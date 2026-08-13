Source, the author

Abstract

Earth has been warming steadily since emerging from the Little Ice Age (roughly 1300–1850), and this gradual warming has been an enormous blessing for humanity and all life on the planet. During the LIA, global temperatures fell 1–2 °C below 20th-century averages. Crop failures became frequent and catastrophic. Historians estimate that hundreds of millions of people died from famine, disease, and cold-related deprivation across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Glaciers advanced, growing seasons shortened, and entire regions became uninhabitable.

Today, however, the modest recovery from that cold period has triggered an alarming global-warming hysteria. The U.N. IPCC, the mainstream media/press, and politicians repeatedly warn of an existential climate crisis. Their apocalyptic narrative rests almost entirely on computer climate models that have been shown to run dramatically too hot. These models form the scientific foundation for net-zero policies that will cost tens of trillions of dollars and, unchecked, fundamentally reshape modern civilization.

This paper lifts the hood — and opens the trunk — on the unscientific “science” that has been hidden from the average citizen. It begins by exposing the flawed “flat-Earth” energy-budget diagram that underpins nearly all IPCC models: a simplified representation that erases Earth’s rotation, spherical geometry, massive oceans, gravity, and the dominant natural heat engines that actually control surface temperature.

The paper then examines the quality of the temperature data — raw measurements, homogenized adjustments, and extensive statistical infilling in vast data-sparse regions — and assigns the overall dataset a high-school-level grade of D. It compares ~100 IPCC/CMIP6 models with real-world satellite and balloon observations since 1979, revealing a persistent warm bias of 2.5 to 5 times the observed rate. In striking contrast, the Russian INM-CM models, with a far lower climate sensitivity (1.8–2.5 °C per CO₂ doubling versus the IPCC average of ~3.7 °C), track observations much more accurately.

By opening the models to public scrutiny, this paper exposes deep structural problems: unrealistic assumptions about cloud feedbacks, aggressive parameter tuning, and the systematic overstatement of CO₂’s role relative to natural processes such as gravitational auto-compression and the latent-heat water cycle. The result is a clear and urgent message: climate policy must be grounded in real-world observations and sound physics, not in exaggerated computer climate forecasts that have repeatedly failed to match reality.

Introduction

The IPCC’s climate projections rely almost entirely on a large suite of computer models, including General Circulation Models (GCMs) and Earth System Models. These models are among the most complex simulations ever created, yet they remain the primary scientific basis for adopting global net-zero policies that will cost and waste tens of trillions of dollars.

This paper examines how these models are designed, used, and evaluated. It examines the foundational assumptions built into them, the extensive tuning (aka fudging) required to match past temperatures, and how dozens of uncertain parameters (cloud feedback, aerosol effects, ocean heat uptake, and climate sensitivity) are adjusted. It then compares the models’ long-term predictions with real-world satellite and weather balloon observations over the past 45 years.

The evidence shows that even after aggressive tuning, the vast majority of IPCC models still run significantly too hot — typically 2.5 to 5 times faster than the observed warming rate. This persistent warm bias is not a minor technical issue or a rounding error; it reveals deep structural problems in how the models are built and interpreted.

1. Data Acquisition, Processing, and Fidelity

The quality of global temperature datasets is far lower than the public is usually led to believe.

Raw data quality: ~60%. Many land stations suffer from poor siting (near buildings, air conditioners, or parking lots), inconsistent observation times, and frequent station moves. Ocean data from ships and buoys is sparse and inconsistent.

Adjusted (homogenized) data quality: ~40%. Adjustments for station changes, instrument upgrades, and urbanization often cool the past and warm the present. These adjustments are sometimes larger than the warming signal itself and are highly subjective.

Guessed-at / infilled data quality: ~25%. Vast regions — especially the Arctic, central Africa, and much of the Southern Ocean — have very few or no direct measurements. Temperatures in these areas are statistically inferred using interpolation or climate models. This “data” is largely model output, not observation.

Recording instruments and locations: ~50%. Many stations are old, poorly maintained, or located in rapidly urbanizing areas that create artificial warming (Urban Heat Island effect).

Overall grade at the high school level: D at best. The datasets contain too much guesswork, adjustment, and siting bias to be considered reliable for precise long-term trend analysis. While possibly useful for broad patterns, they are not sufficient to provide confidence that small fractions of a degree of warming are trustworthy enough to declare “unprecedented warming.”

2. Why the Russian Models Perform Better

The Russian INM-CM models (particularly INM-CM4-8 and INM-CM5-0) have consistently shown the closest agreement with real-world temperature observations over the satellite era (1979–present). While the average of the ~100+ CMIP6 models warms the atmosphere 2.5 to 5 times greater than observed data (UAH and RSS satellite records), the Russian models track actual warming rates much more closely — often within 10–30% of satellite measurements.

Roy Spencer’s updated comparison through 2025 shows that the Russian models are the lowest-warming group in the entire CMIP6 ensemble, closest to the observed blue line in Figure 1. In contrast, most Western models project warming rates of 0.28-0.42 °C per decade, while observations show only about 0.19 °C per decade. This performance gap has been consistent across multiple model generations (CMIP5 and CMIP6).

3. Do the Russian Models Use Different First Principles?

Yes. Although all models solve the same basic equations of fluid dynamics, radiation, and thermodynamics, the Russian group applies noticeably different assumptions and parameterizations. Western models typically assume strong positive cloud feedback and high climate CO2 sensitivity as default settings, then tune other parameters to roughly match the 20th-century temperature record. By contrast, the Russian models use more modest cloud feedback assumptions and allow natural variability and internal ocean dynamics to play a larger role.

