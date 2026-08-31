John Shanahan’s Substack - Energy And The Modern World

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John Shanahan
Sep 1

Here are three in-depth publications that question the magnitude of the greenhouse effect:

1) Terigi Ciccone, USA, Randolph Kinney, USA, Gerald Ratzer, Canada - https://johnshanahan.substack.com/p/a-new-first-principles-framework

2) Demetris Koutsoyiannis, Greece - https://stephenheins.substack.com/about

3) Ulrich O. Weber, Germany - https://johnshanahan.substack.com/p/a-hemispheric-view-on-the-solar-induced-eb8

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Ballynally
Aug 31

Don't ask AI about climate related matters. You will get the wrong answers. It is fed on assumptions and assertions with wide error margins. It is in essense uncalculatable.

Atmospheric science is interesting, though. The more you learn the higher the uncertainties. People who reduce it to simplistic models and equations are grifters. Well, not all of them..

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