John Holdren is one of the world’s most prominent man-made global warming alarmists and anti-advanced nuclear power activists.

See his whole presentation here.

Here is a beautiful climate in the 21st century in France

“Monet’s” water lily gardens in Giverny, France, are as beautiful today as when they were designed in the 1800s by Joseph Bory Latour-Marliac.

John Holdren is out of touch with the real beauty of nature on the Blue Marble!

See some key slides below from John Holdren’s presentation.

John Holdren has changed his mind about his climate alarmism four times since the 1970s He has used the terms: man-made global cooling, man-made global warming, man-made climate change, and man-made climate disruption. You can’t run a bad circus with all these changes of Earth’s most important climate descriptions. But the media, academia, the National Academies of Science, etc. have gone along with Holdren. The United States is much worse off because of this Science Advisor to the White House.

Anyone can say anything and get by with it. Many have followed the Pied Piper and forced others to do as the climate alarmists harangue. The price will be a great loss of standing in the world.