The climate on Earth is beautiful. A scene near Lausanne, Switzerland.

Climate Change Alarmists in North America, Europe, and the United Nations claim otherwise.

Note: Discussing climate change with people who call themselves scientists ends up with many different answers, often with bitter relationships. So, I decided to ask Google AI a few hypothetical, extreme case questions to see what answers we would get.

Question # 1

Climate question: all other things being the same how much would the temperature change if there were no oceans and no water vapor?

Answer # 1

If Earth had no oceans and no water vapor, its global average surface temperature would drop drastically to roughly -18°C (0°F) , which is about 33°C (59°F) colder than our current average of 15°C (59°F).

Here is why removing water changes the planet’s temperature so dramatically:

The Loss of the Greenhouse Effect

Water vapor loss: Water vapor is Earth’s primary greenhouse gas, responsible for about 60% of the natural greenhouse effect. Without it and the oceans, the natural greenhouse effect collapses, causing the planet to freeze.

CO₂ limitations: While carbon dioxide and other gases would still be in the atmosphere, they do not provide enough warming on their own to keep the planet above freezing without water vapor amplifying their effects.

Thermal Regulation and Albedo

Extreme swings: Oceans act as a massive thermal battery, absorbing solar heat and releasing it slowly. Without them, Earth would experience extreme temperature swings between day and night, similar to Mars or the moon.

Albedo changes: Eliminating water removes dark oceans (which absorb heat) and bright clouds/ice (which reflect heat). While a dry, rocky Earth would reflect less sunlight overall, the complete loss of the greenhouse effect completely overwhelms this factor, resulting in a net freezing effect.

Question # 2

Climate question: all other things being the same how much would the temperature change if there were no carbon dioxide?

Answer # 2

If all carbon dioxide (\(CO_{2}\)) were completely removed from the atmosphere while keeping all other initial factors the same, the global average temperature would ultimately drop by about 30°C (approx. 54°F) . [1]

This would plunge the Earth’s current average temperature of about 15°C (59°F) down to a frozen -15°C to -18°C (around 0°F). [1, 2]

While \(CO_{2}\) only makes up a small fraction of the air, it acts as the primary “control knob” for Earth’s climate. The massive temperature drop is driven by two main phases: [1]

1. The Immediate Drop (Direct Effect)

If you could magically pluck only \(CO_{2}\) out of the sky, the planet would immediately lose a significant portion of its greenhouse heat-trapping capacity. [1]

Carbon dioxide is responsible for roughly 20% of Earth’s natural greenhouse effect .

Removing it instantly causes a direct global cooling of a few degrees Celsius. [1]

2. The Runaway Freeze-Out (Feedback Cascade)

The phrase “all other things being the same” cannot hold for long in a real climate system due to water vapor feedback. Water vapor is the planet’s most potent greenhouse gas, but it relies entirely on temperature to exist in the air. []

Water vapor collapses: As the initial \(CO_{2}\) removal cools the planet, the air can no longer hold as much moisture. Water vapor rapidly precipitates out of the atmosphere as rain and snow. []

The Albedo effect takes over: Less water vapor means a weaker greenhouse effect, causing even more cooling. This freezes the oceans and expands ice sheets toward the equator. The bright white ice reflects incoming sunlight back into space rather than absorbing it, sealing the planet into a permanent “Snowball Earth” state. [1, 2]

Ultimately, even though water vapor and clouds drive about 75% of the greenhouse effect, they evaporate or freeze based on temperature. Because \(CO_{2}\) doesn’t freeze out at Earth’s temperatures, it provides the fundamental thermal framework that keeps water in vapor form. Without it, the entire greenhouse infrastructure collapses. [1, 3]

Qestion # 3

Climate question: all other things being the same how much would the temperature change if the CO2 concentration were to rise to 2,000 ppmv?

Answer # 3

If the atmospheric CO2 concentration were to rise to 2,000 ppmv (parts per million by volume), the global temperature would increase by approximately \(6.8^{\circ }\text{C}\) to \(8.5^{\circ }\text{C}\) (\(12.2^{\circ }\text{F}\) to \(15.3^{\circ }\text{F}\)) , depending on whether you measure the baseline from today’s levels or pre-industrial levels.

This calculation relies on the well-established relationship that temperature rise scales logarithmically with CO2 concentration, governed by Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity (ECS). [1, 2]

The Calculations

Climate scientists use a baseline median ECS of \(3.0^{\circ }\text{C}\) (\(5.4^{\circ }\text{F}\)) of warming for every doubling of atmospheric CO2. Because the effect is logarithmic rather than linear, going from 280 to 560 ppmv causes the same amount of warming as going from 560 to 1,120 ppmv. [1, 2, 3]

The mathematical formula used to determine this temperature change (\(\Delta T\)) is:

\(\Delta T=\text{ECS}\times \frac{\ln (C/C_{0})}{\ln (2)}\)

1. Compared to Pre-Industrial Levels (\(C_0 = 280\text{ ppmv}\))

Before the Industrial Revolution, CO2 levels hovered around 280 ppmv. [1, 2]

The Math: \(2,000 / 280 \approx 7.14\) (nearly three full doublings of CO2).

Temperature Change: A rise of \(\sim 8.5^{\circ }\text{C}\) (\(15.3^{\circ }\text{F}\)).

2. Compared to Current Levels (\(C_0 \approx 420\text{ ppmv}\))

Our atmosphere currently sits at roughly 420–425 ppmv of CO2. [1, 2]

The Math: \(2,000 / 420 \approx 4.76\) (a bit over two doublings from where we are today).

Temperature Change: An additional rise of \(\sim 6.8^{\circ }\text{C}\) (\(12.2^{\circ }\text{F}\)).

Key Caveats: “All Other Things Being the Same”

In climate modeling, holding “all other things the same” means factoring in immediate physical feedbacks (like water vapor and melting ice) but excluding massive system tipping points. If the planet actually reached 2,000 ppmv, a few major variables could shift these estimates: [1, 2]