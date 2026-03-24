Source: email

Norway

This is a message from a Norwegian site, Klimadebatt.com, by the synonymous:

Telehiv, translated by me.

Global climate goals with major cuts

The consumption of coal, oil and gas has set new records, and most independent

analysts expect that fossil fuel use will have to be further increased in the next

decade, to correct the green checkerboard of energy generation in Western

industrial countries.

The Green Deal cannot replace fossil energy

The consequence of forcing away the traditionally stable fossil energy use and

instead promoting premature, unstable, and dysfunctional wind and solar

developments (which require full fossil backup to avoid major breakdowns in the

power grids and thus have multiplied electricity prices) has pushed large parts of

Western business and society to the brink.

Climate politicians have undermined stable access to fossil energy

Wood Mackenzie therefore points out that more companies need to find extra oil

and gas if they are to maintain their production levels beyond 2030. This way they

can guarantee their energy technical needs, which most independent analyses

suggest for the next decade.

Climate censorship has begun to fear

We now see a couple of very central features that indicate a brake on the climate

power political hegemony:

• The climate regime’s censorship bastions have begun to become more cautious

about flatly rejecting critical questions about the CO2 hypothesis, and an

increasing number of scientists dare to oppose it publicly.

We will therefore return to several new studies that have put just as much of a dent

in the climate opportunists’ porridge bowl as Bill Gates’s recent message that the

Green Deal is not up to the mark and must be reassessed in several areas.

The big money decides

The largest energy companies are now putting their foot down against self-

destructive “green” energy policies. The assessments of the largest research houses

for 2026 and beyond indicate that the oil and energy companies will shift

investments away from low-carbon solutions to more oil and gas. We have already

seen this in recent years:

• Shell has cut spending on green initiatives

• BP has said that it will cut green spending and focus more on oil and gas

• Equinor (Norwegian) has cut green investments and reduced its green targets,

and will, among other things, maintain oil and gas production on the Norwegian

continental shelf at 2020 levels until 2035.

In short: This is what will keep the world going for the next decade.

The UN and the IPCC continue with their climate messages, but the fossil

energy industries seem to be the winners!