Detailed Comparison of Climate Sensitivity

The key reason for this superior performance is the Russian models’ significantly lower Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity (ECS) — the long-term global temperature increase expected from a doubling of atmospheric CO₂.

IPCC/CMIP6 models : The ensemble average ECS is approximately 3.7 °C , with a very wide range of 1.8 °C to 5.6 °C. Most individual models cluster between 3.0 °C and 4.5 °C. This high sensitivity is driven by strong assumed positive feedbacks, especially from clouds.

Russian INM-CM models: These use a much more modest ECS of roughly 1.8–2.5 °C (with the latest versions closer to 2.0–2.3 °C). They assume weaker positive cloud feedbacks and allow natural variability and ocean dynamics to play a larger role.

This difference is not trivial. A model with 3.7 °C ECS will project roughly twice as much warming over the 21st century as one with 2.0 °C ECS under the same emissions scenario. Therefore, the Russian models do not require extreme parameter tuning to match historical temperatures, yielding projections that align much more closely with satellite and balloon observations.

In addition to lower sensitivity, the Russian models treat aerosol cooling effects and ocean heat uptake more conservatively, avoiding some of the aggressive adjustments used in many Western models. This combination yields a more stable, less exaggerated long-term warming signal.

4. Notable Critics of IPCC Climate Models

Judith Curry has long criticized the over-reliance on global climate models, arguing they are not fit for confident long-term policy purposes due to large uncertainties in clouds, aerosols, and natural variability. She notes that the IPCC places excessive confidence in its ensemble of models, many of which have significantly over-predicted warming.

Roy Spencer has shown that the great majority of IPCC models run 2.5 to 5 times too hot compared to satellite observations. He describes the models as “fundamentally flawed” because they overstate positive feedback, particularly from clouds.

John Christy has testified before Congress that climate models “have failed” because they significantly over-predict warming in the tropical troposphere, where the models’ predicted “hot spot” has not appeared in the data.

Richard Lindzen, William Happer, and Steven Koonin have all argued that the models exaggerate CO₂’s warming effect and rely on unrealistic assumptions about feedbacks, leading to overstated projections.

These credentialed scientists demonstrate that skepticism about climate models is based on rigorous analysis of data and physics, not ideology.

5. Conclusion and Recommendations for Policymakers

Climate models are built on a flawed “flat-Earth” energy budget that ignores Earth’s rotation, gravity, and dominant natural heat engines. Even after extensive tuning, the IPCC’s CMIP6 models run 2.5 to 5 times hotter than satellite observations, while Russian INM-CM models — with far lower CO2 Climate Sensitivity — track reality more closely. Global temperature data suffer from poor siting, subjective adjustments, and extensive infilling in data-sparse regions.

Policymakers should therefore:

Treat IPCC model projections with deep skepticism rather than as settled science. Base energy policy on real-world observations, not exaggerated computer forecasts. Recognize that CO₂ plays a very minor role compared to natural processes. Reject trillion-dollar net-zero schemes that rest on unreliable models.

Pragmatic, affordable energy strategies grounded in physics and evidence will serve society far better than alarm-driven ideology.

Sources and Additional Reading

Terigi Ciccone

“The Flat-Earth Energy Budget ” is a companion to this article and describes how mainstream climate models violate basic planetary physics. See , https://www.academia.edu/166079484/The_Flat_Earth_Energy_Budget_Why_Mainstream_Climate_Models_Violate_Basic_Planetary_Physics. Therein, we demonstrate the absurdity of the flat-Earth science that underpins the computer models critiqued in this paper.

The article below provides a simplified explanation of the physical and radiative sciences that underpin the Earth’s weather and climate processes. https://www.academia.edu/125804621/A_SIMPLIFIED_EXPLANATION_OF_CLIMATE_SCIENCE_FOR_POLICYMAKERS_AND_HIGH_SCHOOL_AND_UNIVERSITY_LEVEL_SCIENCE_STUDENTS

Judith Curry

“Climate Models for the Layman” (2017 GWPF report – one of her clearest critiques): https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2017/02/Curry-2017.pdf

Blog post on model reliability and uncertainty: https://judithcurry.com/2017/10/03/are-climate-models-getting-better/

Roy Spencer

Latest model vs. observations comparison (Jan 2026) : https://www.drroyspencer.com/2026/01/surface-air-temperature-trends-climate-models-vs-observations-1979-2025/

Heritage Foundation article on models vs. observations: https://www.heritage.org/environment/report/global-warming-observations-vs-climate-models

John Christy

Congressional Testimony (March 2017) – detailed critique of IPCC models vs. observations: https://science.house.gov/_cache/files/5/6/56b2c90e-acc2-4cab-bb10-a510d3cb43ac/AD54FE912F5E3094C8B391DA314D1E4C.hhrg-115-sy-wstate-jchristy-20170329.pdf

Richard Lindzen

“Climate Science: Is it currently designed to answer questions?” (one of his most important critiques of modeling): https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2017/02/Lindzen-2017.pdf

Video lecture on why climate models are unreliable (highly recommended):

Steven Koonin

“Unsettled” book excerpts and model critique (Wall Street Journal op-ed): https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-climate-wars-changed-my-mind-11600000000 (paywall, but widely available)

Hoover Institution interview (detailed discussion of model limitations): https://www.hoover.org/research/unsettled-what-climate-science-tells-us-what-it-doesnt-and-why-it-matters

Leave a comment