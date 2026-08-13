John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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Henry Clark's avatar
Henry Clark
Aug 14

I dropped out of university for the drilling rigs and ended as a power engineer. In either theory or practice I’ve never ‘seen’ heat energy transfer from a lower to a higher temperature or detected heat in infrared radiation below about 770F. Maxwell claimed that heat energy (below the energy level of radiation) requires contact to exchange energy. Einstein claimed that e=mc2 meaning that the universe was finite and knowable by experimental physics.

I wonder if computer modelling used the traditional peer review method of physical proof, would the earth return to very slowly cooling with occasional temperature excursions around the average?

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Ballynally
Aug 13

I think the models based on CO2 warming still run to hot. Even IF the russian model runs parallel w measurements that corrolation is not thereby proven. We know it is getting warmer, sort of, because things are not linear. How much of that warming is caused by CO2 remains speculative. How do we know with a degree of certainty that CO2 levels causes x amount of warming? We don't. Even after all these years the equations are speculative because the error margins of the elements/ parameters going into it are based on stacked assertions and assumptions about the atmospheric physics. Which exact element causes exactly which rise/ fall in surface temperature? We don't know. It could be ALL the sun's work. I think that is Willie Soon's position. Should we take Happer's cs stance as being the right one? It includes the saturation effect of CO2. Still, i think it's roughshot. Radiation is clearly not the whole story. And the SB equation used in most of the models/ equations has very limited value, mainly due to the fact it is based on a temperature EQUILIBRIUM of the blackbody which of course is not the Earth.

I'm ok with that. Part of the normal discussion or at least it should be.

However, the focus is still heavily on de-carbonisation. Even nice people like Pilke jr who has done some stellar work thinks that is a priority.

Why? Because he believes the CO2 story.

To be precise: i don't think CO2 does nothing, it is just doing very little considering all the other factors involved in temperature. And it doesn't track well historically. If CO2 had been the cause of significant warming we shouldve easily spotted numorous 'greenhouse' runaway effects, which we don't. Then there the lag and opposite correlation effect between temperature and CO2. I know there are arguments against all that.

What is the Truth?

NOBODY knows...and again, that's ok.

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