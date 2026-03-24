Source: email
Norway
This is a message from a Norwegian site, Klimadebatt.com, by the synonymous:
Telehiv, translated by me.
Global climate goals with major cuts
The consumption of coal, oil and gas has set new records, and most independent
analysts expect that fossil fuel use will have to be further increased in the next
decade, to correct the green checkerboard of energy generation in Western
industrial countries.
The Green Deal cannot replace fossil energy
The consequence of forcing away the traditionally stable fossil energy use and
instead promoting premature, unstable, and dysfunctional wind and solar
developments (which require full fossil backup to avoid major breakdowns in the
power grids and thus have multiplied electricity prices) has pushed large parts of
Western business and society to the brink.
Climate politicians have undermined stable access to fossil energy
Wood Mackenzie therefore points out that more companies need to find extra oil
and gas if they are to maintain their production levels beyond 2030. This way they
can guarantee their energy technical needs, which most independent analyses
suggest for the next decade.
Climate censorship has begun to fear
We now see a couple of very central features that indicate a brake on the climate
power political hegemony:
• The climate regime’s censorship bastions have begun to become more cautious
about flatly rejecting critical questions about the CO2 hypothesis, and an
increasing number of scientists dare to oppose it publicly.
We will therefore return to several new studies that have put just as much of a dent
in the climate opportunists’ porridge bowl as Bill Gates’s recent message that the
Green Deal is not up to the mark and must be reassessed in several areas.
The big money decides
The largest energy companies are now putting their foot down against self-
destructive “green” energy policies. The assessments of the largest research houses
for 2026 and beyond indicate that the oil and energy companies will shift
investments away from low-carbon solutions to more oil and gas. We have already
seen this in recent years:
• Shell has cut spending on green initiatives
• BP has said that it will cut green spending and focus more on oil and gas
• Equinor (Norwegian) has cut green investments and reduced its green targets,
and will, among other things, maintain oil and gas production on the Norwegian
continental shelf at 2020 levels until 2035.
In short: This is what will keep the world going for the next decade.
The UN and the IPCC continue with their climate messages, but the fossil
energy industries seem to be the winners!