John Shanahan mountain snowshoeing near Breckenridge, Colorado with friends in the 2000s. This is the real story of Earth’s weather and climate. Man-made carbon dioxide is just as beneficial for life as is natural CO2. It is not a pollutant. Ed Berry’s climate science is as good as his outstanding education in atmospheric physics and his winning sports competitiveness. His critics are a disappointment to science.

On September 7, 2018, I introduced the Climate Equivalence Principle (CEP) at the climate conference in Porto, Portugal. Above is my Slide #10.

CEP says because we cannot distinguish between human and natural carbon atoms or CO2 molecules, they are identical and they flow through the carbon cycle at the same rates.

CEP falsifies the claim that human CO2 stays in the air longer than natural CO2 because that claim needs an impossible Magic Demon to separate human CO2 from natural CO2. CEP overturns all climate laws because all climate laws ASSUME human CO2 stays in the air longer than natural CO2.

CEP overturns the Endangerment Finding legally and is President Trump’s best way to defend his climate policies because CEP is a principle that cannot be overturned.

The recent DOE climate report cannot defend President Trump’s climate policies because it incorrectly assumes CEP is false, and this scientific error opens the door for Trump’s adversaries to defeat him in court.

Richard Courtney, UK climate reviewer, wrote that my use of CEP is the only true breakthrough in climate science since 1980.

New plans for 2026:

Our goal is to defeat climate laws and stop the immoral and unethical indoctrination of children to believe climate fiction.

We offer non-scientists a place to learn simple climate physics that you can use in real life to overturn climate fraud. We offer climate scientists who support CEP a place where we can communicate with each other.

Alarmists have won climate lawsuits because NO ONE has used a proper defense in the courtroom… a defense we teach.

WEF and its partners conspire to prevent governments and corporations from defeating climate lawsuits. For example, Montana provided NO defense to Held v Montana because WEF owns our top elected officials. Montana purposely lost Held v Montana and paid Our Children’s Trust attorneys three million dollars of taxpayer money.

Please tell your friends about this post so they can subscribe to my emails and help save the world from the climate fraud.