is credited with saying “Why 100 authors? If I were wrong, then one would have been enough!”

Foreword

In May 2016, I received an email from Javier Vinós— someone who was unknown to me at the time—proposing a guest post for my blog Climate Etc. (judithcurry.com) on the role of solar variability on climate. I jumped at the opportunity, since this was a topic I knew very little about. This post kicked off a 10 part series by Javier entitled ‘Nature Unbound’ that was published on my blog over the course of two years -- this series provided the nucleus for “Climate of the Past, Present and Future.” As a climate researcher myself, I learned an enormous amount from Javier’s blog posts. Like a majority of climate researchers, my expertise is on recent climate variability that is studied primarily in the context of elucidating manmade global warming. Most climate researchers focus on the period since 1950; I have been somewhat of a maverick in the climate research community by drawing attention to climate variations over the past several hundred years and also to natural climate variability. …

In pondering the climate of the 21st century, Vinós readily acknowledges that we are dealing with a situation without precedent and so the answers that we can obtain from science carry a huge uncertainty that cannot be properly constrained by evidence. His forecast for a stabilization of the current warming does not depend on any change in policies or heroic reductions in emissions. He expects that atmospheric CO2 levels should reach 500 ppm but might stabilize soon afterwards. Afterwards global warming could end, with temperatures stabilized around +1.5 °C above pre-industrial, followed by a slow decline. After reading this book, I am perhaps more concerned about a coming ice age in several thousand years time than I am about the possibility of catastrophic warming from greenhouse gas emissions on the timescale of the 21st century. If Vinós’ analysis is correct, thinking that we can control the Earth’s climate by reducing CO2 emissions may turn out to be the greatest folly of the 21st century. This is a debate that we need to have. Judith Curry President, Climate Forecast Applications Network Professor Emerita, Georgia Institute of Technology